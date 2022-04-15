NCAA staff | April 15, 2022 Watch: Trinity Thomas nails a perfect 10 to win all-around 2022 gymnastics title Trinity Thomas nails Perfect 10 on floor to win all-around 2022 NCAA gymnastics title Share Florida's Trinity Thomas performed a flawless floor routine to win the 2022 NCAA DI individual gymnastics all-around championship Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Thomas finished with 39.8125 points in the all-around, just ahead of Auburn's Sunisa Lee. Here are the top five: Trinity Thomas — Florida — 39.8125 Sunisa Lee — Auburn — 39.6750 Megan Skaggs — Florida — 39.6625 Leanne Wong — Florida — 39.6250 Norah Flatley — UCLA — 39.6000 After suffering an injury in 2021, Thomas has been better than ever this season. She completed the season slam at the regionals after posting four perfect 10's and a 39.9 all-around score. In the semifinals, her 39.8125 was enough to secure the all-around title, and on top of that, she was crowned champion on floor and on the uneven bars. Right before her bar routine, there was a technical cable difficulty with the uneven bars that delayed her performance. You would think a delay like that would have affected her performance, but she instead stuck her landing and sent her teammates into a full-blown "perfect 10" chant. She scored just short of perfect, with a 9.9750. Way-too-early power rankings for the 2023 college gymnastics season 2022 champion Oklahoma leads the way in our way-too-early power rankings for the 2023 college gymnastics season. READ MORE Oklahoma captures fifth national title in come-from-behind win Oklahoma edged out Florida by less than one point to capture its fifth national title on Saturday. READ MORE WATCH: Ragan Smith clinches 2022 NC women's gymnastics title for Oklahoma Ragan Smith put up the highest score of the day on the balance beam to clinch the 2022 title for Oklahoma. READ MORE