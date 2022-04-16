WATCH: Ragan Smith clinches 2022 NC women's gymnastics title for Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Ragan Smith recorded the highest score of the day on the balance beam to clinch the 2022 NC women's gymnastics title for the Sooners. With a score of 9.9625 Smith was able to edge out Florida by .112 to win it all.

BOOMER SOONER: Oklahoma wins the 2022 NC women's gymnastics championship

Smith's clutch performance came moments after Florida's Trinity Thomas recorded her second perfect floor routine of the weekend. This is Oklahoma's fifth title in the last eight seasons and its first since 2019.