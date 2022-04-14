2022 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships: Dates, schedule, locations

The 2022 women's gymnastics championships were held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas from April 14-16.

Oklahoma secured the team title by holding off Florida. You can check out complete coverage here.

Team semifinal and individual competition were conducted in two sessions on Thursday, April 14. The top two teams from each semifinal advanced to the championship final.

The teams in the semifinal sessions were: (1) Oklahoma, (8) Minnesota, (4) Utah and (5) Alabama in Semifinal I, and then (2) Florida, (7) Auburn, (3) Michigan and (11) Missouri in Semifinal II.

2022 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Norman, OK Lloyd Noble Center March 30 - April 2 Oklahoma Regional Seattle, WA Alaska Airlines Arena March 30 - April 2 Washington Regional Auburn, AL Auburn Arena March 30 - April 2 Auburn Regional Raleigh, NC Reynolds Coliseum March 30 - April 2 NC State Championship Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena April 14 - 16 Texas Woman's

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) will be selected for regional competition. The NCAA selection committee will identify the top 16 teams and seed them in the bracket. Teams 17-36 will be placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. All host teams stay home to compete, whether they are a top-16 seed or not. The top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists will be selected based on national qualifying scores and will be placed geographically, keeping individuals from the same team together.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire 2022 tournament from start to finish



Regional sites will host first round, second round and regional final competition over a three-day period. The first round will consist of two teams, the second round will consist of eight teams and the regional final will consist of four teams. Regional competition will consist of nine teams, three all-around competitors and four individual specialists per event.



In 2022, the regional first round will occur on Wednesday, March 30, the second round will occur on Thursday, March 31 and the regional final will occur Saturday, April 2.

The National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships will consist of eight teams, four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists. The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist in each event (not on an advancing team or an all-arounder) advances to the national championship (in that event only).

Future dates and sites

2023 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Denver Magness Arena TBA Denver Regional Los Angeles Pauley Pavilion TBA UCLA Regional Norman, Okla. Lloyd Noble Center TBA Oklahoma Regional Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center TBA University of Pittsburgh and SportsPITTSBURGH Championship Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena TBA Texas Woman's and Knight Eady

2024 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Ann Arbor, Mich. Crisler Center TBA Michigan Regional Berkeley, Calif. Haas Pavilion TBA California, Berkley Regional Fayetteville, Ark. Barnhill Arena TBA Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional Gainesville, Fla. Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center TBA Florida Championship Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena TBA Texas Woman's and Knight Eady

2025 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Salt Lake City Jon M. Huntsman Center TBA Utah Regional Seattle Alaska Airlines Arena TBA Washington Regional Tuscaloosa, Ala. Coleman Coliseum TBA Alabama Regional University Park, Pa. Rec Hall TBA Pennsylvania State Championship Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena TBA Texas Woman's and Knight Eady

2026 WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS DATES AND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Baton Rouge, La. Pete Maravich Assembly Center TBA Louisiana State Regional Corvallis, Ore. Gill Coliseum TBA Oregon State Regional Lexington, Ky. Memorial Coliseum TBA Kentucky Regional Tempe, Ariz. Desert Financial Arena TBA Arizona State Championship Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena TBA Texas Woman's and Knight Eady

Championship history