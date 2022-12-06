2023 preseason college gymnastics rankings from College Gym News

Editor's note: The following article was first published on collegegymnews.com.
As we wait for the official preseason coaches poll for 2023 on Road to Nationals and all the controversy it will surely bring, we once again conducted our own to determine team rankings for the upcoming season in a similar vein to the AP Top 25 for college football.
Our methodology is simple. Each editor that wanted to participate submitted their top 36 teams for the 2022 season. Lists were submitted privately and no discussion was allowed beforehand to be able to produce as unbiased and accurate a ranking as possible. We then assigned a numerical value to each place, with each editor’s first-place team earning 36 points, second place taking 35 points and so on through No. 36. Each team’s points were then added up to determine the overall order.
The top 36, the point totals and the amount of first-place votes where applicable can be found below, as well as additional teams that earned points but did not make the top 36.
|TEAM
|TOTAL POINTS
|1. Oklahoma (13 first-place votes)
|640
|2. Florida (4 first-place votes)
|631
|3. Utah
|604
|4. Michigan (1 first-place vote)
|601
|5. Alabama
|571
|6. Auburn
|540
|7. LSU
|522
|8. Missouri
|498
|9. UCLA
|490
|10. California
|452
|11. Kentucky
|448
|12. Michigan State
|446
|13. Denver
|438
|14. Oregon State
|396
|15. Arkansas
|381
|16. Stanford
|374
|17. Minnesota
|364
|18. Ohio State
|337
|19. Georgia
|307
|20. Illinois
|302
|21. Arizona State
|298
|22. Iowa
|286
|23. Washington
|254
|24. BYU
|210
|25. North Carolina
|204
|26. Southern Utah
|164
|27T. Maryland
|163
|27T. Boise State
|163
|29. Arizona
|162
|30. Iowa State
|157
|31. NC State
|144
|32. West Virginia
|77
|33. Towson
|72
|34. Nebraska
|59
|35. Utah State
|56
|36. San Jose State
|48
Other teams receiving points: Penn State (43), Central Michigan (30), Kent State (18), Western Michigan (15), Rutgers (8), George Washington (5), Fisk (4), Penn (3), Pittsburgh (3)
Votes cast by Elizabeth Grimsley, Peri Goodman, Emily Minehart, Alyssa Van Auker, Tavia Smith, Katherine Weaver, Claire Billman, Savanna Whitten, Jenna King, Brandis Heffner, Rebecca Scally, Allison Freeman, Ian LeWarn, Tara Graeve, Emily Lockard, Mariah Dawson, Mary Emma Brambila and Sydney Seabrooks