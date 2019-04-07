2019 NC women’s gymnastics championships advancing teams and individual competitors

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced today the teams and individuals who have advanced to compete in the 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

The championships, hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady, will be held at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 19-20.

The women’s gymnastics championships consists of eight teams and four all-around competitors (who are not on a qualifying team). The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals have advanced to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional also advanced to the national championships (in her specific event) who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Tickets | Information | Schedule

The top two teams from the Ann Arbor and Baton Rouge regionals will compete in the first semifinal and the top two teams from the Athens and Corvallis regionals will compete in the second semifinal.

Team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 women’s gymnastics championships are as follows:

TEAM COMPETITION:

Team Regional Regional Final Score

Oklahoma Athens 198.475

UCLA Ann Arbor 198.075

Georgia Athens 198.050

LSU Baton Rouge 197.500

Denver Corvallis 197.375

Michigan Ann Arbor 197.275

Utah Baton Rouge 197.250

Oregon State Corvallis 196.900

BRACKET: PDF for the 2019 women's gymnastics championships

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

Qualifiers Regional Regional Score

Sienna Crouse, Nebraska Ann Arbor 39.600

Alex Hyland, Kentucky Athens 39.500

Alicia Boren, Florida Corvallis 39.475

Lexy Ramler, Minnesota Baton Rouge 39.400

INDIVIDUAL EVENT QUALIFIERS:

Vault: Regional Regional Score

Taylor Houchin, Nebraska Ann Arbor 9.975

Milan Clausi, California Athens 9.950

Derrian Gobourne, Auburn Baton Rouge 9.950

Savannah Schoenherr, Florida Corvallis 9.900

Bars: Regional Regional Score

Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State Baton Rouge 9.925

Trinity Thomas, Florida Corvallis 9.925

Sabrina Garcia, Penn State Ann Arbor 9.900

Cally Nixon, Kentucky Athens 9.900

Beam: Regional Regional Score

Jessie Bastardi, Penn State Ann Arbor 9.900

Alyssa Baumann, Florida Corvallis 9.900

Hailey Garner, Arkansas Baton Rouge 9.900

Brooke Kelly, Missouri Athens 9.875

Floor: Regional Regional Score

Trinity Thomas, Florida Corvallis 9.950

Abby Armbrecht, Alabama Ann Arbor 9.900

Sophia Carter, Arkansas Baton Rouge 9.900

Sidney Dukes, Kentucky Athens 9.900

In the 2018 championships, UCLA won its seventh national title and first since 2010. The Bruins finished with a final team score of 198.0750. Oklahoma was runner-up (198.0375), followed by Florida (197.8500), LSU (197.8375), Utah (196.9000) and Nebraska (196.8000). Maggie Nichols of Oklahoma captured the all-around title finishing with a 39.8125. Claiming the individual event titles were Florida’s Alex McMurtry, Oklahoma’s Brenna Dowell and Utah’s MyKayla Skinner (vault), Nichols and Stanford’s Elizabeth Price (bars), UCLA’s Peng-Peng Lee (beam), and Nichols and UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi (floor).

Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions Friday, April 19, at 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to championship final competition Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Semifinal I will be broadcast live on ESPN2, Semifinal II will be broadcast live on ESPNU and switch to ESPN2 and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

For more information and tickets to the women’s gymnastics championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at ncaa.com.