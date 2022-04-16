NCAA.com | April 16, 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics teams with the most national championships Clinching beam routine for 2022 NCAA gymnastics champion Oklahoma Share Seven colleges have won the NCAA women's gymnastics team championship. Michigan became the most recent first-time champ in 2021, though Oklahoma is the current champion after taking the 2022 crown. It's the Sooners' fifth team title. Since 1982, the sport has seen difference schools go through dominant periods. Utah won the first five titles (1982-1986) before Georgia and Alabama claimed five of the next seven (1987-1993). UCLA later won four in five years in the early 2000s prior to Georgia winning five in a row from 2005 through 2009. Here's a look at the schools with the most championships: Team Titles Years Georgia 10 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998-99, 2005-09 Utah 9 1982-86, 1990, 1992, 1994-95 UCLA 7 1997, 2000-01, 2003-2004, 2010, 2018 Alabama 6 1988, 1991, 1996, 2002, 2011-12 Oklahoma 5 2014 (tied), 2016-17, 2019, 2022 Florida 3 2013, 2014 (tied), 2015 Michigan 1 2021 Utah's 1992 championship was especially notable, as the Utes set an NCAA record with five individual titles to go along with the team championship. Missy Marlow won the all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise and tied for the balance beam. Kristen Kenoyer shared the title on the vault. Along with owning the most team titles, Georgia has the most individual champions with 42, through the 2022 championships. UCLA is second with 40. BRAGGING RIGHTS: All individual all-around champions, since 1982 YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2022 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.2000 Florida 198.0875 Fort Worth, Texas 2021 Michigan Beverly Plocki 198.25 Oklahoma 198.1625 Fort Worth, Texas 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas 2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis 2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis 2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas 2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas 2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala. 2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA 2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech 2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland 2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida 2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska 2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia 2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah 2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State 2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn 2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA 2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska 2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama 2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia 2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State 1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah 1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA 1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida 1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama 1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia 1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah 1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State 1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota 1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama 1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State 1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia 1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah 1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah 1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida 1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah 1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA 1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah 1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah MORE FROM COLLEGEGYMNEWS.COM 🗓 Full schedule | Live blogs WEEKLY COVERAGE: The Mount | The Dismount LATEST NEWS: Injury updates | 🏆Weekly award tracker 📑Feature stories Way-too-early power rankings for the 2023 college gymnastics season 2022 champion Oklahoma leads the way in our way-too-early power rankings for the 2023 college gymnastics season. READ MORE Oklahoma captures fifth national title in come-from-behind win Oklahoma edged out Florida by less than one point to capture its fifth national title on Saturday. READ MORE WATCH: Ragan Smith clinches 2022 NC women's gymnastics title for Oklahoma Ragan Smith put up the highest score of the day on the balance beam to clinch the 2022 title for Oklahoma. READ MORE