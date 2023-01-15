UPSET

Temple shocks No. 1 Houston

Men's bracket predictions 50 days out

🏃‍♀️ Michigan's unreal comeback after fall

🏒 Men's Frozen Four predictions
gymnastics-women-nc flag

NCAA.com | January 15, 2023

Oregon State's Jade Carey caps a wild weekend in gymnastics with even more perfection

2023 NCAA women's gymnastics preseason preview

Jade Carey shined for Oregon State in the Wasatch Classic on Saturday, recording two perfect 10s for her team after masterful performances on the floor and vault. 

She followed it up with another 10 on the beam with an effortlessly smooth routine.

Auburn's Suni Lee leads Tigers past Arkansas with dazzling new floor routine

No. 7 Auburn defeated No. 25 Arkansas women's gymnastics behind Suni Lee's near-perfect debut of her new floor routine.
READ MORE

Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan lead the college gymnastics power rankings

College Gym News ranks the best teams and individuals in the sport, including Michigan's Sierra Brooks in the vault and UCLA's Jordan Chiles in the all-around.
READ MORE

Florida gymnastics wins high-powered top-5 matchup with three perfect 10s, two by Leanne Wong

No. 2 Florida women's gymnastics edged No. 2 Auburn, thanks to a dominant performance by Leanne Wong, including two perfect 10s.
READ MORE