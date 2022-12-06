2023 preseason college gymnastics rankings from College Gym News

Editor's note: The following article was first published on collegegymnews.com.

As we wait for the official preseason coaches poll for 2023 on Road to Nationals and all the controversy it will surely bring, we once again conducted our own to determine team rankings for the upcoming season in a similar vein to the AP Top 25 for college football.

Our methodology is simple. Each editor that wanted to participate submitted their top 36 teams for the 2022 season. Lists were submitted privately and no discussion was allowed beforehand to be able to produce as unbiased and accurate a ranking as possible. We then assigned a numerical value to each place, with each editor’s first-place team earning 36 points, second place taking 35 points and so on through No. 36. Each team’s points were then added up to determine the overall order.

The top 36, the point totals and the amount of first-place votes where applicable can be found below, as well as additional teams that earned points but did not make the top 36.

TEAM TOTAL POINTS 1. Oklahoma (13 first-place votes) 640 2. Florida (4 first-place votes) 631 3. Utah 604 4. Michigan (1 first-place vote) 601 5. Alabama 571 6. Auburn 540 7. LSU 522 8. Missouri 498 9. UCLA 490 10. California 452 11. Kentucky 448 12. Michigan State 446 13. Denver 438 14. Oregon State 396 15. Arkansas 381 16. Stanford 374 17. Minnesota 364 18. Ohio State 337 19. Georgia 307 20. Illinois 302 21. Arizona State 298 22. Iowa 286 23. Washington 254 24. BYU 210 25. North Carolina 204 26. Southern Utah 164 27T. Maryland 163 27T. Boise State 163 29. Arizona 162 30. Iowa State 157 31. NC State 144 32. West Virginia 77 33. Towson 72 34. Nebraska 59 35. Utah State 56 36. San Jose State 48

Other teams receiving points: Penn State (43), Central Michigan (30), Kent State (18), Western Michigan (15), Rutgers (8), George Washington (5), Fisk (4), Penn (3), Pittsburgh (3)

Votes cast by Elizabeth Grimsley, Peri Goodman, Emily Minehart, Alyssa Van Auker, Tavia Smith, Katherine Weaver, Claire Billman, Savanna Whitten, Jenna King, Brandis Heffner, Rebecca Scally, Allison Freeman, Ian LeWarn, Tara Graeve, Emily Lockard, Mariah Dawson, Mary Emma Brambila and Sydney Seabrooks