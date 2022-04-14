Spring CHAMPS 🏆

NCAA.com | April 15, 2022

NCAA women’s gymnastics individual all-around champions, since 1982

Trinity Thomas nails Perfect 10 on floor to win all-around 2022 NCAA gymnastics title

Here's a complete look at all the individual all-around champions in NCAA women's gymnastics history, dating back to 1982. Florida's Trinity Thomas won the 2022 title, ending Oklahoma's run of three in a row after Maggie Nichols (2018-2019) and Anastasia Webb (2021).

Besides securing the all-around title, Thomas won on bars and the floor. She is the first Gator to win the all-around since Alex McMurtry in 2017.

Here's the full list of individual all-around national champions:

Year Champion School Score
2022 Trinity Thomas Florida 39.8125
2021 Anastasia Webb | Highlights Oklahoma 39.7875
2019 Maggie Nichols | Highlights Oklahoma 39.7125
2018 Maggie Nichols Oklahoma 39.8125
2017 Alex McMurtry Florida 39.8125
2016 Bridget Sloan Florida 39.7000
2015 Kytra Hunter and Samantha Peszek Florida and UCLA 39.600
2014 Kim Jacob Alabama 39.625
2013 Bridget Sloan Florida 39.600
2012 Kytra Hunter Florida 39.725
2011 Kylee Botterman Michigan 39.525
2010 Susan Jackson LSU 39.625
2009 Courtney Kupets Georgia 39.800
2008 Tasha Schwikert UCLA 39.600
2007 Courtney Kupets Georgia 39.750
2006 Courtney Kupets Georgia 39.750
2005 Tasha Schwikert UCLA 39.725
2004 Jeana Rice Alabama 39.650
2003 Richelle Simpson Nebraska 39.800
2002 Jamie Dantzscher UCLA 39.675
2001 Onnie Willis and Elise Ray UCLA and Michigan 39.525
2000 Heather Brink Nebraska 39.625
1999 Theresa Kulikowski Utah 39.675
1998 Kim Arnold Georgia 39.725
1997 Kim Arnold Georgia 39.550
1996 Meredith Willard Alabama 39.450
1995 Jenny Hansen Kentucky 39.800
1994 Jenny Hansen Kentucky 39.400
1993 Jenny Hansen Kentucky 39.500
1992 Missy Marlowe Utah 39.650
1991 Hope Spivey Georgia 39.525
1990 Dee Dee Foster Alabama 39.300
1989 Corinne Wright Georgia 38.900
1988 Kelly Garrison-Steves Oklahoma 38.900
1987 Kelly Garrison-Steves Oklahoma 38.150
1986 Jackie Brummer and Penney Hauschild Arizona State and Alabama 38.200
1985 Penney Hauschild Alabama 37.950
1984 Megan Marsden Utah 37.900
1983 Megan McCunniff Utah 37.500
1982 Sue Stednitz Utah 37.200

Eleven schools have an individual all-around champion, with nine of those 11 seeing multiple winners.

WINNING IT ALL: Schools with the most team titles

Georgia leads the most with seven, including three from Courtney Kupets (2006, 2007 and 2009). Kupets also won titles in all events: vault (2007), uneven bars (2006, 2009), balance beam (2006, 2009) and floor exercise (2009).

Kentucky's Jenny Hansen has done something no one else has — win three in a row (1993-1995). Hansen earned event crowns in the vault (1994, 1995), beam (1994, 1995) and in floor exercise (1995).

Here are schools with individual all-around winners:

  • Georgia — 7
  • Alabama, Florida — 6
  • Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah — 5
  • Kentucky — 3
  • Michigan and Nebraska — 2
  • Arizona State and LSU — 1

