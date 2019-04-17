2019 NC women's gymnastics championships: Updates, schedule, results

The 2019 NC women's gymnastics championships will take place on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from Fort Worth Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady are this year's hosts.
The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals make up the national championship field. In addition, the top event specialists at each regional who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers also advanced to the national championships in her specific event.
Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions Friday, April 19, at 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to championship final competition Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Semifinal I will be broadcast live on ESPN2, Semifinal II will be broadcast live on ESPNU and switch to ESPN2 and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ESPNU. You can live stream on WatchESPN.
|2019 daily schedule
|FRIDAY, APRIL 19
|11:30 a.m.
|Doors open
|1 p.m.
|Team Semifinal #1 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #1
|5:30 p.m.
|Doors open
|7 p.m.
|Team Semifinal #2 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #2
|Following competition
|All-Around and Individual Event Awards Ceremony
|Live stats: Semifinal #1
Semifinal #2
|SATURDAY, APRIL 20
|5:30 p.m.
|Doors open
|5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
|Autograph Session
|7 p.m.
|Team Final
|Following competition
|Team Final Awards Ceremony
The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.
TEAM COMPETITION:
|Institution
|qualifying score
|Oklahoma
|198.475
|UCLA
|198.075
|Georgia
|198.050
|LSU
|197.500
|Denver
|197.375
|Michigan
|197.275
|Utah
|197.250
|Oregon State
|196.900
BRACKET: PDF for the 2019 women's gymnastics championships
ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|individual
|qualifying score
|Sienna Crouse, Nebraska
|39.600
|Alex Hyland, Kentucky
|39.500
|Alicia Boren, Florida
|39.475
|Lexy Ramler, Minnesota
|39.400
INDIVIDUAL VUALT QUAILIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|
Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
|9.975
|Milan Clausi, California
|9.950
|Derrian Gobourne, Auburn
|9.950
|Savannah Schoenherr, Florida
|9.900
INDIVIDUAL BARS QUALIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State
|9.925
|
Trinity Thomas, Florida
|9.925
|
Sabrina Garcia, Penn State
|9.900
|Cally Nixon, Kentucky
|9.900
INDIVIDUAL BEAM QUALIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Jessie Bastardi, Penn State
|9.900
|Alyssa Baumann, Florida
|9.900
|Hailey Garner, Arkansas
|9.900
|Brooke Kelly, Missouri
|9.875
INDIVIDUAL FLOOR QUALIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Trinity Thomas, Florida
|9.950
|Abby Armbrecht, Alabama
|9.900
|Sophia Carter, Arkansas
|9.900
|Sidney Dukes, Kentucky
|9.900
UCLA is the defending champion in NC women's gymnastics with a score of 198.0375 last year in St. Louis. Oklahoma, the runner-up in 2018, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.