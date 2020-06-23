Georgia women's gymnastics championships: A complete history

The Georgia women's gymnastics team has won a record 10 NCAA national championships, including a streak of five titles in a row between 2005-2009. The Bulldogs have produced the AAI Award winner three times with another nine recipients of the Honda Award, given annually to the best female athlete in each of 12 NCAA sports.

Here's everything you need to know about the Georgia women's gymnastics dynasty, including season-by-season records, individual career records, award winners and breakdowns of every one of the Bulldogs' championships.

Georgia gymnastics quick facts

Here is some key information to know about the program, updated through the end of the 2020 season:

Current coach: Courtney Kupets Carter (34-33; 3+ seasons)

Location: Athens, Georgia

Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

All-time record: 1,101-309-10

NCAA championships: 10 (1987, 1989, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009)

SEC championships: 16 (1986, 1987, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008)

Georgia women's gymnastics statistical leaders

Here are the statistical leaders in Georgia women's gymnastics history. Stats are updated through the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Perfect 10s*:

Hope Spivey (1991-94) : 24 — 17 floor, 7 vault Kim Arnold (1995-98): 21 — 14 vault, 6 floor, 1 balance beam Karin Lichey (1996-99): 21 — 9 uneven bars, 8 vault, 3 floor, 1 balance beam Leah Brown (1994-97): 17 — 14 vault, 3 floor Courtney Kupets (2006-09): 8 — 3 uneven bars, 2 balance beam, 2 vault, 1 floor

* — Georgia has 160 perfect 10s in program history

Total points :

Katie Heenan (2005-08): 2,322.1688 — 236 routines Cory Fritzinger (2001-04): 2,222.4615 — 227 routines Tiffany Tolnay (2006-09): 2,181.0938 — 222 routines Courtney Kupets (2006-09): 2,114.4251 — 214 routines Kim Arnold (1995-98): 1,954.6875 —199 routines

Vault points:

Chelsa Byrd (2001-04): 623.081 — 63 routines Brandie Jay (2013-16): 622.5833 — 63 routines Katie Heenan (2005-08): 602.5563 — 61 routines Cory Fritzinger (2001-04): 598.3125 — 61 routines Cat Hires (2011-14): 579.5 — 59 routines

Bar points

Katie Heenan (2005-08): 627.3 — 64 routines Cory Fritzinger (2001-04): 599.362 — 61 routines Brittany Rogers (2013-16): 592.0375 —60 routines Chelsea Davis (2012-15): 581.125 — 60 routines Courtney Kupets (2006-09): 565.7875 — 57 routines

Beam points

Katie Heenan (2005-08): 598.9375 — 61 routines Cory Fritzinger (2001-04): 586.212 — 60 routines Grace Taylor (2007-10): 561.5 — 57 routines Tiffany Tolnay (2006-09): 559.675 — 57 routines Courtney Kupets (2006-09): 551.4 — 56 routines

Floor points

Brandie Jay (2013-16): 588.8375 — 60 routines Cassidy McComb (2008-11): 567.9625 — 58 routines Kim Arnold (1995-98): 561.475 —57 routines Michelle Emmons (2002-05): 550.9 — 56 routines Hope Spivey (1991-94): 533.5750— 54 routines

Single meet all-around

Karin Lichey (1996): 40.0 Courtney Kupets (2009): 39.9 Karin Lichey (1998): 39.875 Karin Lichey (1999) and Courtney Kupets (2009): 39.85

NCAA records:

Georgia holds the most team (10) and individual (42) championships in NCAA gymnastics history.

Lucy Wener earned the first perfect 10 in NCAA gymnastics championship history. It came on uneven bars during the 1989 individual event finals. Georgia leads all programs with 17 perfect 10s at the NCAA championship final site.

Georgia owns the highest team score on uneven bars with a cumulative 49.75 in 1993.

Courtney Kupets ranks first with nine individual titles. She won four in 2009, earning the highest all-around score at a championship with a 39.9. Kupets is also the first gymnast to win all titles in all four events and the all-around championship.



Honors/Awards

AAI American Award (3)

Kim Arnold, 1998

Jenni Beathard, 1999

Courtney Kupets, 2009

Honda Award (9)

Lucy Wener, 1989

Hope Spivey, 1991

Heather Stepp, 1992

Kim Arnold, 1997

Kim Arnold, 1998

Karin Lichey, 1999

Courtney Kupets, 2007

Katie Heenan, 2008

Courtney Kupets, 2009

National Coach of the Year (5)

Suzanne Yoculan, 1987

Suzanne Yoculan, 1993

Suzanne Yoculan, 1999

Suzanne Yoculan, 2006

Suzanne Yoculan, 2008

NCAA Silver Anniversary Award (1)

Kathy McMinn, 2009

SEC Gymnast of the Year (7)

Heather Stepp, 1993

Hope Spivey, 1994

Kim Arnold, 1998

Karin Lichey, 1999

Chelsa Byrd, 2003

Katie Heenan, 2007

Courtney Kupets, 2009

SEC Event Specialist of the Year (2)

Lindsey Cheek, 2014

Sabrina Vega, 2019

Georgia women's gymnastics stats, records

Here are some of the most impressive stats and records from Georgia's dynasty.

With its 2009 national championship, Georgia broke a tie with Utah for the most team titles by a single program (10). The Bulldogs also own the record for the most individual championships with 42.

The 2009 team title was Georgia's fifth consecutive championship, a streak that began in 2005. The run matched Utah's streak between 1982 and 1986 for the longest streak in NCAA gymnastics history. Georgia snapped the Utes' streak in 1987 by winning its first title.

During the Bulldogs' latest championship run, the team had a record of 163-10-1 across all competitions.

Georgia has completed four perfect seasons, the most recent coming in 2006.

All 10 of UGA's team titles came under coach Suzanne Yoculan (1984-2009). Yoculan led Georgia to 26 NCAA championship appearances in 26 seasons, earning 24 top-5 finishes. Yoculan was named National Coach of the Year five times.

Georgia owns 34 appearances at the final site of the NCAA championship. Only UCLA, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma have more. In those appearances, UGA owns the most perfect 10s recorded with 17. Alabama is the next closest with nine.

The Bulldogs hold the SEC record for team championships with 16, six more than the next closest program. Georgia's last SEC title came in 2008.

UGA's 1997 team score of 198.375 remains the SEC championship record. The Bulldogs also have the second-best team score in conference history and three of the top five since 1981.



Georgia women's gymnastics season records

Here's how Georgia women's gymnastics has finished each season.

SEASON COACH RECORD NCAA FINISH 1982 Rick Walton 19-10 N/A 1983 Rick Walton 13-14 N/A 1984 Suzanne Yoculan 25-13 9th 1985 Suzanne Yoculan 31-17 7th 1986 Suzanne Yoculan 31-8 4th 1987 Suzanne Yoculan 38-3 1st 1988 Suzanne Yoculan 35-8-1 5th 1989 Suzanne Yoculan 35-6 1st 1990 Suzanne Yoculan 38-6 3rd 1991 Suzanne Yoculan 31-5 3rd 1992 Suzanne Yoculan 34-1 2nd 1993 Suzanne Yoculan 32-0 1st 1994 Suzanne Yoculan 28-2 3rd 1995 Suzanne Yoculan 28-8 5th 1996 Suzanne Yoculan 30-3-1 T-3rd 1997 Suzanne Yoculan 30-3-1 3rd 1998 Suzanne Yoculan 35-0 1st 1999 Suzanne Yoculan 32-0 1st 2000 Suzanne Yoculan 30-5-1 3rd 2001 Suzanne Yoculan 33-3-1 2nd 2002 Suzanne Yoculan 33-4-1 2nd 2003 Suzanne Yoculan 31-6 3rd 2004 Suzanne Yoculan 30-6 2nd 2005 Suzanne Yoculan 33-5 1st 2006 Suzanne Yoculan 36-0 1st 2007 Suzanne Yoculan 31-2-1 1st 2008 Suzanne Yoculan 31-2 1st 2009 Suzanne Yoculan 32-1 1st 2010 Jay Clark 13-8-1 N/A 2011 Jay Clark 18-11-1 T-9th 2012 Jay Clark 18-9 T-11th 2013 Danna Durante 20-16-1 6th 2014 Danna Durante 19-14 5th 2015 Danna Durante 14-14 9th 2016 Danna Durante 15-20 6th 2017 Danna Durante 15-15 12th 2018 Courtney Kupets Carter 12-17 7th 2019 Courtney Kupets Carter 19-11 8th

Georgia women's gymnastics championship breakdowns

1987

NCAA tournament

Regional

Florida 187.900

Georgia 186.700

West Virginia 182.300

Maryland 181.800

Kentucky 180.050

William & Mary 174.350

Towson 173.150

Championship

Georgia 187.900

Utah 187.550

UCLA 187.000

Alabama 186.600

Arizona State 184.000

Florida 183.800

LSU 181.500

Ohio State 180.200

Washington 179.850

Nebraska 179.500

Arizona 179.450

Oregon State 174.500

Georgia won its first national championship after placing ninth, seventh and fourth in its first three NCAA championship appearances. The Bulldogs snapped reigning champion Utah's streak of five consecutive titles on the Utes' home floor no less. Despite Utah placing higher in three of four categories, Georgia edged the hosts by almost a full point on the beam, the deciding factor between first and second place in Salt Lake City's Jon M. Huntsman Center. In addition to the team's national championship, Lucy Wener won her second straight individual title on uneven bars.

1989

NCAA tournament

Regional

Georgia 193.200

Florida 191.050

Maryland 186.150

Towson 185.050

at Kentucky 182.800

NC State 182.300

West Virginia 181.550

Championship

Georgia 192.650

UCLA 192.600

Alabama 192.100

Nebraska 190.800

Utah 190.200

Cal State Fullerton 189.450

Arizona State 187.900

Oregon State 187.900

Oklahoma 187.050

Florida 187.000

Arizona 186.500

Ohio State 186.400

After a fifth-place finish in 1988, Georgia returned to the center of the podium for the second time in three years, capturing a title on their home floor in Athens, Georgia. Runner-up UCLA had higher scores on vault and floor, but the Bulldogs made up on the difference on beam and bars, winning the team title by five hundreths of a point. Lucy Wener won her third individual title on bars, making history with the first ever perfect 10 in NCAA championship history. Corrine Wright — a four-time, first team All-American — won the all-around title as well as another on the floor.

1993

NCAA tournament

Regional

Georgia 197.500

Florida 194.300

NC State 191.000

Kentucky 190.800

Towson 190.500

West Virginia 190.025

George Washington 189.350

Preliminaries

Georgia 196.400

Alabama 195.275

UCLA 194.125

Oregon State 193.425

Michigan 193.125

Florida 192.950

Championship

Georgia 198.000

Alabama 196.825

Utah 195.825

UCLA 194.925

Auburn 194.725

Arizona 194.075

Georgia's third national championship was the culmination of a perfect season for the Bulldogs: A 32-0 record capped by a near-sweep at the NCAA championships in the inaugural year of the Super Six. UGA became the first team to record a cumulative score of 198 as it finished first on vault, bars and floor — more than a full point clear from the rest of the championship field. Georgia set a NCAA record with a 49.75 team score on bars, a record that remains intact. Individually, Agina Simpkins won the title on bars while Heather Stepp finished first on floor and vault.

1998

NCAA tournament

Regional

Georgia 198.575

Florida 197.075

NC State 195.125

West Virginia 194.800

Kentucky 192.150

George Washington 191.150

Maryland 190.100

Preliminaries

Georgia 197.825

Alabama 196.475

Arizona State 195.450

Michigan 195.425

NC State 194.125

BYU 193.400

Championship

Georgia 197.725

Florida 196.350

Alabama 196.300

Utah 196.025

UCLA 195.750

Arizona State 195.450

Georgia, fresh off of back-to-back 30-win seasons and a pair of third place finishes, would not be denied again in 1998. The Bulldogs ran the table, going 35-0 to capture a national championship in Pauley Pavilion. UGA rolled in the Super Six, finishing first in three events and second in another. With a final score of 197.725, the Bulldogs had pulled off the largest margin of victory in 13 years. Five-time All-American Kim Arnold capped her career with a second straight all-around championship in addition to sharing the beam title with Jenni Beathard. Karin Lichey, another five-time All-American, won the individual title on the floor.

1999

NCAA tournament

Regional

Georgia 197.375

Florida 195.225

Utah State 194.575

Denver 194.200

Minnesota 194.200

Iowa State 194.175

Preliminaries

Georgia 197.025

Michigan 196.575

Nebraska 196.225

Utah 195.475

Penn State 194.775

Florida 194.000

Championship

Georgia 196.850

Michigan W 196.550

Alabama W 195.950

Arizona State W 195.900

UCLA W 195.850

Nebraska W 194.800

Coming off a 35-0 season, the defending champions were not ready to relinquish the throne quite yet. Georgia reeled off a second perfect season, going 32-0 to repeat as national champions, the first back-to-back titles in program history. The Bulldogs won all 15 of their competitions, a streak that began the year prior and would reach 29 before a loss. A fifth-place result on the uneven bars kept the results close, but UGA topped the standings in the vault, beam and floor categories to edge Michigan for the title, 196.850-196.550.

2005

Kelsey Ericksen cheers for her teammates as UGA wins the first of five consecutive national championships.

NCAA tournament

Regional

Florida 196.575

Georgia 195.150

Denver 194.075

North Carolina 194.075

West Virginia 193.675

NC State 193.575

Preliminaries

Georgia 197.350

UCLA 197.025

Alabama 197.000

Florida 196.225

Iowa State 195.975

BYU 194.625

Championship

Georgia 197.825

Alabama 197.400

Utah 197.275

UCLA 197.150

Michigan 196.575

Nebraska 196.425

A six-year hiatus between titles was Bulldogs' longest drought under coach Suzanne Yoculan. But Georgia made its return to the top at Auburn's Beard–Eaves–Memorial Coliseum in 2005. For the first time in program history, no gymnast scored lower than a 9.8 in any event. However, UGA did not win any of the four categories outright, resulting in the top four teams of the Super Six finishing .675 points apart.

2006

Katie Heenan completes her floor routine. UGA finished first on floor, bars and vault in 2006.

NCAA tournament

Regional

Georgia 197.425

Nebraska 196.350

Missouri 195.325

North Carolina 194.300

NC State 193.925

West Virginia 193.925

Preliminaries

Georgia 197.275

Iowa State 196.250

Florida 196.225

Arizona State 195.575

Oregon State 195.150

Arkansas 194.375

Championship

Georgia 197.750

Utah 196.800

Alabama 196.725

Florida 196.275

Nebraska 196.175

Iowa State 195.125

Georgia's 2006 national championship signified the program's second time winning back-to-back titles. It was also the fourth perfect season in UGA gymnastics history. The Bulldogs cruised in the Super Six, finishing first on vault, bars and floor while taking second on the beam. UGA was .126 points away from sweeping the championship, finishing with a final score of 197.750, just under a point ahead of runner-up Utah's 196.800 score. Individually, freshman Courtney Kupets won titles on the bars and beam, as well as a third for her all-around score of 39.750.

2007

Georgia placed first on floor in 2007 to secure its third straight championship.

NCAA tournament

Regional

Georgia 197.275

Denver 195.825

Penn State 195.775

BYU 193.300

Minnesota 192.900

Utah State 192.525

Preliminaries

Georgia 197.700

Florida 197.400

Nebraska 196.625

Oklahoma 196.250

Alabama 196.125

Oregon State 195.100

Championship

Georgia 197.850

Utah 197.250

Florida 197.225

UCLA 196.925

Stanford 196.825

Nebraska 195.975

Georgia extended its title defense in 2007, becoming the first team to win three consecutive NCAA championships since Utah won five in a row between 1982-86. The Bulldogs finished with a score of 197.850 after placing first on vault, bars and floor for a second straight year. Utah finished second after scoring 197.125 points for the competition. Courtney Kupets defended her all-around title while adding a vault championship as a sophomore.

2008

Courtney McCool competes on the uneven bars. McCool won an individual title on the floor in 2008.

NCAA tournament

Regional

Georgia 197.775

Denver 195.775

Penn State 195.700

Auburn 195.150

BYU 194.325

Iowa State 194.200

Preliminaries

Georgia 197.625

Utah196.950

Stanford 196.900

UCLA 196.725

Michigan 196.075

Denver 194.200

Championship

Georgia 197.450

Utah 197.125

Stanford 196.750

Florida 196.700

LSU 196.350

Alabama 196.125

The Bulldogs' championship streak reached four years in 2008 as Georgia tied Utah for the most team titles by a single program. UGA won the 2008 title on its home floor, the second time the program clinched a championship in Athens. The Bulldogs finished first on bars and beam while taking second on the floor and third on vault for a final score of 197.450. Junior Courtney Kupets did not defend her all-around title due to injury. However, Courtney McCool (floor) and Grace Taylor (beam) won individual titles for UGA.

Georgia's senior class — Audrey Bowers, Nikki Childs, Megan Dowlen and Katie Heenan — finished as the winningest group in program history with four NCAA titles, 3 SEC titles and a 131-9-1 record.

2009

Tiffany Tolnay competes on vault at the 2009 NCAA Championships

NCAA tournament

Regional

Georgia 197.700

Penn State 195.800

Nebraska 195.450

West Virginia 194.225

North Carolina 194.125

NC State 193.800

Preliminaries

Georgia 197.450

Florida 196.375

LSU 196.300

Stanford 196.225

Penn State 196.100

Oklahoma 195.825

Championship

Georgia 197.825

Alabama 197.575

Utah 197.425

Florida 196.725

Arkansas 196.475

LSU 196.375

Georgia became the first gymnastics program to win double-digit national titles, breaking a tie with Utah for the most championships by a single team while sending retiring coach Suzanne Yoculan out on top.The Bulldogs scored 197.825 points as a team, with first-place finishes on vault, bars and floor and a second-place finish on the beam.

After missing the 2008 competition with an injury, Courtney Kupets had a historic performance in her final meet. The senior scored a NCAA championship record 39.9 for her third all-around title while winning the individual championships for bars, beam and floor. Kupets became the first gymnast to win titles in all four events in addition to the all-around title. Her nine individual championships remain the NCAA record.