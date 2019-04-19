2019 NC women's gymnastics championships: Updates, schedule, results

The 2019 NC women's gymnastics championships started Friday, April 19 and continue Saturday, April 20 from Fort Worth Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady are this year's hosts.
Team semifinal and individual competition were conducted in two sessions on Friday, April 19, at 1 and 7 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal advanced to the national championship final. LSU and UCLA advanced out of Semifinal I. Oklahoma and Denver made it out of Semifinal II.
Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols won the individual all-around champion for the second year in a row.
Semifinal I:
- UCLA: 197.6750
- LSU: 197.5125
- Michigan: 197.2000
- Utah: 196.7250
Semifinal II:
- Oklahoma: 197.8500
- Denver: 197.0375
- Oregon State: 196.900
- Georgia: 196.4625
The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals make up the national championship field. In addition, the top event specialists at each regional who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers also advanced to the national championships in her specific event.
The championship final competition will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET. You can live stream on WatchESPN.
|2019 daily schedule
|FRIDAY, APRIL 19
|11:30 a.m.
|Doors open
|1 p.m.
|Team Semifinal #1 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #1
|5:30 p.m.
|Doors open
|7 p.m.
|Team Semifinal #2 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #2
|Following competition
|All-Around and Individual Event Awards Ceremony
|Live stats: Semifinal #1
Semifinal #2
|SATURDAY, APRIL 20
|5:30 p.m.
|Doors open
|5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
|Autograph Session
|7 p.m.
|Team Final
|Following competition
|Team Final Awards Ceremony
The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.
TEAM COMPETITION:
|Institution
|qualifying score
|Oklahoma
|198.475
|UCLA
|198.075
|Georgia
|198.050
|LSU
|197.500
|Denver
|197.375
|Michigan
|197.275
|Utah
|197.250
|Oregon State
|196.900
BRACKET: PDF for the 2019 women's gymnastics championships
ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|individual
|qualifying score
|Sienna Crouse, Nebraska
|39.600
|Alex Hyland, Kentucky
|39.500
|Alicia Boren, Florida
|39.475
|Lexy Ramler, Minnesota
|39.400
INDIVIDUAL VAULT QUAILIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|
Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
|9.975
|Milan Clausi, California
|9.950
|Derrian Gobourne, Auburn
|9.950
|Savannah Schoenherr, Florida
|9.900
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State
|9.925
|
Trinity Thomas, Florida
|9.925
|
Sabrina Garcia, Penn State
|9.900
|Cally Nixon, Kentucky
|9.900
INDIVIDUAL BEAM QUALIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Jessie Bastardi, Penn State
|9.900
|Alyssa Baumann, Florida
|9.900
|Hailey Garner, Arkansas
|9.900
|Brooke Kelly, Missouri
|9.875
INDIVIDUAL FLOOR QUALIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Trinity Thomas, Florida
|9.950
|Abby Armbrecht, Alabama
|9.900
|Sophia Carter, Arkansas
|9.900
|Sidney Dukes, Kentucky
|9.900
UCLA is the defending champion in NC women's gymnastics with a score of 198.0375 last year in St. Louis. Oklahoma, the runner-up in 2018, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.