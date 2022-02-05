Suni Lee's first career 10 in college gymnastics not enough to beat LSU after epic walk-off

The LSU faithful packed Pete Maravich Assembly Center to the brim on Saturday afternoon for the Tigers' matchup with Auburn. The second-largest gymnastics crowd in LSU history was treated to quite the show, yet the match wasn't decided until the final seconds.

World-famous Auburn freshman Suni Lee scored her first 10 of her collegiate career when she tackled the bars with ease. By the time she planted her final stunt, she could barely contain her excitement as her teammates and coaches mobbed her on the mat.

Lee finished the day with a 39.825 in the all-around, which was oh-so-close to perfect. She led her squad to tie a program-record 197.750 points.

Still, it wasn't enough for Auburn to take down LSU, as the Tigers narrowly escaped with a 197.975 to 197.750 win.

The Tigers scored two different 10s on the day. The first came from sophomore Haleigh Bryant, who nailed a 10 on a perfect vault.

If that 10 didn't carry enough excitement, junior Kiya Johnson made sure her perfect score did.

SHE DID IT‼️@johnsonkiya27 leaves no doubt with a PERFECT TEN pic.twitter.com/Rx4xvk1QWW — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 5, 2022

In Johnson's first floor routine of the season, Johnson only needed a 9.8 to secure LSU the win in the final moments of the match. But Johnson went a step further and nailed every single aspect of her floor routine. It's hard to imagine she'd been dealing with soreness in her achilles of late.

She scored a 10 and LSU took home the win. The arena erupted.

WALK OFF 10 pic.twitter.com/U2XwvHPXzs — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) February 5, 2022

The win was LSU's 300th in the history of the PMAC. The Tigers improve to 3-0 and 2-0 in the SEC. Auburn falls to 5-1 and 2-1 in conference play.