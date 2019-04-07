2019 NC women’s gymnastics championships advancing teams and individual competitors

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced today the teams and individuals who have advanced to compete in the 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships.
The championships, hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady, will be held at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 19-20.
The women’s gymnastics championships consists of eight teams and four all-around competitors (who are not on a qualifying team). The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals have advanced to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional also advanced to the national championships (in her specific event) who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers.
The top two teams from the Ann Arbor and Baton Rouge regionals will compete in the first semifinal and the top two teams from the Athens and Corvallis regionals will compete in the second semifinal.
Team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 women’s gymnastics championships are as follows:
TEAM COMPETITION:
Team Regional Regional Final Score
Oklahoma Athens 198.475
UCLA Ann Arbor 198.075
Georgia Athens 198.050
LSU Baton Rouge 197.500
Denver Corvallis 197.375
Michigan Ann Arbor 197.275
Utah Baton Rouge 197.250
Oregon State Corvallis 196.900
ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
Qualifiers Regional Regional Score
Sienna Crouse, Nebraska Ann Arbor 39.600
Alex Hyland, Kentucky Athens 39.500
Alicia Boren, Florida Corvallis 39.475
Lexy Ramler, Minnesota Baton Rouge 39.400
INDIVIDUAL EVENT QUALIFIERS:
Vault: Regional Regional Score
Taylor Houchin, Nebraska Ann Arbor 9.975
Milan Clausi, California Athens 9.950
Derrian Gobourne, Auburn Baton Rouge 9.950
Savannah Schoenherr, Florida Corvallis 9.900
Bars: Regional Regional Score
Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State Baton Rouge 9.925
Trinity Thomas, Florida Corvallis 9.925
Sabrina Garcia, Penn State Ann Arbor 9.900
Cally Nixon, Kentucky Athens 9.900
Beam: Regional Regional Score
Jessie Bastardi, Penn State Ann Arbor 9.900
Alyssa Baumann, Florida Corvallis 9.900
Hailey Garner, Arkansas Baton Rouge 9.900
Brooke Kelly, Missouri Athens 9.875
Floor: Regional Regional Score
Trinity Thomas, Florida Corvallis 9.950
Abby Armbrecht, Alabama Ann Arbor 9.900
Sophia Carter, Arkansas Baton Rouge 9.900
Sidney Dukes, Kentucky Athens 9.900
In the 2018 championships, UCLA won its seventh national title and first since 2010. The Bruins finished with a final team score of 198.0750. Oklahoma was runner-up (198.0375), followed by Florida (197.8500), LSU (197.8375), Utah (196.9000) and Nebraska (196.8000). Maggie Nichols of Oklahoma captured the all-around title finishing with a 39.8125. Claiming the individual event titles were Florida’s Alex McMurtry, Oklahoma’s Brenna Dowell and Utah’s MyKayla Skinner (vault), Nichols and Stanford’s Elizabeth Price (bars), UCLA’s Peng-Peng Lee (beam), and Nichols and UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi (floor).
Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions Friday, April 19, at 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to championship final competition Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Semifinal I will be broadcast live on ESPN2, Semifinal II will be broadcast live on ESPNU and switch to ESPN2 and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
For more information and tickets to the women’s gymnastics championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at ncaa.com.