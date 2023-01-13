Florida gymnastics wins high-powered top-5 matchup with three perfect 10s, two by Leanne Wong

What to know for the start of the 2023 women's college gymnastics season

No. 2 Florida took the mat Friday in a high-powered matchup that saw the Gators down No. 5 Auburn, 197.825-197.200, headlined by Leanne Wong's two perfect 10s.

Wong posted a 10 with a stellar routine on the bars, showing flawless technique and rhythm before sticking a dazzling landing.

She followed it up with another 10 on the beam with an effortlessly smooth routine, capping it off by sticking a double twist.

Wong nearly added another 10 on the floor, earning a 9.975 en route to finishing with an all-around best score of 39.825 for the meet. She became just the third Gator all-time to record multiple perfect 10s in a meet, joining Trinity Thomas (four) and Alex McCurty (once).

Not to be outdone was Thomas, who put up a 10 of her own on the floor. The reigning SEC Specialist of the Week got plenty of elevation while maintaining grace and control, finishing it off with her signature butterfly move.

It was the 22nd perfect 10 of her career, moving her into fourth place all-time in NCAA history, and just the first 10 on the floor this season for her, the 11th of her career.

For the Gators, their score of 197.825 is the second-highest point total in the NCAA this season. With Wong taking the bars and beam on top of the all-around as well as Thomas taking the floor and vault, Florida swept the awards for the match.