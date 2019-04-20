CHAMPS:

NCAA.com | April 21, 2019

Undefeated Oklahoma wins 2019 NC women's gymnastics championships

Oklahoma wins women's gymnastics national championship

Oklahoma women's gymnastics is national champion for the fourth time in program history. The Sooners finished with 198.3375 points in Saturday's final session, enough to edge out LSU, UCLA and Denver.

With the win, Oklahoma ends the 2019 season at 32-0. It's also the Sooners' third national championship in four years under coach K.J. Kindler.

Here were the final scores from Saturday's final session:

  1. Oklahoma (198.3375)
  2. LSU (197.8250)
  3. UCLA (197.5375)
  4. Denver (197.000)

Oklahoma's session total of 198.3375 marks the program's second highest total at an NCAA semifinal or final championship session.

The Sooners boasted the highest individual scores in three of the four events hosted Saturday. Maggie Nichols, who was crowned individual all-around champ on Friday, had the highest scores in beam (9.9625) and floor (9.9500) while Brenna Dowell led all competitors in vault (9.9875).

LSU's Sarah Finnegan had the highest individual score in bars at 9.9500.

FINAL STATS: Results and scores from Saturday's championship finals | Final bracket

Team semifinal and individual competition were conducted in two sessions on Friday, April 19. The top two teams from each semifinal advanced to the national championship final. LSU and UCLA advanced out of Semifinal I. Oklahoma and Denver made it out of Semifinal II.

Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols won the individual all-around champion for the second year in a row. Here were Friday's results from the two semifinal sessions:

Semifinal I:

  1. UCLA: 197.6750
  2. LSU: 197.5125
  3. Michigan: 197.2000
  4. Utah: 196.7250

Semifinal II:

  1. Oklahoma: 197.8500
  2. Denver: 197.0375
  3. Oregon State: 196.900
  4. Georgia: 196.4625

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals made up the national championship field. In addition, the top event specialists at each regional who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers also advanced to the national championships in her specific event.

The championship final competition was broadcasted live on ESPNU. Here was the daily schedule for the 2019 championship:

2019 daily schedule
FRIDAY, APRIL 19  
11:30 a.m. Doors open
1 p.m. Team Semifinal #1 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #1
5:30 p.m. Doors open
7 p.m. Team Semifinal #2 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #2
Following competition  All-Around and Individual Event Awards Ceremony
Live stats: Semifinal #1
Semifinal #2		  
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
5:30 p.m. Doors open
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Autograph Session
7 p.m. Team Final
Following competition  Team Final Awards Ceremony

The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION:

Institution qualifying score
Oklahoma 198.475
UCLA 198.075
Georgia 198.050
LSU 197.500
Denver 197.375
Michigan 197.275
Utah 197.250
Oregon State 196.900

BRACKET: PDF for the 2019 women's gymnastics championships

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

individual qualifying score
Sienna Crouse, Nebraska 39.600
Alex Hyland, Kentucky 39.500
Alicia Boren, Florida 39.475
Lexy Ramler, Minnesota 39.400

INDIVIDUAL VAULT QUAILIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE

Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

 9.975
Milan Clausi, California 9.950
Derrian Gobourne, Auburn 9.950
Savannah Schoenherr, Florida 9.900

Kennedi Edney: LSU gymnast chasing improvement, success before championships

INDIVIDUAL BARS QUALIFIERS
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State 9.925

Trinity Thomas, Florida

 9.925

Sabrina Garcia, Penn State

 9.900
Cally Nixon, Kentucky 9.900

INDIVIDUAL BEAM QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Jessie Bastardi, Penn State 9.900
Alyssa Baumann, Florida 9.900
Hailey Garner, Arkansas 9.900
Brooke Kelly, Missouri 9.875

INDIVIDUAL FLOOR QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE
Trinity Thomas, Florida 9.950
Abby Armbrecht, Alabama 9.900
Sophia Carter, Arkansas 9.900
Sidney Dukes, Kentucky 9.900

HISTORY: Every NC women's gymnastics champion ever

