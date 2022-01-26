Women's gymnastics power rankings: Top 6 in each event, all-around

While the 2022 season is well underway, sometimes this early on the official rankings don’t tell the whole story. Some gymnasts have only competed an event once while others have competed it four times, or some had off nights on their specialities while others broke out of nowhere to score big. In the official standings, one fall can ruin an average while one high score can rocket a gymnast up, making it hard to judge where things really stand across the four events.

In an effort to normalize the events, these power rankings take a look at how things stand now based not necessarily on the scores themselves but on how the actual routines look in comparison to each other at this point in the season.

All Around

1. Lexy Ramler, Minnesota

2. Jade Carey, Oregon State

3. Natalie Wojcik, Michigan

4. Raena Worley, Kentucky

5. Lynnzee Brown, Denver

6. Kyla Bryant, Stanford

The all-around in 2022 has essentially been a who’s who of four-event stars in NCAA gymnastics. Carey has already proven to be the top freshman in the country, hitting an Oregon State program-best 39.800 on Sunday. That number was eclipsed by Ramler on Monday when she went 39.825 with no individual event scores below 9.925. Fifth-year Bryant is finally proving to be the all-arounder everyone thought she would be when she entered college while Worley’s performances have earned her two SEC Gymnast of the Week honors in a row. There is, however, one name missing in Trinity Thomas, who has yet to compete all four events at the same meet. It’s only a matter of time, though.

Vault

1. Ona Loper, Minnesota

2. Naomi Morrison, Michigan

3. Natalie Wojcik, Michigan

4. Gabby Wilson, Michigan

5. Haleigh Bryant, LSU

6. Gabrielle Stephen, Michigan State

Both Minnesota and Michigan put on a vault clinic Monday night, so it’s no wonder that four gymnasts from the two teams sit in the top six of this week’s power rankings on the event. Loper’s perfect 10 is considered one of the most unambiguous 10s in quite some time and even landed her at No. 5 on SportsCenter’s Top 10. Michigan has come into its own on vault over the past couple of years, putting up six 10.0 starts and finding perfect landings more often than not. Bryant, the reigning national vault co-champion, has only competed once so far in 2022 but deserves a place in the power rankings nevertheless. Finally, a somewhat surprising final place goes to the Spartan Stephen, who only performs a Yurchenko full, but does it sublimely, sticking it for a “perfect 9.950” in her last outing.

Bars

1. Lexy Ramler, Minnesota

2. Natalie Wojcik, Michigan

3. Audrey Davis, Oklahoma

4. Makarri Doggette, Alabama

5. Jordan Bowers, Oklahoma

6. Rylie Mundell, Denver

Bars is perhaps the most difficult event for which to settle on a top six ranking, with so many strong bars swingers across the country. While fan favorite Emily Muhlenhaupt has yet to compete, the individuals that did make this list are well-deserving. It’s any day now that Ramler and Davis will score their first perfect 10s on the event. Doggette already has a 10 to her name, and has continued to perform to that ability in 2022. Wojcik didn’t compete bars week three but has a stunning routine that already earned top scores in her first two meets of the season. Bowers, a freshman at Oklahoma, competes a routine in a similar vein as Davis and does so spectacularly, while Mundell has been a bars star for Denver thus far.

Beam

1. Natalie Wojcik, Michigan

2. Lexy Ramler, Minnesota

3. Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire

4. Luisa Blanco, Alabama

5. Sienna Schreiber, Missouri

6. Cristal Isa, Utah

Perhaps the most precarious event in gymnastics, the six gymnasts in the power rankings this week on beam are a mix of veteran beamers and fresh faces. Wojcik, Ramler and Blanco, the 2021 national champion on the event, have all been perfect on four inches in the past and have not slowed down in 2022. Worthington has finally hit her stride as a junior beamer, reaching near-perfection in her most recent meet against Penn and Temple on Sunday. Schreiber leads a revitalized Missouri squad on the event, and Isa has stood out in a very good beam lineup for Utah—no easy task.

Floor

1. Nya Reed, Florida

2. Lynnzee Brown, Denver

3. Gabby Wilson, Michigan

4. Brie Clark, Utah State

5. Jade Carey, Oregon State

6. Mya Hooten, Minnesota

The top tier of floor workers can be so hard to crack. Reed is nursing a streak of 16-consecutive 9.9-plus scores on the event—including her first perfect 10—easily landing her at No. 1. Landings are an important factor for a successful floor routine, and that’s where Brown excels, with her ability to often stick her big double layout cold. Wilson and Hooten not only perform flawlessly but do so with entertaining choreography, making themselves fan favorites as well as big scorers for their teams; Hooten scored her second career 10 on the event on Monday. Olympic gold medalist on floor Carey lives up to the title, having already scored a 9.900 and 9.975 to start the season. She’s on 10 watch every time she steps foot on the carpet. Then there’s Utah State’s Brie Clark, who was highly touted as a recruit who could perform a Biles I, a double layout with a half twist. She brought that floor success to Logan, Utah, and has scored big as a freshman so far.