NCAA women's gymnastics teams with the most national championships

Seven colleges have won the NCAA women's gymnastics team championship. Michigan became the most recent first-time champ in 2021, though Oklahoma is the current champion after taking the 2022 crown. It's the Sooners' fifth team title.

Since 1982, the sport has seen difference schools go through dominant periods. Utah won the first five titles (1982-1986) before Georgia and Alabama claimed five of the next seven (1987-1993). UCLA later won four in five years in the early 2000s prior to Georgia winning five in a row from 2005 through 2009.

Here's a look at the schools with the most championships:

Team Titles Years Georgia 10 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998-99, 2005-09 Utah 9 1982-86, 1990, 1992, 1994-95 UCLA 7 1997, 2000-01, 2003-2004, 2010, 2018 Alabama 6 1988, 1991, 1996, 2002, 2011-12 Oklahoma 5 2014 (tied), 2016-17, 2019, 2022 Florida 3 2013, 2014 (tied), 2015 Michigan 1 2021

Utah's 1992 championship was especially notable, as the Utes set an NCAA record with five individual titles to go along with the team championship. Missy Marlow won the all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise and tied for the balance beam. Kristen Kenoyer shared the title on the vault.

Along with owning the most team titles, Georgia has the most individual champions with 42, through the 2022 championships. UCLA is second with 40.

BRAGGING RIGHTS: All individual all-around champions, since 1982