Jessica Hutchinson scored a perfect 10 with parts of her mom's 1992 Olympic routine

What to know for the start of the 2023 women's college gymnastics season

Jessica Hutchinson earned the first perfect 10 of her college career Sunday with a routine 31 years in the making.

She incorporated parts of her mother's 1992 Olympic floor exercise to earn the perfect score and help Denver post a season-high 197.500 points. That topped Pittsburgh (195.775), George Washington (195.175) and Air Force (192.475).

Here is the routine:

Silvia Hutchinson, née Mitova, competed for the Bulgarian Olympic team in the early 90's, taking eighth place in the games with her routine on floor. She was born to Maya Blagoeva, who competed in the 1972 Olympics, and Olympic gymnastics coach Zarko Mitova.

According to olympics.com, Mitova broke her neck during training one month after competing at the 1992 Olympics. The accident left her temporarily paralyzed. She was able to walk again after a series of surgeries and rehabilitation and emigrated to the United States.

Hutchinson's stellar tribute to her mother's legacy made her the first player in three years to earn a perfect score for Denver.