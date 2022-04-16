Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | April 16, 2022 WATCH: Trinity Thomas scores another Perfect 10 on floor at 2022 NCAA gymnastics finals Trinity Thomas scores another Perfect 10 on floor at 2022 NCAA gymnastics finals Share Scoring one Perfect 10 in a weekend wasn't enough for Florida's Trinity Thomas. She had to do it again. In Saturday's national championship, Thomas got her second Perfect 10 of the weekend in the floor routine. THE CHAMPS: Check out how Oklahoma won the 2022 national championship In the semifinals, her Perfect 10 clinched the all-around title. Even after her Perfect 10 on Saturday, Florida finished as the national runner-up to Oklahoma. Way-too-early power rankings for the 2023 college gymnastics season 2022 champion Oklahoma leads the way in our way-too-early power rankings for the 2023 college gymnastics season. READ MORE Oklahoma captures fifth national title in come-from-behind win Oklahoma edged out Florida by less than one point to capture its fifth national title on Saturday. READ MORE WATCH: Ragan Smith clinches 2022 NC women's gymnastics title for Oklahoma Ragan Smith put up the highest score of the day on the balance beam to clinch the 2022 title for Oklahoma. READ MORE