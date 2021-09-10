Committee approves extra days of rest in women’s gymnastics championships

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved adding one day each to the regional and final rounds of the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, starting in the spring of 2022.

Under the new format, preliminary competition will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the gymnasts having Friday off. Previously, the regional competition was held Thursday through Saturday with no day off.

HAIL TO THE VICTORS: Relive Michigan's first women's gymnastics title in 2021

At the finals site, competition will take place Thursday and Saturday with Friday being an off day. Previously, the finals were held Friday and Saturday.

The NCAA Women's Gymnastics Committee believes competing three days in a row didn't allow the student-athletes rest and recovery time to be at their optimal performance level.

For the teams reaching the finals site, having a day of rest will allow teams that compete in the night session of the semifinals more rest. Under the old format, those teams had significantly less recovery time than the teams that competed in the afternoon session of the semifinals.