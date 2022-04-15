Watch: Trinity Thomas nails a perfect 10 to win all-around 2022 gymnastics title

Florida's Trinity Thomas performed a flawless floor routine to win the 2022 NCAA DI individual gymnastics all-around championship Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thomas finished with 39.8125 points in the all-around, just ahead of Auburn's Sunisa Lee. Here are the top five:

Trinity Thomas — Florida — 39.8125 Sunisa Lee — Auburn — 39.6750 Megan Skaggs — Florida — 39.6625 Leanne Wong — Florida — 39.6250 Norah Flatley — UCLA — 39.6000

After suffering an injury in 2021, Thomas has been better than ever this season. She completed the season slam at the regionals after posting four perfect 10's and a 39.9 all-around score.

In the semifinals, her 39.8125 was enough to secure the all-around title, and on top of that, she was crowned champion on floor and on the uneven bars. Right before her bar routine, there was a technical cable difficulty with the uneven bars that delayed her performance. You would think a delay like that would have affected her performance, but she instead stuck her landing and sent her teammates into a full-blown "perfect 10" chant. She scored just short of perfect, with a 9.9750.