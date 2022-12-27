Picking 2023's all-around women's gymnastics champion

We’re narrowing in on the 2023 season, and it wouldn’t be a new year without some predictions! We’ll be answering one pressing question over the course of eight days as we gear up for the first meet on January 6. Check out the previous days’ questions and predictions here.

There are so many strong all-arounders currently competing, especially with all the COVID-year returners. That means the battle for NCAA all-around champion come April will be fiercer than ever before. Will an old standby finally get her moment atop the podium? Will we see a repeat? Or will a new face emerge as champion?

College Gym News' Elizabeth Grimsley, Peri Goodman, Alyssa Van Auker, Emily Minehart, Rebecca Scally, Savanna Whitten and Allison Freeman all vote on their all-around picks below.

Which Gymnast Will Win the NCAA All-Around Title?

Winner: Trinity Thomas, Florida (3 votes)

Runners-up: Jade Carey, Oregon State (2 votes)

Also receiving votes: Sunisa Lee, Auburn (1 vote), Jordan Chiles, UCLA (1 vote)

Elizabeth Grimsley : It feels like the easy answer, but it’s Trinity Thomas’ to lose in my opinion.

Peri Goodman : Trinity Thomas has the numbers behind her, and comes in as the reigning champion. I wouldn’t be surprised if either Natalie Wojcik or Sierra Brooks make serious cases this year, being the Big Ten’s largest names.

Alyssa Van Auker : As long as she is not injured, I see Trinity Thomas walking away with this one.

Emily Minehart : I certainly think Thomas has a fair chance of defending her title, but this year I think it will go to Jade Carey. A lot will have to go right for the Beavers or for her individually qualifying, but if she’s there on the day, this could be her year.

Rebecca Scally : The top of the all-around field is unusually deep this year, so it’s hard to pick. I’m going with Sunisa Lee. I think it’ll be hard for nationals judges to avoid getting caught up in the emotion of what could be the last day of the Olympic champion’s NCAA career.

Savanna Whitten : Hear me out though…Jordan Chiles. She has the difficulty, she has the execution, and if she hits, she could easily walk away with an all-around title.