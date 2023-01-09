TRENDING:

Men's hoops

Wednesday night's scoreboard

😱 No. 25 Marquette upsets No. 6 UConn

🏀 Women's scoreboard

🏈 Way-too-early rankings for 2023
gymnastics-women-nc flag

NCAA staff | January 9, 2023

Watch: Suni Lee and Trinity Thomas record perfect 10s to begin the 2023 season

What to know for the start of the 2023 women's college gymnastics season

Florida's Trinity Thomas and Auburn's Suni Lee got the 2023 women's gymnastics season off to flawless beginnings with perfect 10s on the beam.

Thomas' came in Florida's season-opening quad meet Jan. 6. She won each of the three events in which she competed and, per Florida, matched Bridget Sloan (2015 on vault) as the only Gator to open a season with a perfect mark. Here's her beam:

The routine helped Florida to a win over Ball State, Lindenwood and West Virginia.

Lee's perfecto came two days later at the inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas:

No. 5 Auburn finished third overall, behind No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 4 Michigan.

Women's gymnastics power rankings: Top 6 teams and individuals

The experts at College Gym News rank the top teams and individuals in women's gymnastics right now, including No. 1 Oklahoma and Auburn's Suni Lee on beam and all-around.
READ MORE

College Gym News, NCAA.com form content partnership

CollegeGymNews.com and NCAA.com are partnering to share content across web and social platforms.
READ MORE

Oklahoma edges Michigan, Auburn and UCLA to win Super 16 meet

Here's how No. 1 Oklahoma began its season to form, winning the Super 16 in Las Vegas over a field that included No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Auburn and No. 10 UCLA.
READ MORE