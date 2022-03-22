NCAA.com | March 22, 2022 2022 NC women's gymnastics championship regional selections NC women's gymnastics: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA. The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites. The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on national qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition if their team does not advance from the first round. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire women's gymnastics championship In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the national qualifying score, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken. The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. All regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, March 30 – April 2 and will air on ESPN+. Auburn Regional (Auburn University, host) Teams Florida *Auburn Kentucky Denver Ohio State Georgia Southern Utah Iowa State Western Michigan All-Around Competitors Hannah Demers, Central Michigan Payton Murphy, Western Michigan Rachel Decavitch, Kent State Individual Event Specialists Vault – Makayla Maxwell, Iowa State Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire Vault – Katie Kowalski, Central Michigan Vault – Emilie Hong, Iowa State Vault – Sarah Moravansky, Western Michigan Uneven Bars – Mara Titarsolej, LIU Uneven Bars – Mei Li Costa, Brown Uneven Bars – Sarah Haxton, Kent State Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Amanda Gruber, Western Michigan Floor Exercise – Maddie Diab, Iowa State Floor Exercise – Sierra Demarinis, Central Michigan Floor Exercise – Karlie Franz, Kent State Floor Exercise – Alyssa Guns, Kent State Norman Regional (University of Oklahoma, host) Teams *Oklahoma Minnesota California Arizona State Arkansas Boise State Utah State West Virginia Arizona All-Around Competitors Angelica Labat, Illinois State Malia Hargrove, Arizona Individual Event Specialists Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State Vault – Gayla Griswold, Lindenwood Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State Uneven Bars – Alysen Fears, Arizona Uneven Bars – Lauren Bridgens, Penn State Uneven Bars – Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona Balance Beam – McCaleigh Marr, Penn Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan Balance Beam – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Bella Salcedo, Penn State Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State Floor Exercise – Caroline Herry, Arizona Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia Raleigh Regional (North Carolina State University, host) Teams Michigan LSU Missouri UCLA Maryland Iowa *North Carolina State Towson North Carolina All-Around Competitors Hannah Joyner, Rutgers Deja Chambliss, George Washington Julia Knower, North Carolina Individual Event Specialists Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh Uneven Bars – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina Uneven Bars – Kathryn Doran, Bridgeport Uneven Bars – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh Balance Beam – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina Balance Beam – Belle Huang, Rutgers Balance Beam – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh Balance Beam – Jenna Weitz, Towson Floor Exercise – Belle Huang, Rutgers Floor Exercise – Brooke Donabedian, Temple Floor Exercise – Kendall Whitman, George Washington Seattle Regional (University of Washington, host) Teams Utah Alabama Michigan State Oregon State Illinois BYU *Washington Stanford San Jose State All-Around Competitors Kyla Bryant, Stanford Jada Mazury, San Jose State Kyla Kessler, UC Davis Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State Individual Event Specialists Vault – Madison Kirsch, San Jose State Vault – Emma Morgenthaler, Sacramento State Vault – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Clara Colombo, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Jolie Miller, SEMO Balance Beam – Emma Milne, San Jose State Balance Beam – Amber Koeth, Sacramento State Balance Beam – Brenna Neault, Stanford Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, SEMO Balance Beam – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Floor Exercise – Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, SEMO Floor Exercise – Megan Ray, UC Davis Floor Exercise – Taylor Lawson, Stanford * Denotes Regional Host. The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified. The national championships will take place April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Norman and Seattle regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Auburn and Raleigh regionals will compete in the second semifinal. For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at NCAA.com. 