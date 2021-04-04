2021 NC women’s gymnastics finals qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced today the teams and individuals who have advanced to compete in the 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

The championships, hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady, will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 16-17.

The women’s gymnastics championships consists of eight teams and four all-around competitors (who are not on a qualifying team). The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals have advanced to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional also advanced to the national championships (in her specific event) who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers.

The top two teams from the Athens and Morgantown regionals will compete in the first semifinal and the top two teams from the Salt Lake City and Tuscaloosa regionals will compete in the second semifinal.

Team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 women’s gymnastics championships are as follows:

Team Competition Team Regional Regional Final Score Oklahoma Tuscaloosa 198.175 Michigan Morgantown 198.100 Utah Salt Lake City 197.925 California Morgantown 197.750 LSU Salt Lake City 197.750 Florida Athens 197.700 Alabama Tuscaloosa 197.575 Minnesota Athens 197.425

All-Around Individual Qualifiers Qualifiers Regional Regional Score Lynnzee Brown, Denver Athens 39.725 Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas Tuscaloosa 39.550 Chae Campbell, UCLA Morgantown 39.425 Hannah Scharf, Arizona State Salt Lake City 39.425

Vault Qualifiers Qualifiers Regional Regional Score Angelica Labat, Illinois State Tuscaloosa 9.950 Madi Dagen, Oregon State Athens 9.950 Nia Dennis, UCLA Morgantown 9.925 Raena Worley, Kentucky Salt Lake City 9.900

Bars Qualifiers Qualifiers Regional Regional Score Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State Salt Lake City 9.950 Margzetta Frazier, UCLA Morgantown 9.950 Hannah Demers, Central Michigan Athens 9.925 Maggie O’Hara, Arkansas Tuscaloosa 9.925

Beam Qualifiers Qualifiers Regional Regional Score Sydney Schaffer, Missouri Tuscaloosa 9.950 Bailey Bunn, Kentucky Salt Lake City 9.900 Hannah Joyner, Rutgers Morgantown 9.925 Morgan Tong, Central Michigan Athens 9.925

Floor Qualifiers Qualifiers Regional Regional Score Emily Shepard, NC State Athens 9.925 Hannah McCrary, Missouri Tuscaloosa 9.925 Abbey Miner Alder, Brigham Young Morgantown 9.900 Malia Hargrove, Arizona Salt Lake City 9.900

In the 2019 championships, Oklahoma won its fourth national title and third in four years. The Sooners finished with a final team score of 198.3375, which ranks second all-time in championship final history (following only the record set by Oklahoma in 2017). LSU was runner-up (197.8250), followed by UCLA (197.5375) and Denver (197.0000). Maggie Nichols of Oklahoma captured her second consecutive all-around title finishing with a 39.7125. Claiming the individual event title on vault with scores of 9.95 were Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne, LSU’s Kennedi Edney, Oklahoma’s Nichols and UCLA’s Kyla Ross. Sarah Finnegan of LSU took home the bars title with a 9.95. Michigan’s Natalie Wojcik was the champion on beam with a 9.95. In another four-way tie and with a score of 9.95, Florida’s Alicia Boren, Denver’s Lynnzee Brown, Oklahoma’s Brenna Dowell and UCLA’s Ross claimed the title on floor.

Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions Friday, April 16, at 1 and 6 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to championship final competition Saturday, April 17, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. Both semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ABC.

For more information and tickets to the women’s gymnastics championships, log on to NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at ncaa.com.