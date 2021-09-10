NCAA | September 10, 2021 Committee approves extra days of rest in women’s gymnastics championships Top highlights from the 2021 women's gymnastics championship finals Share The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved adding one day each to the regional and final rounds of the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, starting in the spring of 2022. Under the new format, preliminary competition will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the gymnasts having Friday off. Previously, the regional competition was held Thursday through Saturday with no day off. HAIL TO THE VICTORS: Relive Michigan's first women's gymnastics title in 2021 At the finals site, competition will take place Thursday and Saturday with Friday being an off day. Previously, the finals were held Friday and Saturday. The NCAA Women's Gymnastics Committee believes competing three days in a row didn't allow the student-athletes rest and recovery time to be at their optimal performance level. For the teams reaching the finals site, having a day of rest will allow teams that compete in the night session of the semifinals more rest. Under the old format, those teams had significantly less recovery time than the teams that competed in the afternoon session of the semifinals. 2021 NC women’s gymnastics finals qualifiers announced These are the team and individual qualifiers for the finals of the 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships. READ MORE 2021 Women's gymnastics championships regional selections announced The 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA. READ MORE Every NCAA gymnastics floor champion since 2014 These are all 11 floor champions from the 2014-19 NCAA college women's gymnastics championships. READ MORE