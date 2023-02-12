Career perfect 10 leaders in women's college gymnastics

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Florida’s Trinity Thomas earned her fourth perfect 10 of the season, on beam, and 24th perfect 10 of her career. With the perfect score, Thomas is now tied for No. 3 all-time on the list of gymnasts with the most perfect 10s in NCAA history, passing Maggie Nichols (22), Kyla Ross (22), Karin Lichey (21) and Kim Arnold (21) all this year.

Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher sit tied atop the list with 28 career perfect 10s, while Georgia’s Hope Spivey is tied for third with 24. With the 2023 season not over, ascending the perfect 10 leaders list is within the realm of possibility for Thomas as she attempts to eclipse Hansen and Dantzscher.

Here's an updated list of the women's college gymnasts with the most career perfect 10s, taken from College Gym News, and each participating school’s archives.

List has been updated through Feb. 12, 2023.

NC women's college gymnastics career perfect 10 leaders

Gymnast Perfect 10s school years Jenny Hansen 28 Kentucky 1993-96 Jamie Dantzscher 28 UCLA 2001-04 Hope Spivey 24 Georgia 1991-94 Trinity Thomas 24 Florida 2019-present Maggie Nichols 22 Oklahoma 2017-20 Kyla Ross 22 UCLA 2017-20 Karin Lichey 21 Georgia 1996-99 Kim Arnold 21 Georgia 1994-97 Leah Brown 17 Georgia 1994-97 Beth Wymer 16 Michigan 1992-95 Jeanette Antolin 14 UCLA 2001-04 Theresa Kulikowski 14 Utah 1999-03 Sarah Cain 11 Michigan 1997-00 Kristen Kenoyer 11 Utah 1990-93 Ashley Miles 11 Alabama 2002-05 Katelyn Ohashi 11 UCLA 2016-19 Christine Peng Peng Lee 10 UCLA 2013-18

*This list includes gymnasts with 10 or more perfect 10s