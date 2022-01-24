Michella Chester | NCAA.com | January 24, 2022 2022 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships: Dates, schedule, locations Your 2022 NCAA gymnastics season outlook Share Michigan took home the 2021 women's gymnastics national championship. The 2022 women's gymnastics title will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas from April 14-16. Here are all the dates and locations for the 2022 gymnastics tournament. 2022 GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIP: Get tickets | 2022 season outlook 2022 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Champaign, IL State Farm Center March 30 - April 2 Illinois Regional Seattle, WA Alaska Airlines Arena March 30 - April 2 Washington Regional Auburn, AL Auburn Arena March 30 - April 2 Auburn Regional Raleigh, NC Reynolds Coliseum March 30 - April 2 NC State Championship Forth Worth, TX Dickies Arena April 14 - 16 Texas Woman's The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) will be selected for regional competition. The NCAA selection committee will identify the top 16 teams and seed them in the bracket. Teams 17-36 will be placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. All host teams stay home to compete, whether they are a top-16 seed or not. The top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists will be selected based on national qualifying scores and will be placed geographically, keeping individuals from the same team together. 2022 SEASON: 13 underrated freshmen to watch in 2022 Regional sites will host first round, second round and regional final competition over a three-day period. The first round will consist of two teams, the second round will consist of eight teams and the regional final will consist of four teams. Regional competition will consist of nine teams, three all-around competitors and four individual specialists per event. In 2022, the regional first round will occur on Wednesday, March 30, the second round will occur on Thursday, March 31 and the regional final will occur Saturday, April 2. The National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships will consist of eight teams, four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists. The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist in each event (not on an advancing team or an all-arounder) advances to the national championship (in that event only). Future dates and sites 2023 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Denver Magness Arena TBA Denver Regional Los Angeles Pauley Pavilion TBA UCLA Regional Norman, Okla. Lloyd Noble Center TBA Oklahoma Regional Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center TBA University of Pittsburgh and SportsPITTSBURGH Championship Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena TBA Texas Woman's and Knight Eady 2024 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Ann Arbor, Mich. Crisler Center TBA Michigan Regional Berkeley, Calif. Haas Pavilion TBA California, Berkley Regional Fayetteville, Ark. Barnhill Arena TBA Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional Gainesville, Fla. Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center TBA Florida Championship Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena TBA Texas Woman's and Knight Eady 2025 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Salt Lake City Jon M. Huntsman Center TBA Utah Regional Seattle Alaska Airlines Arena TBA Washington Regional Tuscaloosa, Ala. Coleman Coliseum TBA Alabama Regional University Park, Pa. Rec Hall TBA Pennsylvania State Championship Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena TBA Texas Woman's and Knight Eady 2026 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Baton Rouge, La. Pete Maravich Assembly Center TBA Louisiana State Regional Corvallis, Ore. Gill Coliseum TBA Oregon State Regional Lexington, Ky. Memorial Coliseum TBA Kentucky Regional Tempe, Ariz. Desert Financial Arena TBA Arizona State Championship Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena TBA Texas Woman's and Knight Eady Championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Michigan Beverly Plocki 198.25 Oklahoma 198.1625 Fort Worth, Texas 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas 2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis 2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis 2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas 2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas 2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala. 2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA 2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech 2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland 2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida 2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska 2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia 2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah 2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State 2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn 2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA 2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska 2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama 2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia 2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State 1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah 1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA 1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida 1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama 1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia 1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah 1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State 1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota 1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama 1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State 1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia 1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah 1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah 1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida 1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah 1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA 1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah 1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah 5 special NCAA gymnastics records — and who might have an outside shot at breaking them College gymnastics has continued to evolve since its first national championships in 1982. 