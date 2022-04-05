Trinity Thomas breaks down perfect 10s and previews NCAA championship

Trinity Thomas had four perfect 10 performances in the 2022 NCAA regionals. Watch as she sits down with NCAA.com's Michella Chester to take us through her performances, preview the NCAA Championships and what it would mean to win the national championship for the Florida Gators.

The 2022 Women's Gymnastics Championships will take place April 14-16, with team semifinal and individual competitions being conducted in two sessions at 1 and 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14.

The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship final competition at 1p.m. ET on Saturday, April 16. Both semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ABC. Follow along for complete coverage here.