Watch: Suni Lee and Trinity Thomas record perfect 10s to begin the 2023 season

What to know for the start of the 2023 women's college gymnastics season

Florida's Trinity Thomas and Auburn's Suni Lee got the 2023 women's gymnastics season off to flawless beginnings with perfect 10s on the beam.

Thomas' came in Florida's season-opening quad meet Jan. 6. She won each of the three events in which she competed and, per Florida, matched Bridget Sloan (2015 on vault) as the only Gator to open a season with a perfect mark. Here's her beam:

Who else but Trinity Thomas for the first 10 of the season 🤩



It's Thomas' 21st perfect 10 of her career. #ThatsaW @GatorsGym | @espnW pic.twitter.com/a2UckVEL1M — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 7, 2023

The routine helped Florida to a win over Ball State, Lindenwood and West Virginia.

Lee's perfecto came two days later at the inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas:

No. 5 Auburn finished third overall, behind No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 4 Michigan.