NCAA staff | March 22, 2021 2021 Women's gymnastics championships regional selections announced NC women's gymnastics: 2021 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA. The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites. The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on national qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition, regardless of whether their teams advance from the first round. In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the national qualifying score, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken. The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. All regionals will be conducted Thursday through Saturday, April 1-3. Click here to view the 2021 Gymnastics championship bracket Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host) Teams: Florida Minnesota Denver Illinois *Georgia Oregon State Central Michigan NC State Western Michigan All-Around Competitors: Emily Shepard, NC State Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina Payton Murphy, Western Michigan Individual Event Specialists: Vault – Anika Dujakovich, Nebraska Vault – Chloe Negrete, NC State Uneven Bars – Kynsee Robey, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Katelyn Cox, NC State Uneven Bars – Meredith Robinson, NC State Balance Beam – Kynsee Roby, Nebraska Balance Beam – Kaitlyn Higgins, Nebraska Balance Beam – Kathryn Thaler, Nebraska Balance Beam – Chloe Negrete, NC State Floor Exercise – Chloe Negrete, NC State Floor Exercise – Kylie Piringer, Nebraska Floor Exercise – Isabel Goyco, Texas Woman’s Click here for the Athens Regional competition rotation order Morgantown Regional (West Virginia University, host) Teams: Michigan California Brigham Young UCLA Ohio State Towson Kent State Penn State *West Virginia All-Around Competitors: Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State Hannah Joyner, Rutgers Belle Huang, Rutgers Individual Event Specialists: Vault – Courtney Mitchell, Lindenwood Vault – Aleah Leman, Lindenwood Vault – Kyndall Baze, Lindenwood Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi. New Hampshire Uneven Bars – Ava Verdeflor, Penn State Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State Uneven Bars – Katrina Coca, Pittsburgh Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Robyn Kelley, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Lauren Beckwith, Pittsburgh Floor Exercise – Robyn Kelly, New Hampshire Floor Exercise –Melissa Astarita, Penn State Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Kiana Lewis, West Virginia Click here for the Morgantown Regional competition rotation order Salt Lake City Regional (University of Utah, host) Teams: LSU *Utah Arizona Sate Kentucky Boise State Southern Utah Utah State Temple Arizona All-Around Competitors: Ariana Castrence, Temple Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois Individual Event Specialists: Vault – Geneva Thompson, Washington Vault – Deja Chambliss, George Washington Vault – Allie Smith, Washington Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple Vault – Malia Hargrove, Arizona Vault – Amara Cunningham, Washington Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois Uneven Bars – Geneva Thompson, Washington Uneven Bars – Alexandra Fochler, Bowling Green Balance Beam – Jessica Castles, Arizona Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona Balance Beam – Zoie Schroeder, Northern Illinois Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State Floor Exercise – Amara Cunningham, Washington Floor Exercise – Faith Leary, Temple Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State Floor Exercise – Julianna Roland, Temple Floor Exercise – Malia Hargrove, Arizona Click here for the Salt Lake City Regional competition rotation order Tuscaloosa Regional (University of Alabama, host) Teams: Oklahoma *Alabama Arkansas Auburn Iowa Iowa State Missouri Eastern Michigan Maryland All-Around Competitors: Audrey Barber, Maryland Angelica Labat, Illinois State Hadyn Crossen, Eastern Michigan Individual Event Specialists: Vault – Alexis Rubio, Maryland Vault – Reese McClure, Maryland Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State Vault – Collea Burgess, Maryland Uneven Bars – Cortney Bezold, Eastern Michigan Uneven Bars – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan Uneven Bars – Grace Evans, Ball State Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State Balance Beam – Caitlin Satler, Eastern Michigan Balance Beam – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan Balance Beam – Reese McClure, Maryland Balance Beam – Shannon Gregory, Eastern Michigan Floor Exercise – Cameron Topp, Illinois State Floor Exercise – Claudia Goyco, Ball State Floor Exercise – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan Click here for the Tuscaloosa Regional competition rotation order * Denotes Regional Host. The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional site who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor, will advance to the national championships in that event only. The national championships will take place April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Athens and Morgantown regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Salt Lake City and Tuscaloosa regionals will compete in the second semifinal. For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Every NCAA gymnastics floor champion since 2014 These are all 11 floor champions from the 2014-19 NCAA college women's gymnastics championships. READ MORE Georgia women's gymnastics championships: A complete history Here's everything you need to know about the Georgia women's gymnastics dynasty, including, stats, records, key moments, award winners and every championship season. READ MORE