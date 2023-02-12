HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
gymnastics-women-nc flag

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | February 12, 2023

Career perfect 10 leaders in women's college gymnastics

Trinity Thomas scores another Perfect 10 on floor at 2022 NCAA gymnastics finals

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Florida’s Trinity Thomas earned her fourth perfect 10 of the season, on beam, and 24th perfect 10 of her career. With the perfect score, Thomas is now tied for No. 3 all-time on the list of gymnasts with the most perfect 10s in NCAA history, passing Maggie Nichols (22), Kyla Ross (22), Karin Lichey (21) and Kim Arnold (21) all this year. 

Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher sit tied atop the list with 28 career perfect 10s, while Georgia’s Hope Spivey is tied for third with 24. With the 2023 season not over, ascending the perfect 10 leaders list is within the realm of possibility for Thomas as she attempts to eclipse Hansen and Dantzscher.

Here's an updated list of the women's college gymnasts with the most career perfect 10s, taken from College Gym News, and each participating school’s archives.

List has been updated through Feb. 12, 2023.

NC women's college gymnastics career perfect 10 leaders 

Gymnast Perfect 10s school years
Jenny Hansen 28 Kentucky 1993-96
Jamie Dantzscher 28 UCLA 2001-04
Hope Spivey 24 Georgia 1991-94
Trinity Thomas 24 Florida 2019-present
Maggie Nichols 22 Oklahoma 2017-20
Kyla Ross 22 UCLA 2017-20
Karin Lichey 21 Georgia 1996-99
Kim Arnold 21 Georgia 1994-97
Leah Brown 17 Georgia 1994-97
Beth Wymer 16 Michigan 1992-95
Jeanette Antolin 14 UCLA 2001-04
Theresa Kulikowski 14 Utah 1999-03
Sarah Cain 11 Michigan 1997-00
Kristen Kenoyer 11 Utah 1990-93
Ashley Miles 11 Alabama 2002-05
Katelyn Ohashi 11 UCLA 2016-19
Christine Peng Peng Lee 10 UCLA 2013-18

*This list includes gymnasts with 10 or more perfect 10s

Women's gymnastics power rankings: The top 6 teams and individuals

Oklahoma and Michigan hold steady at the top and Alabama makes its debut in this week's power rankings from the experts at College Gym News.
READ MORE

Women's gymnastics rankings: The top 6 teams and individuals for Week 5

Michigan and Utah surged, hitting season-high scores, while the chase to catch Oklahoma at No. 1 continues.
READ MORE

Jessica Hutchinson scored a perfect 10 with parts of her mom's 1992 Olympic routine

Denver's Jessica Hutchinson scored her first career perfect 10 with choreography originally performed by her mom, Silvia Mitova, in the 1992 Olympics.
READ MORE