When does the 2020 NCAA women's gymnastics season start?

The first sign of the 2020 women's gymnastics season is the turn of the calendar.

The weekend of Jan. 3-5 marks the beginning of the 2020 women's gymnastics season, and the three-day span includes six of the top-10 schools ranked in the final 2019 regular season College Gymnastics Association poll.

Some teams of note competing during opening weekend:

Oklahoma, the defending national champion, and UCLA, the 2019 Pac-12 champion, begin their seasons on Saturday, Jan. 4 in Anaheim, CA, at the Collegiate Challenge. The meet features four of last season's top-25 teams: Oklahoma, UCLA, California and Stanford.

The Sooners and Bruins last met in the 2019 championship final when Oklahoma edged LSU (197.8250) and UCLA (197.5375) for the title securing score 198.375. It marked the program's second highest total at an NCAA semifinal or final championship session.

Georgia will be participating in the Critique Classic Invitational held near the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Bulldogs will compete against Oregon State, Iowa and Bridgeport.

3 storylines to follow in 2020

LSU's quest for first national championship: There are only six different programs to win a national title, yet LSU, one of the best programs in the last decade, has never been crowned. Finishing runner-up four times since 2014 shows how close the Tigers have gotten. Will 2020 be their year to break through?

Best teams to challenge Oklahoma: Opening weekend's Collegiate Challenge should give us a fine taste of Oklahoma's strength, as the Sooners contend with three of the best teams in the country. One of those squads, UCLA, can be in the mix in April to deny Oklahoma a fourth title in five years.

The identity of UCLA under new head coach Chris Waller: Legendary head coach Valorie Kondos Field retired at the end of last season, and Waller was named her successor in May 2019. He was the longtime associate head coach underneath Kondos Field, but it will be interesting to see how the team responds to a different voice at the helm.

