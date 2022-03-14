The Week 10 gymnastic power rankings just ahead of regional qualifying

There’s now only one more opportunity for teams and individuals to qualify to regionals with the regular-season finale this weekend as teams square off at their respective conference championships. But these power rankings don’t necessarily care about all of that. They’ll take a look at how things stand now based not necessarily on the scores themselves but on how the actual routines look in comparison to each other at this point in the season. They may not be the top competitors overall or the ones expected to win national titles come April, but they are standouts from the previous week’s competitions. Let’s get to it.

All-Around

Jade Carey, Oregon State Lexy Ramler, Minnesota Ona Loper, Minnesota Leanne Wong, Florida Sunisa Lee, Auburn Raena Worley, Kentucky

Carey remains on top of the all-around power rankings after yet another 39.800 and 9.95s on all four events in Oregon State’s meet at Denver. She’s been unstoppable this season and is the favorite among a handful of others to win the national title. Ramler and Loper follow Carey after sitting tied in the NQS rankings and tying for the all-around win on senior night—a fitting end to their home careers as two of Minnesota’s greatest gymnasts of all time. Wong had a breakout meet, scoring a country-leading 39.850. She came into college as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 but hadn’t put together a full meet—by her standards—just yet. Two 9.975s and two 9.95s got the job done at N.C. State. Lee had an off meet at Michigan, but her success throughout the rest of the season keeps her in the top six for this week’s power rankings. Worley rounds out the top six. She continued her consistent 2022, perhaps not getting the attention she deserves but nevertheless setting herself up to be a dark horse threat for the national all-around title come April.

Vault

Haleigh Bryant, LSU Ona Loper, Minnesota Trinity Thomas, Florida Jordan Bowers, Oklahoma Jade Carey, Oregon State Makayla Maxwell, Iowa State

Bryant notched another perfect 10 on her pet event as the No. 7 Tigers upset No. 4 Utah in more ways than one. The Tigers also officially claimed the top spot in the national average attendance, breaking the Utes’ streak that had been going on since 2004. Loper, Thomas, Bowers and Carey all vaulted their usual, and Maxwell continued Iowa State’s string of surprise 10s, notching her own on vault at Missouri after teammate Maddie Diab was perfect on floor earlier this season.

Bars

Jade Carey, Oregon State Sunisa Lee, Auburn Audrey Davis, Oklahoma Trinity Thomas, Florida Mara Titarsolej, LIU Emily Muhlenhaupt, Boise State

There’s a three-way tie atop the NQS bars standings, so it comes down to these power rankings to break it. Carey has been solid all year, never scoring below 9.950 while Lee is as innovative on the event as she is high scoring. Davis is a stellar competitor here, too, but “loses out” after topping out at 9.975 while both Carey and Lee have been perfect. Thomas was solid yet again, and Titarsolej followed up her perfect 10 from week nine with a performance to rival Lexy Ramler at Minnesota on Saturday. Muhlenhaupt rounds out the top six, not yet getting her 10 but putting up yet another 9.9-plus at Arizona State.

Beam

Ragan Smith, Oklahoma Maile O’Keefe, Utah Trinity Thomas, Florida Lexy Ramler, Minnesota Emma Malabuyo, UCLA Sunisa Lee, Auburn

It was business as usual for Smith and Ramler on beam this weekend. Both Thomas and O’Keefe were out but past prowess keeps them in the top six. Malabuyo makes the power rankings for the first time after notching her first career perfect 10 on Saturday. The Bruin freshman is a 2020 Olympic alternate and has been a bright spot in UCLA’s up-and-down season. Lee had some start value issues during her routine after she missed the connection for her tumbling series at Michigan. However, her past perfection saved her from falling off the power rankings completely.

Floor

Gabby Wilson, Michigan Nya Reed, Florida Sydney Soloski, Utah Jade Carey, Oregon State Mya Hooten, Minnesota Chae Campbell, UCLA

Reed and Wilson are tied at the top of the NQS rankings, but Wilson wins this power rankings tie due to notching a perfect 10 this week as the Wolverines took on Auburn and West Virginia in front of the program’s first sold-out crowd at home. Soloski and Carey remain after doing their usual, and Hooten and Campbell notched perfect 10s to claim the final two spots in the top six this week.