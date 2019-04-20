Undefeated Oklahoma wins 2019 NC women's gymnastics championships

Oklahoma women's gymnastics is national champion for the fourth time in program history. The Sooners finished with 198.3375 points in Saturday's final session, enough to edge out LSU, UCLA and Denver.
With the win, Oklahoma ends the 2019 season at 32-0. It's also the Sooners' third national championship in four years under coach K.J. Kindler.
Here were the final scores from Saturday's final session:
- Oklahoma (198.3375)
- LSU (197.8250)
- UCLA (197.5375)
- Denver (197.000)
Oklahoma's session total of 198.3375 marks the program's second highest total at an NCAA semifinal or final championship session.
The Sooners boasted the highest individual scores in three of the four events hosted Saturday. Maggie Nichols, who was crowned individual all-around champ on Friday, had the highest scores in beam (9.9625) and floor (9.9500) while Brenna Dowell led all competitors in vault (9.9875).
LSU's Sarah Finnegan had the highest individual score in bars at 9.9500.
FINAL STATS: Results and scores from Saturday's championship finals | Final bracket
Team semifinal and individual competition were conducted in two sessions on Friday, April 19. The top two teams from each semifinal advanced to the national championship final. LSU and UCLA advanced out of Semifinal I. Oklahoma and Denver made it out of Semifinal II.
Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols won the individual all-around champion for the second year in a row. Here were Friday's results from the two semifinal sessions:
Semifinal I:
- UCLA: 197.6750
- LSU: 197.5125
- Michigan: 197.2000
- Utah: 196.7250
Semifinal II:
- Oklahoma: 197.8500
- Denver: 197.0375
- Oregon State: 196.900
- Georgia: 196.4625
The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals made up the national championship field. In addition, the top event specialists at each regional who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers also advanced to the national championships in her specific event.
The championship final competition was broadcasted live on ESPNU. Here was the daily schedule for the 2019 championship:
|2019 daily schedule
|FRIDAY, APRIL 19
|11:30 a.m.
|Doors open
|1 p.m.
|Team Semifinal #1 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #1
|5:30 p.m.
|Doors open
|7 p.m.
|Team Semifinal #2 and Individual Event Specialist/All-Around Final #2
|Following competition
|All-Around and Individual Event Awards Ceremony
|Live stats: Semifinal #1
Semifinal #2
|SATURDAY, APRIL 20
|5:30 p.m.
|Doors open
|5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
|Autograph Session
|7 p.m.
|Team Final
|Following competition
|Team Final Awards Ceremony
The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.
TEAM COMPETITION:
|Institution
|qualifying score
|Oklahoma
|198.475
|UCLA
|198.075
|Georgia
|198.050
|LSU
|197.500
|Denver
|197.375
|Michigan
|197.275
|Utah
|197.250
|Oregon State
|196.900
BRACKET: PDF for the 2019 women's gymnastics championships
ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|individual
|qualifying score
|Sienna Crouse, Nebraska
|39.600
|Alex Hyland, Kentucky
|39.500
|Alicia Boren, Florida
|39.475
|Lexy Ramler, Minnesota
|39.400
INDIVIDUAL VAULT QUAILIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|
Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
|9.975
|Milan Clausi, California
|9.950
|Derrian Gobourne, Auburn
|9.950
|Savannah Schoenherr, Florida
|9.900
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State
|9.925
|
Trinity Thomas, Florida
|9.925
|
Sabrina Garcia, Penn State
|9.900
|Cally Nixon, Kentucky
|9.900
INDIVIDUAL BEAM QUALIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Jessie Bastardi, Penn State
|9.900
|Alyssa Baumann, Florida
|9.900
|Hailey Garner, Arkansas
|9.900
|Brooke Kelly, Missouri
|9.875
INDIVIDUAL FLOOR QUALIFIERS
|INDIVIDUAL
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Trinity Thomas, Florida
|9.950
|Abby Armbrecht, Alabama
|9.900
|Sophia Carter, Arkansas
|9.900
|Sidney Dukes, Kentucky
|9.900