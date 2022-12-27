TRENDING 📈

NCAA.com | December 27, 2022

Picking 2023's all-around women's gymnastics champion

2023 NCAA women's gymnastics preseason preview

We’re narrowing in on the 2023 season, and it wouldn’t be a new year without some predictions! We’ll be answering one pressing question over the course of eight days as we gear up for the first meet on January 6. Check out the previous days’ questions and predictions here.

There are so many strong all-arounders currently competing, especially with all the COVID-year returners. That means the battle for NCAA all-around champion come April will be fiercer than ever before. Will an old standby finally get her moment atop the podium? Will we see a repeat? Or will a new face emerge as champion?

MORE GYM NEWS: 5 most intriguing college gymnastics teams going into 2023

College Gym News' Elizabeth Grimsley, Peri Goodman, Alyssa Van Auker, Emily Minehart, Rebecca Scally, Savanna Whitten and Allison Freeman all vote on their all-around picks below.

Which Gymnast Will Win the NCAA All-Around Title?

Winner: Trinity Thomas, Florida (3 votes)

Runners-up: Jade Carey, Oregon State (2 votes)

Also receiving votes: Sunisa Lee, Auburn (1 vote), Jordan Chiles, UCLA (1 vote)

Elizabeth Grimsley: It feels like the easy answer, but it’s Trinity Thomas’ to lose in my opinion.

Peri Goodman: Trinity Thomas has the numbers behind her, and comes in as the reigning champion. I wouldn’t be surprised if either Natalie Wojcik or Sierra Brooks make serious cases this year, being the Big Ten’s largest names. 

Alyssa Van Auker: As long as she is not injured, I see Trinity Thomas walking away with this one.

WAY-TOO-EARLY RANKINGS: Power rankings for the 2023 college gymnastics season

Emily MinehartI certainly think Thomas has a fair chance of defending her title, but this year I think it will go to Jade Carey. A lot will have to go right for the Beavers or for her individually qualifying, but if she’s there on the day, this could be her year.

Rebecca ScallyThe top of the all-around field is unusually deep this year, so it’s hard to pick. I’m going with Sunisa Lee. I think it’ll be hard for nationals judges to avoid getting caught up in the emotion of what could be the last day of the Olympic champion’s NCAA career.

Savanna WhittenHear me out though…Jordan Chiles. She has the difficulty, she has the execution, and if she hits, she could easily walk away with an all-around title.

Allison Freeman: I love Trinity Thomas, but I am absolutely team-Jade Carey with this. She may have a longer, winding road to making it happen, but if there’s one thing the past few seasons of college gym has shown us, it’s expect the unexpected.

