WATCH: Trinity Thomas scores another Perfect 10 on floor at 2022 NCAA gymnastics finals

Scoring one Perfect 10 in a weekend wasn't enough for Florida's Trinity Thomas. She had to do it again. In Saturday's national championship, Thomas got her second Perfect 10 of the weekend in the floor routine.

In the semifinals, her Perfect 10 clinched the all-around title. Even after her Perfect 10 on Saturday, Florida finished as the national runner-up to Oklahoma.