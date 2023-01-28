Watch Florida's Trinity Thomas, Alabama's Makarri Doggette reach perfection (again)

What to know for the start of the 2023 women's college gymnastics season

SEC gymnastics are red hot as multiple programs have much to brag about heading into the final days of January.

Let's start with No. 2 Florida and Trinity Thomas.

The Gators are unbeaten across six meets this season led by Thomas, who notched the 23rd perfect score of her college career in Friday's meet against Georgia; the squad also charted a season-best 197.90 in the win against the Dawgs.

Thomas earned a 10 on vault, sticking the landing after a 1 1/2 twist in front of a roaring crowd in Gainesville. Thomas rejoiced in celebration with her teammates as she rose to third all-time on the list women's gymnasts with the most perfect 10s in NCAA history. With 23, she now trails Jenny Hansen (Kentucky) and Jamie Dantzscher (UCLA), who have 28 apiece, by just five after the first month of the season. Thomas also now has at least four 10s on each apparatus.

In other SEC news, Makarri Doggette of No. 13 Alabama was sensational on the uneven bars, earning her second career perfect 10 in the Tide's battle in Lexington.

Despite Doggette's excellent performance, Alabama was ultimately bested by No. 10 Kentucky, who snuck by with the 197.825-197.375 victory. It was a history-making night for the Wildcats, whose winning score broke the record for the highest in the program's history.

PROGRAM. RECORD. 197.825.@RaenaWorley's NEW season best of 9.950 does it for the Cats setting a new all-time overall final score record🎉✨

If the rest of this season is anything like these first few weeks have been, we're in for a wild spring.