gymnastics-women-nc flag

Collegegymnews.com editors | December 6, 2022

2023 preseason college gymnastics rankings from College Gym News

2023 NCAA women's gymnastics preseason preview

Editor's note: The following article was first published on collegegymnews.com.

As we wait for the official preseason coaches poll for 2023 on Road to Nationals and all the controversy it will surely bring, we once again conducted our own to determine team rankings for the upcoming season in a similar vein to the AP Top 25 for college football.

Our methodology is simple. Each editor that wanted to participate submitted their top 36 teams for the 2022 season. Lists were submitted privately and no discussion was allowed beforehand to be able to produce as unbiased and accurate a ranking as possible. We then assigned a numerical value to each place, with each editor’s first-place team earning 36 points, second place taking 35 points and so on through No. 36. Each team’s points were then added up to determine the overall order.

The top 36, the point totals and the amount of first-place votes where applicable can be found below, as well as additional teams that earned points but did not make the top 36.

TEAM TOTAL POINTS
1. Oklahoma (13 first-place votes) 640
2. Florida (4 first-place votes) 631
3. Utah 604
4. Michigan (1 first-place vote) 601
5. Alabama 571
6. Auburn 540
7. LSU 522
8. Missouri 498
9. UCLA 490
10. California 452
11. Kentucky 448
12. Michigan State 446
13. Denver 438
14. Oregon State 396
15. Arkansas 381
16. Stanford 374
17. Minnesota 364
18. Ohio State 337
19. Georgia 307
20. Illinois 302
21. Arizona State 298
22. Iowa 286
23. Washington 254
24. BYU 210
25. North Carolina 204
26. Southern Utah 164
27T. Maryland 163
27T. Boise State 163
29. Arizona 162
30. Iowa State 157
31. NC State 144
32. West Virginia 77
33. Towson 72
34. Nebraska 59
35. Utah State 56
36. San Jose State 48

Other teams receiving points: Penn State (43), Central Michigan (30), Kent State (18), Western Michigan (15), Rutgers (8), George Washington (5), Fisk (4), Penn (3), Pittsburgh (3)

Votes cast by Elizabeth Grimsley, Peri Goodman, Emily Minehart, Alyssa Van Auker, Tavia Smith, Katherine Weaver, Claire Billman, Savanna Whitten, Jenna King, Brandis Heffner, Rebecca Scally, Allison Freeman, Ian LeWarn, Tara Graeve, Emily Lockard, Mariah Dawson, Mary Emma Brambila and Sydney Seabrooks

