NCAA women’s gymnastics individual all-around champions, since 1982

Here's a complete look at all the individual all-around champions in NCAA women's gymnastics history, dating back to 1982. Florida's Trinity Thomas won the 2022 title, ending Oklahoma's run of three in a row after Maggie Nichols (2018-2019) and Anastasia Webb (2021).

Besides securing the all-around title, Thomas won on bars and the floor. She is the first Gator to win the all-around since Alex McMurtry in 2017.

Here's the full list of individual all-around national champions:

Year Champion School Score 2022 Trinity Thomas Florida 39.8125 2021 Anastasia Webb | Highlights Oklahoma 39.7875 2019 Maggie Nichols | Highlights Oklahoma 39.7125 2018 Maggie Nichols Oklahoma 39.8125 2017 Alex McMurtry Florida 39.8125 2016 Bridget Sloan Florida 39.7000 2015 Kytra Hunter and Samantha Peszek Florida and UCLA 39.600 2014 Kim Jacob Alabama 39.625 2013 Bridget Sloan Florida 39.600 2012 Kytra Hunter Florida 39.725 2011 Kylee Botterman Michigan 39.525 2010 Susan Jackson LSU 39.625 2009 Courtney Kupets Georgia 39.800 2008 Tasha Schwikert UCLA 39.600 2007 Courtney Kupets Georgia 39.750 2006 Courtney Kupets Georgia 39.750 2005 Tasha Schwikert UCLA 39.725 2004 Jeana Rice Alabama 39.650 2003 Richelle Simpson Nebraska 39.800 2002 Jamie Dantzscher UCLA 39.675 2001 Onnie Willis and Elise Ray UCLA and Michigan 39.525 2000 Heather Brink Nebraska 39.625 1999 Theresa Kulikowski Utah 39.675 1998 Kim Arnold Georgia 39.725 1997 Kim Arnold Georgia 39.550 1996 Meredith Willard Alabama 39.450 1995 Jenny Hansen Kentucky 39.800 1994 Jenny Hansen Kentucky 39.400 1993 Jenny Hansen Kentucky 39.500 1992 Missy Marlowe Utah 39.650 1991 Hope Spivey Georgia 39.525 1990 Dee Dee Foster Alabama 39.300 1989 Corinne Wright Georgia 38.900 1988 Kelly Garrison-Steves Oklahoma 38.900 1987 Kelly Garrison-Steves Oklahoma 38.150 1986 Jackie Brummer and Penney Hauschild Arizona State and Alabama 38.200 1985 Penney Hauschild Alabama 37.950 1984 Megan Marsden Utah 37.900 1983 Megan McCunniff Utah 37.500 1982 Sue Stednitz Utah 37.200

Eleven schools have an individual all-around champion, with nine of those 11 seeing multiple winners.

Georgia leads the most with seven, including three from Courtney Kupets (2006, 2007 and 2009). Kupets also won titles in all events: vault (2007), uneven bars (2006, 2009), balance beam (2006, 2009) and floor exercise (2009).

Kentucky's Jenny Hansen has done something no one else has — win three in a row (1993-1995). Hansen earned event crowns in the vault (1994, 1995), beam (1994, 1995) and in floor exercise (1995).

Here are schools with individual all-around winners: