NCAA staff | April 15, 2022

Watch: Trinity Thomas nails a perfect 10 to win all-around 2022 gymnastics title

Trinity Thomas nails Perfect 10 on floor to win all-around 2022 NCAA gymnastics title

Florida's Trinity Thomas performed a flawless floor routine to win the 2022 NCAA DI individual gymnastics all-around championship Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thomas finished with 39.8125 points in the all-around, just ahead of Auburn's Sunisa Lee. Here are the top five:

  1.  Trinity Thomas —  Florida — 39.8125
  2. Sunisa Lee — Auburn — 39.6750
  3. Megan Skaggs — Florida  — 39.6625
  4. Leanne Wong —  Florida —  39.6250
  5. Norah Flatley —  UCLA —  39.6000

After suffering an injury in 2021, Thomas has been better than ever this season. She completed the season slam at the regionals after posting four perfect 10's and a 39.9 all-around score.

In the semifinals, her 39.8125 was enough to secure the all-around title, and on top of that, she was crowned champion on floor and on the uneven bars. Right before her bar routine, there was a technical cable difficulty with the uneven bars that delayed her performance. You would think a delay like that would have affected her performance, but she instead stuck her landing and sent her teammates into a full-blown "perfect 10" chant. She scored just short of perfect, with a 9.9750.

