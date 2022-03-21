Final women's gymnastics power rankings: Jade Carey stays on top in multiple events

It’s time for the final individual power rankings! While some teams wrapped up their seasons at this past weekend’s conference championships, other teams used the meet to shore things up before heading into regionals.

These rankings will take a look at how the top gymnasts looked at their respective meets, ordered not necessarily by the NQS numbers themselves but by how the actual routines look in comparison to each other as the regular season wraps up. Let’s get to it.

🏆 2022 Championships dates, locations, more info

All-Around

1. Jade Carey, Oregon State

2. Trinity Thomas, Florida

3. Abby Heiskell, Michigan

4. Sierra Brooks, Michigan

5. Leanne Wong, Florida

6. Raena Worley, Kentucky

Carey, who has been dominant all year, posted another big number at the Pac-12 championship Saturday night. She’ll cruise into regionals and nationals as the favorite for the all-around title—but not without some competition.

Thomas has been a sporadic all-around competitor at best in 2022, as Florida attempts to preserve her body and pace her to peak when it really counts. However, when she does compete all four, she does so better than just about anybody; she notched a 39.825 at SECs this weekend, higher than any other gymnast in the country across the conference championships.

Heiskell also impressed, earning herself a 39.700 and the Big Ten win. Brooks, Wong and Worley may not have posted the ginormous numbers or taken home titles, but each has been strong in the all-around in 2022 and right up at the top of the standings week in and week out. Wong in particular has come into her own in recent weeks and may be just the thing Floria needs to push for the national title.

Vault

1. Trinity Thomas, Florida

2. Jordan Bowers, Oklahoma

3. Sierra Brooks, Michigan

4. Haleigh Bryant, LSU

5. Ona Loper, Minnesota

6. Jocelyn Moore, Missouri

You’re going to see Thomas’ name a lot on this week’s power rankings because she’s a star on every single event. While in the past she’s had trouble absolutely nailing her vault landings, she flipped a switch in 2022. She’s a threat for a stick every time out, and it’s earned her a Gym Slam twice.

It seems like every year Oklahoma has a new star freshman making a name for themself in college gymnastics. This year’s edition is Bowers, who had her mistakes early on in the season but is shaping up to be a dominant force just in time for postseason. When she sticks her vault, the scores fly.

Brooks earned one of just one of three 10s across all the conference championships this weekend on any event with her perfect mark on vault.

Loper’s textbook form and ability to stick have earned her scores all year long, and Moore came to Birmingham and impressed at SECs, nailing a 9.950 for her efforts. She’s been part of a game-changing freshman class for the Tigers this year. Bryant had a fluke mistake on the event in her most recent outing, but she’s a national title threat every time she sets off down the vault runway and can’t be kept off the list.

Bars

1. Sunisa Lee, Auburn

2. Jade Carey, Oregon State

3. Audrey Davis, Oklahoma

4. Trinity Thomas, Florida

5. Grace McCallum, Utah

6. Emily Muhlenhaupt, Boise State

Lee elected to do her “easier” bar routine—versus the one with the Nabieva—at SECs this weekend because it was more likely to go 10. It turned out to be a good choice as the star freshman scored just that to provide a brightspot to an otherwise off day for herself and Auburn.

Carey scored lower than she has all year on bars at Pac-12s, tallying 9.925 rather than her typical 9.95-plus, but this small dip hardly keeps her out of the conversation for not only these power rankings but for the national title in a few weeks.

Davis and Thomas are similarly strong competitors and will almost certainly be on the podium at nationals while McCallum joined Lee with her own perfect 10 this weekend. Muhlenhaupt rounds out the top six with another strong performance at the MRGC championship.

Beam

1. Maile O’Keefe, Utah

2. Trinity Thomas, Florida

3. Cristal Isa, Utah

4. Sunisa Lee, Auburn

5. Ragan Smith, Oklahoma

6. Sophia Groth, Auburn

Some of the top beamers in the country struggled this week, with Lee and Smith both falling Saturday. However, their dominance for the majority of the season isn’t overshadowed by these surprising mistakes. It merely drops them a couple spots in the top six.

O’Keefe and Isa both contributed to a dominant Utah win in the Pac-12, thanks in part to their success on beam. The event has either been the Utes’ saving grace or their downfall this season, with it falling on the positive side at Pac-12s.

Groth rounds out the group. The Auburn freshman has been quietly excellent in 2022, overshadowed by the bigger name in her class yet just as valuable to her team’s success. She’s finally recognized for it in this week’s rankings.

Floor

1. Nya Reed, Florida

2. Trinity Thomas, Florida

3. Mya Hooten, Minnesota

4. Gabby Wilson, Michigan

5. Sydney Soloski, Utah

6. Derrian Gobourne, Auburn

Twenty names could have easily rotated through the top six on floor this week and every single one of them would have made sense. Reed continued her streak of 9.9-plus routines while Thomas reentered the floor lineup, notching a near-perfect 9.975. In her six floor routines this season, she’s scored three perfect 10s and two 9.975s.

Similarly, both Hooten, Wilson and Gobourne have been perfect in 2022 and scored nearly as well this weekend. Soloski is the only gymnast on this list without a 10, but her ability to hit a near-perfect routine every time out is almost as impressive.