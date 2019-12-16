COLLEGE HOOPS:

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | December 16, 2019

When does the 2020 NCAA women's gymnastics season start?

A look back at Oklahoma gymnastics' perfect season topped with a national championship

The first sign of the 2020 women's gymnastics season is the turn of the calendar.

The weekend of Jan. 3-5 marks the beginning of the 2020 women's gymnastics season, and the three-day span includes six of the top-10 schools ranked in the final 2019 regular season College Gymnastics Association poll.

Some teams of note competing during opening weekend:

Oklahoma, the defending national champion, and UCLA, the 2019 Pac-12 champion, begin their seasons on Saturday, Jan. 4 in Anaheim, CA, at the Collegiate Challenge. The meet features four of last season's top-25 teams: Oklahoma, UCLA, California and Stanford.

The Sooners and Bruins last met in the 2019 championship final when Oklahoma edged LSU (197.8250) and UCLA (197.5375) for the title securing score 198.375. It marked the program's second highest total at an NCAA semifinal or final championship session.

2020 CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: News, info and schedules | 2019's bracket

Georgia will be participating in the Critique Classic Invitational held near the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Bulldogs will compete against Oregon State, Iowa and Bridgeport.

3 storylines to follow in 2020

LSU's quest for first national championship: There are only six different programs to win a national title, yet LSU, one of the best programs in the last decade, has never been crowned. Finishing runner-up four times since 2014 shows how close the Tigers have gotten. Will 2020 be their year to break through?

Best teams to challenge Oklahoma: Opening weekend's Collegiate Challenge should give us a fine taste of Oklahoma's strength, as the Sooners contend with three of the best teams in the country. One of those squads, UCLA, can be in the mix in April to deny Oklahoma a fourth title in five years.

The identity of UCLA under new head coach Chris Waller: Legendary head coach Valorie Kondos Field retired at the end of last season, and Waller was named her successor in May 2019. He was the longtime associate head coach underneath Kondos Field, but it will be interesting to see how the team responds to a different voice at the helm.

The winners of every championship since 1982

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas
2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis
2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis
2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas
2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas
2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala.
2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA
2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech
2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland
2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida
2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska
2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia
2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah
2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State
2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn
2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA
2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska
2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama
2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia
2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State
1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah
1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA
1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida
1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama
1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia
1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah
1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State
1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota
1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama
1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State
1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia
1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah
1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah
1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida
1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah
1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA
1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah
1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah

