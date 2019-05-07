Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio overcomes devastating injury to walk at graduation with aerospace engineering degree

After suffering a devastating injury to end her senior season, Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio has completed her degree and walked across the stage in her graduation ceremonies on Saturday with the aid of crutches.

Cerio severely injured both of her legs at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in the 2019 DI women's gymnastics championship in early April. In the first pass of her floor routine Cerio took an awkward landing off a flip and ended up breaking both legs and dislocating each knee. Cerio gained national attention after the incident, but asked that people stop sharing video of the difficult moment.

Cerio graduates with a degree in Aerospace Engineering and has accepted a position with Boeing.

Beyond her new career, Cerio's next goal is continuing to heal so that she can walk down the aisle at her wedding in June.