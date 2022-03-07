Women's gymnastics power rankings: Perfect 10s, broken records highlight Week 9 action

It’s safe to say Week 9 was one of the most exciting in NCAA gymnastics history, with eight perfect 10s scored on Friday alone, three teams tallying 198.575s and many more blasting past program records. But which of those perfect 10s was most perfect? Which of the many—many—9.975s was the best 9.975? That’s what these power rankings are for.

They’ll take a look at how things stand now based not necessarily on the scores themselves but on how the actual routines look in comparison to each other at this point in the season. They may not be the top competitors overall or the ones expected to win national titles come April, but they are standouts from the previous week’s competitions. Let’s get to it.

All-Around

Jade Carey, Oregon State Trinity Thomas, Florida Lexy Ramler, Minnesota Sunisa Lee, Auburn Raena Worley, Kentucky Ona Loper, Minnesota

Standout Beaver gymnast Carey finally has an NQS, landing her at the top spot in both those rankings and this week’s power rankings. She continues to dominate the competition and is poised to contend for every individual national title come April. NQS doesn't always tell the full story, but it does in this case. Thomas and Lee both contributed to their teams’ massive 198.575s on Friday, both notching perfect 10s. Thomas didn’t compete in the all-around to preserve her body for postseason, but she still lands in the top six of the power rankings this week. Ramler, Worley and Loper round out the rankings as they continue to be quietly and consistently excellent across all four events.

Vault

Ona Loper, Minnesota Trinity Thomas, Florida Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gabby Wilson, Michigan Jade Carey, Oregon State Jordan Bowers, Oklahoma

The big news on vault over the weekend came with Thomas’ second perfect 10 on the event this season, giving her a second Gym Slam in the process. That makes the Florida senior only the third gymnast all-time to earn two Gym Slams. Bowers is a gymnast that benefits from NQS. She was hot and cold on the event to start the season but has really turned up the gas in recent weeks, notching a perfect 10 on Friday and following it up with a 9.975 at Texas Woman’s on Sunday. She now sits at No. 1 in the NQS rankings and her recent consistency lands her in the top six of these power rankings, too. The list is rounded out by the usual suspects in Loper, Bryant, Wilson and Carey.

Bars

Jade Carey, Oregon State Sunisa Lee, Auburn Audrey Davis, Oklahoma Emily Muhlenhaupt, Boise State Mara Titarsolej, LIU Maile O’Keefe, Utah

Carey continues to dominate bars, posting her eighth-straight 9.95-plus this past weekend. She hasn’t scored below that mark in her collegiate career. Lee, Davis and Muhlenhaupt continue to impress and post big numbers week after week. Davis and Muhlenhaupt are poised for perfection any time they touch the equipment. Titarsolej returns to the top six after notching a 10 on Sunday. She’s the first gymnast from a team outside the Power Five conferences to be perfect in 2022. Maile O’Keefe managed the feat as well on Friday, becoming the first non-freshman to score a 10 on the event this season.

Beam

Ragan Smith, Oklahoma Maile O’Keefe, Utah Sunisa Lee, Auburn Lexy Ramler, Minnesota Luisa Blanco, Alabama Trinity Thomas, Florida

After her first meet fall, Smith has been all gas, no brakes on beam, scoring 9.975-plus in six of her nine routines to follow. O’Keefe followed up her bars perfect 10 this weekend with another on beam, becoming the first Utah gymnast to find perfection twice in one meet since 1999. Lee also earned a 10 on Friday while Ramler, Blanco and Thomas continue to be steady competitors.

Floor

Nya Reed, Florida Gabby Wilson, Michigan Jade Carey, Oregon State Sydney Soloski, Utah Derrian Gobourne, Auburn Lauren Guerin, Iowa

Reed’s dominance on floor is nearly as impressive as Carey’s on bars. She hasn’t scored below 9.950 this season and got a 9.975 on Friday. Speaking of Carey, she and Wilson are the kind of consistent floor competitors any team wants. Carey’s performance in particular came at a clutch moment, with her teammate Kaitlyn Yanish going down with an injury in the routine prior. Soloski finds herself on the power rankings once again after closing out her home career with yet another 9.975. This near-miss at perfection perhaps stings just a bit more since a 10 would have tied Utah’s team program record 198.600. Fan-favorite Gobourne had the opposite fate, recording the first perfect 10 of her career in an exciting matchup against Florida at home. Iowa’s Guerin rounds out the top six after tallying a 9.975 in the CyHawk rivalry meet.