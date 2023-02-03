WATCH: Auburn's Suni Lee records pair of Perfect 10s

Auburn's Suni Lee recorded her first Perfect 10 on bars this season. The performance marks her second overall Perfect 10 on the season with her first coming on the Jan. 9 meet against then No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 4 Michigan.

Watch the full performance below:

In a tremendous follow-up to her first rotation performance, Lee followed up with another Perfect 10 that came on the beam in Rotation 4.

Here's her full beam performance:

Both perfect performances helped Lee's No. 6 Auburn tally a season-high score of 197.850, though the Tigers still fell short of No. 11 Alabama's 197.850.