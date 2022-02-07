Complete history of Olympians in NCAA gymnastics, since 1984

Which past, present and future NCAA gymnasts represented their country at the Olympic Games? Below is a complete list since 1984. Note that gymnasts are classified as past, present or future by their status at the time of the Olympics they attended.

2020 Olympics (Tokyo)

Tokyo was set to host the 2020 Olympics before it was postponed due to the COVID pandemic; the Games were instead held in 2021. The Russian Olympic Committee took the team title, followed by the United States for silver and Great Britain for bronze.

Past

Simona Castro (Chile): Denver

Danusia Francis (Jamaica): UCLA Francis qualified in the all-around for Tokyo but was injured before the Games and only performed an abbreviated bar routine. She was an alternate for Great Britain’s Olympic team in 2012. At UCLA, Francis won the NCAA beam title in 2016, tying with Florida’s Bridget Sloan.

MyKayla Skinner (United States): Utah Skinner was named an alternate to the 2016 United States team and was selected to represent the United States as an individual, meaning she was not part of the silver-medal winning team of four. She took silver on vault, though. As a Ute, Skinner won national titles on vault (2018) and floor (2017).



Present

Shallon Olsen (Canada): Alabama Olsen is a two-time Olympian, having represented Canada in 2016 and 2020. She qualified to the vault final in Tokyo. At Alabama, Olsen is known especially for her vault prowess, where she competes the difficult Yurchenko double full.

Ariana Orrego (Peru): Iowa State

Future

Jade Carey (United States): Oregon State Carey won her Olympic berth via the Apparatus World Cup Series and was not a member of the United States’ silver-medal winning team. She won gold on floor in Tokyo and qualified to the all-around and vault finals as well. In just her first month of collegiate competition, Carey already broke Oregon State’s all-around record with a 39.800. She has since scored even higher with a 39.825.

Jordan Chiles (United States): UCLA Chiles won a silver medal with the United States team in Tokyo. She is a freshman at UCLA. She is easing into collegiate competition after touring with the Gold Over America Tour during fall 2021 but received a perfect 10 on floor on Feb. 4, 2022.

Kayla DiCello* Florida (United States)

Kara Eaker* (United States): Utah Eaker was one of Team USA’s alternates for the Tokyo Games. She is a freshman at Utah; a foot injury has kept her out of most competition so far.

Marina Gonzalez (Spain): Iowa State Gonzalez helped Spain qualify to the Games and was selected to the Tokyo team. She is a freshman at Iowa State.

Sunisa Lee (United States): Auburn Lee won the all-around gold medal in Tokyo along with the team silver and a bronze on bars. She is an emerging NCAA star as a freshman at Auburn, having already broken the team’s program record in the all-around and scoring a perfect 10 on bars.

Emma Malabuyo* UCLA (United States) Malabuyo was named an alternate to the Tokyo team and is currently a freshman at UCLA.

Grace McCallum (United States): Utah McCallum won team silver with the United States in Tokyo and has already made a mark as a top newcomer in the stacked Pac-12 in the first month of her freshman season. She scored a perfect 10 on bars at the same meet Chiles earned her first career 10 on floor.

Brooklyn Moors (Canada): UCLA Moors qualified for the all-around final at the Tokyo Games. She is a freshman at UCLA.

Amelie Morgan (Great Britain): Utah Morgan helped Great Britain to bronze, its first team medal in 93 years, in Tokyo. She is a freshman at Utah.

Tan Sze En (Singapore): Stanford

Emma Spence* (Canada): Nebraska Spence was an alternate for Canada’s 2020 team. She is a freshman all-arounder at Nebraska.

Leanne Wong* (United States): Florida Wong, an alternate for the United States Tokyo team, was College Gym News’ top recruit in the class of 2022. In her first month of collegiate competition she has an all-around title to her name and a perfect 10 on bars.



2016 Olympics (Rio)

The 2016 Games were held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The United States won its second team gold in a row and third overall while Russia won silver and China took bronze.

Past

Simona Castro (Chile): Denver

Houry Gebeshian (Armenia): Iowa Gebeshian became Armenia’s first Olympic gymnast in 2016. She represented Iowa as an individual at the NCAA national championships in 2011.

Jessica Lopez (Venezuela): Denver Lopez competed at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She qualified to the bars final in 2016, becoming the first Venezuelan to qualify to an individual event final. She also carried the Venezuelan flag at the 2012 Closing Ceremony. At Denver, she was a four-time All-American.

Brittany Rogers (Canada): Georgia Rogers is a two-time Olympian, competing for Canada in 2012 and 2016. She qualified for the vault final in London, finishing seventh, and helped Team Canada to qualify for the team final. As a Gymdog, she was an All-American and tied with Florida’s Bridget Sloan for the 2016 NCAA bars title.



Present

Toni-Ann Williams (Jamaica): California Williams was the first Olympic gymnast for Jamaica. She was an AAI Award finalist and four-time first-team All-American for California.



Future

Isabella Amado (Panama): Boise State

Kylie Dickson (Belarus): Alabama

Ruby Harrold* (Great Britain): LSU Harrold helped Great Britain qualify to the team final in Rio and was a member of two of LSU’s NCAA second-place teams in 2017 and 2019.

Madison Kocian (United States): UCLA Kocian added an Olympic silver on bars to her team gold in Rio. She won an NCAA team title with the Bruins in 2018. She and 2012 Olympian Kyla Ross were the first Olympic gold medalists to compete in NCAA gymnastics.

Courtney McGregor (New Zealand): Boise State

Shallon Olsen (Canada): Alabama

Isabela Onyshko (Canada): Stanford Onyshko qualified to the all-around and beam finals in Rio. She began her Stanford career in 2021.

Ariana Orrego (Peru): Iowa State

Madison Copiak* (Canada): Washington

Megan Roberts* (Canada): Georgia

MyKayla Skinner* (United States): Utah

Ragan Smith* (United States): Oklahoma Smith was named an alternate to the 2016 United States team. She is currently a member of the Sooners’ gymnastics team.

Pauline Tratz (Germany): UCLA Tratz helped Germany qualify a team to Rio and was selected as an alternate to the team. As a Bruin, Tratz is a fan-favorite performer on floor and has a 2018 national title with her team. She returned for a fifth season in 2022.



2012 Olympics (London)

London hosted the 2012 Games, where the United States won team gold for the second time. Russia took second and Romania finished third.

Past

Simona Castro (Chile): Denver

Anna Li* (United States): UCLA Li was an alternate for the London Games. At UCLA, she was an eight-time All-American and NCAA champion with the Bruins in 2010. Li’s sister Andi currently competes for California.

Jessica Lopez (Venezuela): Denver

Present

Kristina Vaculik (Canada): Stanford Vaculik helped Canada advance to the London team final. She was a three-time All-American for the Cardinal.



Future

Sarah Finnegan* (United States): LSU Finnegan was selected as an alternate for the 2012 Olympics. A fan favorite at LSU, she won two bars titles in 2017 and 2019 and helped LSU to program-best second-place finishes in 2016, 2017 and 2019.



Danusia Francis* (Great Britain): UCLA

Maddie Gardiner* (Canada): Oregon State Gardiner was an alternate for Canada’s Olympic team. She was a 2017 AAI Award Finalist and four-time All-American for the Beavers.

Peng-Peng Lee** (Canada): UCLA Lee tore her ACL in June before the Games and withdrew from Canadian team selection procedures. She was named an honorary captain. Lee received 10 perfect 10.0s in her Bruin career and won a national title with her team in 2018. She won the Honda Award in 2018 as well.



Dominique Pegg (Canada): Alabama

Jennifer Pinches (Great Britain): UCLA Pinches helped Great Britain to a sixth-place finish in London and only missed qualification to the all-around final due to the two-per country rule. After medically retiring from the UCLA team after two seasons, she remained with the Bruins as an undergraduate assistant coach.

Elizabeth Price* (United States): Stanford Price was an alternate for the 2012 United States team. An all-time Stanford great, she won titles on vault in 2015 and bars in 2018—tied with Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols—and was a three-time All-American. Price won the AAI Award in 2018.

Brittany Rogers (Canada): Georgia

Kyla Ross (United States): UCLA Ross was the only member of the 2012 United States gold-medal Olympic team to maintain her amateur status to compete in college. She won an NCAA team title with the Bruins in 2018 and has four individual titles, one on each event. Ross won the Honda Award in 2020 and is currently a volunteer assistant coach at Arkansas.



Jessica Savona* (Canada): LSU

Jordyn Wieber*** (United States): UCLA Wieber won gold with the United States team in London and missed qualifying to the all-around final due to the two-per country rule. Though she did not maintain her amateurism and wasn’t able to compete in NCAA gymnastics, Wieber was a three-year member of UCLA’s staff as a volunteer during her college years. She is currently the head coach at Arkansas.



2008 Olympics (Beijing)

The 2008 Games were hosted in Beijing, China. China won team gold, while the United States won silver and Romania took bronze.



Present

Daria Bijak (Germany): Utah

Jessica Lopez (Venezuela): Denver

Future​

Nansy Damianova (Canada): Utah Damianova was a five-time All-American for Utah.

Ivana Hong*, Stanford (United States) Hong was named an alternate in 2008. She was a five-time All-American at Stanford and a 2016 AAI Award finalist.

Elyse Hopfner-Hibbs (Canada): UCLA Hopfner-Hibbs finished 16th in the all-around in 2008. At UCLA, she won a national championship with her team in 2010.

Marissa King (Great Britain): Florida King won vault and team NCAA titles as a Gator, in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Corrie Lothrop*, Utah (United States) Lothrop was an alternate for the Beijing Games. As a Ute, Lothrop was an eight-time All-American.

Shona Morgan (Australia): Stanford Morgan finished 15th in the Olympic all-around final and was a first-team All-American on bars in her senior year at Stanford in 2014.

Samantha Peszek (United States): UCLA Peszek won team silver with the United States in Beijing. At UCLA, Peszek was a 17-time All-American and won national titles on beam in 2011 and 2015 and tied for first with Florida’s Kytra Hunter in the all-around in 2015. Peszek is currently a commentator for gymnastics for the ESPN family of networks.

Alicia Sacramone (United States): Brown Sacramone has a team Olympic silver medal from the 2008 Games. She also advanced to the vault event final where she finished fourth. At Brown, Sacramone set school records on vault, floor and in the all-around. She advanced as an individual to the 2007 NCAA national championships. Today, Sacramone is a commentator for the ESPN family of networks.

Bridget Sloan (United States): Florida Sloan finished second with the United States team in Beijing. She is an eight-time NCAA champion, including team titles with the Gators in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Sloan also has titles on bars and beam, as well as in the all-around. She has a Gym Slam, too—a perfect 10.0 on every event.

Olivia Vivian (Australia): Oregon State

Rebecca Wing (Great Britain): Stanford

2004 Olympics (Athens)

Athens, Greece, hosted the 2004 Summer Olympics. Romania took team gold, while the United States won silver and Russia took bronze.

Past

Mohini Bhardwaj (United States): UCLA Bhardwaj won the NCAA bars title in 2000, floor in 2001 and won the AAI Award in 2001. She attended the 2004 Olympics after her collegiate career, taking silver with the United States team.



Present

Kate Richardson (Canada): UCLA Richardson represented Canada at both the 2004 and 2000 Olympics. She tied with Jamie Dantzscher for the bars title at the 2003 NCAA championships. She won the beam title in the same year and the floor title in 2006.



Future

Marci Bernholtz*, UCLA (Canada)

Terin Humphrey (United States): Alabama Humphrey won bars silver in Athens in addition to the team silver medal. She took the NCAA national bars title for Alabama in both 2005 and 2007.

Courtney Kupets (United States): Georgia Kupets took third behind teammate Humphrey on bars in Athens and won silver with the team. She is arguably the greatest NCAA gymnast of all time, with nine individual national titles to her name; she was the first gymnast to win titles on all four events and the all-around. A 15-time All American, she also won four team titles with Georgia and scored a perfect 10.0 on every event. Kupets won the Honda Award in 2007 and 2009. She is currently Georgia’s head coach.



Courtney McCool (United States): Georgia McCool won a silver medal with the United States team. In the NCAA, she won the 2008 national floor title and won 2007, 2008 and 2009 team titles with the Gymdogs. McCool is currently a volunteer assistant coach at LSU.

Monica Mesalles (Spain): Bridgeport Masalles finished fifth with the Spanish team in 2004. She won seven USAG national titles and won team titles with Bridgeport all four years of her career. She is currently the head coach at Rhode Island College.

Heather Purnell (Canada): Stanford Purnell was the captain for Team Canada in Athens.

Kylie Stone (Canada): Nebraska

Allyse Ishino* (United States): Stanford

Tasha Schwikert* (United States): UCLA

2000 Olympics (Sydney)

The 2000 Olympics were held in Sydney, Australia. Gymnastics competition was marred by scandal after the vault table was set too low during the all-around competition and was raised during the meet. All-around winner Andreea Raducan was stripped of her medal after testing positive for a banned substance in her cold medicine, and the bronze-medal winning Chinese squad was stripped of its medal in 2010 after it was found that the federation falsified a gymnast’s age. Romania took team gold, followed by Russia for silver and the United States the bronze after the Chinese medal was struck from the record.

Future

Amy Chow (United States): Stanford (competed in diving)

Michelle Conway (Canada): UCLA

Jamie Dantzscher (United States): UCLA Dantzscher was awarded a bronze medal with the rest of the 2000 United States team in 2010 after the previous bronze medalist, China, was stripped of its medals for age falsification. In college, Dantzscher owned a whopping 28 perfect 10.0s and is a vault (2002), bars (2003), floor (2002), all-around (2002) and team (2001, 2002, 2003) NCAA champion.

Lise Leveille (Canada): Stanford

Kristen Maloney (United States): UCLA Maloney, like Dantzscher, was awarded a bronze medal with the United States team in 2010. Maloney won NCAA titles as a member of the 2001 and 2004 UCLA championship teams and took the 2005 titles on vault and beam. She won the Honda Award for Gymnastics in 2005.

Holly Murdock*, UCLA (Great Britain)

Elise Ray (United States): Michigan Ray has a bronze medal from the 2000 Olympic team event. She won the NCAA all-around title in 2001, as well as the 2002 beam title and 2004 bars title. She still shares the all-time all-around record at Michigan with a 39.825. Ray was the Washington head coach from 2016 through 2020.

Kate Richardson (Canada): UCLA

Tasha Schwikert (United States): UCLA Schwikert was initially named an alternate to the 2000 United States team but was selected to replace Morgan White, who suffered an injury and couldn’t compete. Schwikert has a bronze-medal from the team competition. She was also an alternate on the 2004 team. In college, she won national all-around titles in 2005 and 2008, as well as the 2008 bars title.

Yvonne Tousek (Canada): UCLA Tousek competed in both the 1996 and 2000 Games. As a Bruin, she won the 2001 national title on bars and was a member of the 2001, 2003 and 2004 national champion teams.

Alyssa Beckerman* (United States): UCLA Beckerman was an alternate for the 2000 Olympic team. She won NCAA team titles with the Bruins in 2001 and 2003.



1996 Olympics (Atlanta)

Atlanta, Georgia, hosted the 1996 Summer Games. The United States won its first team gold over Russia and Romania, which took silver and bronze, respectively.



Future

Amy Chow (United States): Stanford (competed in diving) Chow won team gold with the Magnificent Seven and added a silver medal on bars at the Olympics. She is the only member of the 1996 team to compete in a collegiate sport, switching to diving in her time at Stanford.

Jennifer Exaltacion (Canada): Stanford Exaltacion had a record-breaking career at Stanford, tallying a then-program record 9.975 on beam in 1999.

Shanyn MacEachern (Canada): LSU MacEachern was a two-time All-American on vault at LSU, in 1999 and 2000.

Kerri Strug***, UCLA (United States) Strug was a member of the Magnificent Seven gold-winning team and won bronze in Barcelona in 1992. She was a volunteer assistant coach for UCLA in 1997.

Yvonne Tousek (Canada): UCLA

1992 Olympics (Barcelona)

The Games of the XXV Olympiad were held in Barcelona, Spain. The Unified Team (consisting of 12 former Soviet republics) won gold in women’s gymnastics, while Romania and the United States won silver and bronze, respectively. It was the first team medal for the United States at a fully attended summer games.



Future

Michelle Campi*, Washington (United States)

Luisa Portocarrero (Guatemala): UCLA Portocarrero was a member of the Bruins’ first national championship team in 1997.

Lori Strong Ballard (Canada): Georgia

Kerri Strug***, UCLA (United States)

Stella Umeh (Canada): UCLA Umeh finished 10th in the all-around in Barcelona. At UCLA, she won the national floor title in 1995 and 1998 and was a member of the 1997 championship team.



1988 Olympics (Seoul)

The Seoul, South Korea, Games in 1988 were only the second summer games to be held in Asia. The Soviet Union won the women’s team title, with Romania taking the silver and East Germany the bronze. The United States finished fourth.



Present

Kelly Garrison (United States): Oklahoma Garrison matriculated at Oklahoma in 1987. She was a two-time Honda Award Recipient, four-time NCAA National Champion (all-around in 1987 and 1988 and bars and beam in 1988) and seven-time All-American. She is currently a color analyst for Oklahoma, a position she has held since 2013.



Future

Rhonda Faehn* (United States): UCLA Faehn is famous for remaining on the Olympic podium after moving a springboard for Kelly Garrison’s bars mount, incurring a 0.500 deduction and knocking the United States to fourth at the Seoul Games. Faehn would go on to coach at UCLA, Maryland and Nebraska before becoming the head coach at the University of Florida in 2003, a position she held until 2015. She led the Gators to their three national titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Missy Marlowe (United States): Utah Marlowe won the NCAA all-around title in 1992, as well as the bars, beam and floor titles. She also took the top spot on beam in 1991 and owns the sport’s first Gym Slam, a perfect 10.0 on all four events. Marlowe’s daughter Milan Clausi is a California gymnast (2019-present).

Christina McDonald (Canada): Florida

Phoebe Mills (United States): Miami (competed in diving) Mills tied for the bronze on beam with Romania’s Gabriela Potorac. She is the first American woman to win a medal in artistic gymnastics at a fully attended Olympics. After retiring from the sport in 1989, Mills became a 10-meter platform diver. She competed for the University of Miami.

Hope Spivey, Georgia (United States) Spivey competed with the team at the 1988 Games. She is a three-time NCAA champion, on vault, floor and in the all-around, all in 1991. Spivey also won the Honda Award for gymnastics in the same year.

Chelle Stack, Oklahoma (United States) A member of the Seoul team, Stack went on to become a Sooner before becoming an elite judge.

Lori Strong Ballard (Canada): Georgia Strong Ballard tied for the bars national title at the 1994 NCAA national championships, with Michigan’s Beth Wymer and Utah’s Sandy Woolsey. She owns an eponymous skill on the event, a bail with a one-and-a-half twist, and also competed in the 1992 Games.



1984 Olympics (Los Angeles)

The 1984 Olympics were held in Los Angeles, California. Gymnastics was contested in Pauley Pavillion, where UCLA’s collegiate team competes today. The ’84 Games were boycotted by 14 Eastern Bloc nations. Romania took team gold, while the United States and China took silver and bronze, respectively. Mary Lou Retton, mother of college gymnasts Emma Kelley (Arkansas, 2020-present) and McKenna Kelley (LSU, 2016-2019) won the all-around title.



Past

Kathy Johnson, Centenary (United States) Johnson took silver with the team and bronze on beam in 1984; she was a member of the 1980 team as well. She competed with the Centenary Ladies, taking the AIAW all-around gold medal in 1978. Centenary took the AIAW team title in the same year.



Future

Nancy Goldsmith (Israel): Stanford Goldsmith trained in Eugene, Oregon, at the National Academy of Artistic Gymnastics. She was a member of Israel’s national team throughout 1984.

Marie Roethlisberger*, Minnesota (United States)

Gigi Zosa, UCLA (Canada) Zosa was a member of the Canadian team in Los Angeles, and was an All-American as a Bruin.



*Alternate

​**Honorary Team Captain

​***NCAA Team Manager

