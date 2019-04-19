CHAMPS:

2019 NC women's gymnastics championships: Updates, schedule, results

UCLA and LSU advance to the national championship final

The 2019 NC women's gymnastics championships started Friday, April 19 and continue Saturday, April 20 from Fort Worth Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady are this year's hosts.

Team semifinal and individual competition were conducted in two sessions on Friday, April 19, at 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal advanced to the national championship final. LSU and UCLA advanced out of Semifinal I. Oklahoma and Denver made it out of Semifinal II.

Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols won the individual all-around champion for the second year in a row.

Semifinal I:

  1. UCLA: 197.6750
  2. LSU: 197.5125
  3. Michigan: 197.2000
  4. Utah: 196.7250

Semifinal II:

  1. Oklahoma: 197.8500
  2. Denver: 197.0375
  3. Oregon State: 196.900
  4. Georgia: 196.4625

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals make up the national championship field. In addition, the top event specialists at each regional who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers also advanced to the national championships in her specific event.

The championship final competition will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET. You can live stream on WatchESPN.

2019 daily schedule
FRIDAY, APRIL 19  
11:30 a.m. Doors open
1 p.m. Team Semifinal #1 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #1
5:30 p.m. Doors open
7 p.m. Team Semifinal #2 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #2
Following competition  All-Around and Individual Event Awards Ceremony
Live stats: Semifinal #1
Semifinal #2		  
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
5:30 p.m. Doors open
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Autograph Session
7 p.m. Team Final
Following competition  Team Final Awards Ceremony

The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION:

Institution qualifying score
Oklahoma 198.475
UCLA 198.075
Georgia 198.050
LSU 197.500
Denver 197.375
Michigan 197.275
Utah 197.250
Oregon State 196.900

BRACKET: PDF for the 2019 women's gymnastics championships

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

individual qualifying score
Sienna Crouse, Nebraska 39.600
Alex Hyland, Kentucky 39.500
Alicia Boren, Florida 39.475
Lexy Ramler, Minnesota 39.400

INDIVIDUAL VAULT QUAILIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE

Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

 9.975
Milan Clausi, California 9.950
Derrian Gobourne, Auburn 9.950
Savannah Schoenherr, Florida 9.900

Kennedi Edney: LSU gymnast chasing improvement, success before championships

INDIVIDUAL BARS QUALIFIERS
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State 9.925

Trinity Thomas, Florida

 9.925

Sabrina Garcia, Penn State

 9.900
Cally Nixon, Kentucky 9.900

INDIVIDUAL BEAM QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Jessie Bastardi, Penn State 9.900
Alyssa Baumann, Florida 9.900
Hailey Garner, Arkansas 9.900
Brooke Kelly, Missouri 9.875

INDIVIDUAL FLOOR QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Trinity Thomas, Florida 9.950
Abby Armbrecht, Alabama 9.900
Sophia Carter, Arkansas 9.900
Sidney Dukes, Kentucky 9.900

UCLA is the defending champion in NC women's gymnastics with a score of 198.0375 last year in St. Louis. Oklahoma, the runner-up in 2018, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

HISTORY: Every NC women's gymnastics champion ever

