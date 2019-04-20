Undefeated Oklahoma wins 2019 NC women's gymnastics championships

Oklahoma women's gymnastics is national champion for the fourth time in program history. The Sooners finished with 198.3375 points in Saturday's final session, enough to edge out LSU, UCLA and Denver.

With the win, Oklahoma ends the 2019 season at 32-0. It's also the Sooners' third national championship in four years under coach K.J. Kindler.

Here were the final scores from Saturday's final session:

Oklahoma (198.3375) LSU (197.8250) UCLA (197.5375) Denver (197.000)

Oklahoma's session total of 198.3375 marks the program's second highest total at an NCAA semifinal or final championship session.

The Sooners boasted the highest individual scores in three of the four events hosted Saturday. Maggie Nichols, who was crowned individual all-around champ on Friday, had the highest scores in beam (9.9625) and floor (9.9500) while Brenna Dowell led all competitors in vault (9.9875).

LSU's Sarah Finnegan had the highest individual score in bars at 9.9500.

Team semifinal and individual competition were conducted in two sessions on Friday, April 19. The top two teams from each semifinal advanced to the national championship final. LSU and UCLA advanced out of Semifinal I. Oklahoma and Denver made it out of Semifinal II.

Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols won the individual all-around champion for the second year in a row. Here were Friday's results from the two semifinal sessions:

Semifinal I:

UCLA: 197.6750 LSU: 197.5125 Michigan: 197.2000 Utah: 196.7250

Semifinal II:

Oklahoma: 197.8500 Denver: 197.0375 Oregon State: 196.900 Georgia: 196.4625

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals made up the national championship field. In addition, the top event specialists at each regional who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers also advanced to the national championships in her specific event.

The championship final competition was broadcasted live on ESPNU. Here was the daily schedule for the 2019 championship:

2019 daily schedule FRIDAY, APRIL 19 11:30 a.m. Doors open 1 p.m. Team Semifinal #1 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #1 5:30 p.m. Doors open 7 p.m. Team Semifinal #2 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #2 Following competition All-Around and Individual Event Awards Ceremony Live stats: Semifinal #1

Semifinal #2 SATURDAY, APRIL 20 5:30 p.m. Doors open 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Autograph Session 7 p.m. Team Final Following competition Team Final Awards Ceremony

The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION:

Institution qualifying score Oklahoma 198.475 UCLA 198.075 Georgia 198.050 LSU 197.500 Denver 197.375 Michigan 197.275 Utah 197.250 Oregon State 196.900

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

individual qualifying score Sienna Crouse, Nebraska 39.600 Alex Hyland, Kentucky 39.500 Alicia Boren, Florida 39.475 Lexy Ramler, Minnesota 39.400

INDIVIDUAL VAULT QUAILIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE Taylor Houchin, Nebraska 9.975 Milan Clausi, California 9.950 Derrian Gobourne, Auburn 9.950 Savannah Schoenherr, Florida 9.900

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State 9.925 Trinity Thomas, Florida 9.925 Sabrina Garcia, Penn State 9.900 Cally Nixon, Kentucky 9.900

INDIVIDUAL BEAM QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE Jessie Bastardi, Penn State 9.900 Alyssa Baumann, Florida 9.900 Hailey Garner, Arkansas 9.900 Brooke Kelly, Missouri 9.875

INDIVIDUAL FLOOR QUALIFIERS

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFYING SCORE Trinity Thomas, Florida 9.950 Abby Armbrecht, Alabama 9.900 Sophia Carter, Arkansas 9.900 Sidney Dukes, Kentucky 9.900

