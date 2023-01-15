Oregon State's Jade Carey caps a wild weekend in gymnastics with even more perfection

Jade Carey shined for Oregon State in the Wasatch Classic on Saturday, recording two perfect 10s for her team after masterful performances on the floor and vault.

Her consummate skill was on full display as Carey didn't miss a beat on the mat and stuck the difficult landing after a double twist on the vault.

Carey would go on to close the night with an overall score of 39.775, which also includes a near-perfect score of 9.925 on the beam.

The Beavers had an excellent showing, taking second in the classic with a total score of 196.850 just behind California who finished at 197.450.

Carey's incredible night came just one day after No. 2 Florida's Leanne Wong posted two perfect 10s of her own. She first scored a 10 with a stellar routine on the bars, showing flawless technique and rhythm before sticking a dazzling landing.

She followed it up with another 10 on the beam with an effortlessly smooth routine.

Lastly, Kara Eaker of No. 6 ranked Utah added another 10 to the weekend on beam en route to the Red Rocks' fourth-straight title at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah showcase.