Auburn's Suni Lee leads Tigers past Arkansas with dazzling new floor routine

No. 7 Auburn took down No. 25 Arkansas in a 197.500 to 196.575 victory Friday, its highest-scoring meet of the season so far.



The biggest story of the night?



Suni Lee's brand new floor routine. In front of a jam-packed house at Neville Arena, the Olympic gold medalists put on an awe-inspiring performance as the crowd watched on its feet.



The routine, which was choreographed by Lee's teammate Gabby McLaughlin, featured a breadth of difficult movements, beginning with a double layout and ending with two full twisting layouts. The crowd roared upon the completion of Lee's floor exercise that would earn her her second near-perfect score of 9.975 on the night; she also earned a 9.975 on the uneven bars.

In a meet that remained close throughout, Arkansas led the Tigers 147.950 to 147.850 after the first three rotations. However, Arkansas' less-than-stellar performance during the fourth rotation on the beam, in conjunction with Auburn shining on the floor, would firmly place the win in the Tigers' hands.



Suni Lee claimed meet honors and led Auburn's four all-arounders with a score of 39.75. Cassie Stevens finished at 39.45, taking third place behind Arkansas' Norah Flatley who finished with a score of 39.550. Olivia Hollingsworth (39.175) and Groth (38.750) also competed in all four events.

Tigers will look to keep this momentum going as they meet NC State at home next week as they look to reach .500 on the year.