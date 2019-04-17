CHAMPS:

NCAA.com | April 18, 2019

2019 NC women's gymnastics championships: Updates, schedule, results

Relive UCLA gymnastics national championship

The 2019 NC women's gymnastics championships will take place on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from Fort Worth Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady are this year's hosts.

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals make up the national championship field. In addition, the top event specialists at each regional who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers also advanced to the national championships in her specific event.

Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions Friday, April 19, at 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to championship final competition Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Semifinal I will be broadcast live on ESPN2, Semifinal II will be broadcast live on ESPNU and switch to ESPN2 and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ESPNU. You can live stream on WatchESPN.

2019 daily schedule
FRIDAY, APRIL 19  
11:30 a.m. Doors open
1 p.m. Team Semifinal #1 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #1
5:30 p.m. Doors open
7 p.m. Team Semifinal #2 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #2
Following competition  All-Around and Individual Event Awards Ceremony
Live stats: Semifinal #1
Semifinal #2		  
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
5:30 p.m. Doors open
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Autograph Session
7 p.m. Team Final
Following competition  Team Final Awards Ceremony

The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION:

Institution qualifying score
Oklahoma 198.475
UCLA 198.075
Georgia 198.050
LSU 197.500
Denver 197.375
Michigan 197.275
Utah 197.250
Oregon State 196.900

BRACKET: PDF for the 2019 women's gymnastics championships

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

individual qualifying score
Sienna Crouse, Nebraska 39.600
Alex Hyland, Kentucky 39.500
Alicia Boren, Florida 39.475
Lexy Ramler, Minnesota 39.400

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

INDIVIDUAL VUALT QUAILIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE

Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

 9.975
Milan Clausi, California 9.950
Derrian Gobourne, Auburn 9.950
Savannah Schoenherr, Florida 9.900

Kennedi Edney: LSU gymnast chasing improvement, success before championships

INDIVIDUAL BARS QUALIFIERS
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State 9.925

Trinity Thomas, Florida

 9.925

Sabrina Garcia, Penn State

 9.900
Cally Nixon, Kentucky 9.900

INDIVIDUAL BEAM QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Jessie Bastardi, Penn State 9.900
Alyssa Baumann, Florida 9.900
Hailey Garner, Arkansas 9.900
Brooke Kelly, Missouri 9.875

INDIVIDUAL FLOOR QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Trinity Thomas, Florida 9.950
Abby Armbrecht, Alabama 9.900
Sophia Carter, Arkansas 9.900
Sidney Dukes, Kentucky 9.900

UCLA is the defending champion in NC women's gymnastics with a score of 198.0375 last year in St. Louis. Oklahoma, the runner-up in 2018, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

HISTORY: Every NC women's gymnastics champion ever

