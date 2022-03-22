2022 NC women's gymnastics championship regional selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA.

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.

The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on national qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition if their team does not advance from the first round.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire women's gymnastics championship

In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the national qualifying score, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken.

The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. All regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, March 30 – April 2 and will air on ESPN+.

Auburn Regional (Auburn University, host)

Teams

Florida

*Auburn

Kentucky

Denver

Ohio State

Georgia

Southern Utah

Iowa State

Western Michigan

All-Around Competitors

Hannah Demers, Central Michigan

Payton Murphy, Western Michigan

Rachel Decavitch, Kent State

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Makayla Maxwell, Iowa State

Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire

Vault – Katie Kowalski, Central Michigan

Vault – Emilie Hong, Iowa State

Vault – Sarah Moravansky, Western Michigan

Uneven Bars – Mara Titarsolej, LIU

Uneven Bars – Mei Li Costa, Brown

Uneven Bars – Sarah Haxton, Kent State

Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Amanda Gruber, Western Michigan

Floor Exercise – Maddie Diab, Iowa State

Floor Exercise – Sierra Demarinis, Central Michigan

Floor Exercise – Karlie Franz, Kent State

Floor Exercise – Alyssa Guns, Kent State

Norman Regional (University of Oklahoma, host)

Teams

*Oklahoma

Minnesota

California

Arizona State

Arkansas

Boise State

Utah State

West Virginia

Arizona

All-Around Competitors

Angelica Labat, Illinois State

Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State

Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State

Vault – Gayla Griswold, Lindenwood

Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State

Uneven Bars – Alysen Fears, Arizona

Uneven Bars – Lauren Bridgens, Penn State

Uneven Bars – Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State

Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona

Balance Beam – McCaleigh Marr, Penn

Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan

Balance Beam – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia

Floor Exercise – Bella Salcedo, Penn State

Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia

Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State

Floor Exercise – Caroline Herry, Arizona

Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia

Raleigh Regional (North Carolina State University, host)

Teams

Michigan

LSU

Missouri

UCLA

Maryland

Iowa

*North Carolina State

Towson

North Carolina

All-Around Competitors

Hannah Joyner, Rutgers

Deja Chambliss, George Washington

Julia Knower, North Carolina

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple

Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers

Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh

Uneven Bars – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina

Uneven Bars – Kathryn Doran, Bridgeport

Uneven Bars – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh

Balance Beam – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina

Balance Beam – Belle Huang, Rutgers

Balance Beam – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh

Balance Beam – Jenna Weitz, Towson

Floor Exercise – Belle Huang, Rutgers

Floor Exercise – Brooke Donabedian, Temple

Floor Exercise – Kendall Whitman, George Washington

Seattle Regional (University of Washington, host)

Teams

Utah

Alabama

Michigan State

Oregon State

Illinois

BYU

*Washington

Stanford

San Jose State

All-Around Competitors

Kyla Bryant, Stanford

Jada Mazury, San Jose State

Kyla Kessler, UC Davis

Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Madison Kirsch, San Jose State

Vault – Emma Morgenthaler, Sacramento State

Vault – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska

Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford

Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis

Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford

Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois

Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska

Uneven Bars – Clara Colombo, Nebraska

Uneven Bars – Jolie Miller, SEMO

Balance Beam – Emma Milne, San Jose State

Balance Beam – Amber Koeth, Sacramento State

Balance Beam – Brenna Neault, Stanford

Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, SEMO

Balance Beam – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska

Floor Exercise – Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois

Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, SEMO

Floor Exercise – Megan Ray, UC Davis

Floor Exercise – Taylor Lawson, Stanford

* Denotes Regional Host.

The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified.

The national championships will take place April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Norman and Seattle regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Auburn and Raleigh regionals will compete in the second semifinal.

For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at NCAA.com.