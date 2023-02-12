Career perfect 10 leaders in women's college gymnastics

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Florida’s Trinity Thomas earned her fourth perfect 10 of the season, on beam, and 24th perfect 10 of her career. With the perfect score, Thomas is now tied for No. 3 all-time on the list of gymnasts with the most perfect 10s in NCAA history, passing Maggie Nichols (22), Kyla Ross (22), Karin Lichey (21) and Kim Arnold (21) all this year.
Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher sit tied atop the list with 28 career perfect 10s, while Georgia’s Hope Spivey is tied for third with 24. With the 2023 season not over, ascending the perfect 10 leaders list is within the realm of possibility for Thomas as she attempts to eclipse Hansen and Dantzscher.
Here's an updated list of the women's college gymnasts with the most career perfect 10s, taken from College Gym News, and each participating school’s archives.
List has been updated through Feb. 12, 2023.
NC women's college gymnastics career perfect 10 leaders
|Gymnast
|Perfect 10s
|school
|years
|Jenny Hansen
|28
|Kentucky
|1993-96
|Jamie Dantzscher
|28
|UCLA
|2001-04
|Hope Spivey
|24
|Georgia
|1991-94
|Trinity Thomas
|24
|Florida
|2019-present
|Maggie Nichols
|22
|Oklahoma
|2017-20
|Kyla Ross
|22
|UCLA
|2017-20
|Karin Lichey
|21
|Georgia
|1996-99
|Kim Arnold
|21
|Georgia
|1994-97
|Leah Brown
|17
|Georgia
|1994-97
|Beth Wymer
|16
|Michigan
|1992-95
|Jeanette Antolin
|14
|UCLA
|2001-04
|Theresa Kulikowski
|14
|Utah
|1999-03
|Sarah Cain
|11
|Michigan
|1997-00
|Kristen Kenoyer
|11
|Utah
|1990-93
|Ashley Miles
|11
|Alabama
|2002-05
|Katelyn Ohashi
|11
|UCLA
|2016-19
|Christine Peng Peng Lee
|10
|UCLA
|2013-18
*This list includes gymnasts with 10 or more perfect 10s