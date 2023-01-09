College Gym News, NCAA.com form content partnership

College Gym News and NCAA.com are partnering to share content across web and social platforms.

College Gym News was founded in 2015 by Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Grimsley. Since then, the site has transformed into a one-stop-shop for college gymnastics news, from recruiting analysis to meet coverage at the NCAA national championships, thanks to the hard work of 20-plus contributors.

A goal of the partnership is to give NCAA.com readers more news, rankings and analysis from College Gym News’ best-in-class coverage of college gymnastics. Fans can expect weekly power rankings, roundtable discussions, gymnastics explainers, video interviews with College Gym News experts and on-site coverage during the NCAA championships in April.