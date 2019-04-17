2019 NC women's gymnastics championships: Updates, schedule, results

The 2019 NC women's gymnastics championships will take place on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from Fort Worth Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady are this year's hosts.

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals make up the national championship field. In addition, the top event specialists at each regional who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers also advanced to the national championships in her specific event.

Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions Friday, April 19, at 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to championship final competition Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Semifinal I will be broadcast live on ESPN2, Semifinal II will be broadcast live on ESPNU and switch to ESPN2 and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ESPNU. You can live stream on WatchESPN.

2019 daily schedule FRIDAY, APRIL 19 11:30 a.m. Doors open 1 p.m. Team Semifinal #1 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #1 5:30 p.m. Doors open 7 p.m. Team Semifinal #2 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #2 Following competition All-Around and Individual Event Awards Ceremony Live stats: Semifinal #1

Semifinal #2 SATURDAY, APRIL 20 5:30 p.m. Doors open 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Autograph Session 7 p.m. Team Final Following competition Team Final Awards Ceremony

The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION:

Institution qualifying score Oklahoma 198.475 UCLA 198.075 Georgia 198.050 LSU 197.500 Denver 197.375 Michigan 197.275 Utah 197.250 Oregon State 196.900

BRACKET: PDF for the 2019 women's gymnastics championships

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

individual qualifying score Sienna Crouse, Nebraska 39.600 Alex Hyland, Kentucky 39.500 Alicia Boren, Florida 39.475 Lexy Ramler, Minnesota 39.400

INDIVIDUAL VUALT QUAILIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE Taylor Houchin, Nebraska 9.975 Milan Clausi, California 9.950 Derrian Gobourne, Auburn 9.950 Savannah Schoenherr, Florida 9.900

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State 9.925 Trinity Thomas, Florida 9.925 Sabrina Garcia, Penn State 9.900 Cally Nixon, Kentucky 9.900

INDIVIDUAL BEAM QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE Jessie Bastardi, Penn State 9.900 Alyssa Baumann, Florida 9.900 Hailey Garner, Arkansas 9.900 Brooke Kelly, Missouri 9.875

INDIVIDUAL FLOOR QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE Trinity Thomas, Florida 9.950 Abby Armbrecht, Alabama 9.900 Sophia Carter, Arkansas 9.900 Sidney Dukes, Kentucky 9.900

UCLA is the defending champion in NC women's gymnastics with a score of 198.0375 last year in St. Louis. Oklahoma, the runner-up in 2018, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

