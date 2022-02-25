WATCH: Olympian Suni Lee's Nabieva leads Auburn gymnastics to a record score

No. 5 Auburn took to the mat Friday against Kentucky, looking for another conference win. The Tigers walked out of Auburn Arena with a program-record score of 197.925, edging the Wildcats by less than one point in a hotly-contested matchup.

Freshman Sunisa Lee — a 2020 olympian — grabbed headlines yet again when she busted out the Nabieva during her uneven parallel bar routine in the second rotation. Lee is the first gymnast to ever perform the move in NCAA competition and she received a 9.975 for the extraordinary skill.

Lee followed the Nabieva with a perfect score on the balance beam, the only routine of the night to receive a 10 from all three judges.

The Olympic gold medalist was not done just yet. Lee rounded out her spectacular night with another 9.975 score, this time on the floor.

The Tigers continue to roll since an upset loss to No. 6 LSU on Feb. 5. Their next meet is another top-five encounter, facing No. 3 Florida on March 4.