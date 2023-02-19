Trending 📈

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | February 21, 2023

Oregon State's Jade Carey nails perfect routines on vault and floor

Jade Carey's bar routine at 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics semifinals

Jade Carey snagged her third and fourth perfect 10s of the season Saturday night, dazzling with flawless routines on vault and floor. Carey, whose all-around score of 39.875 from her last meet is the highest in the nation so far this season, led the Beavers to a 197.025-196.375 victory over Arizona.

Watch her vault and floor exercises below.

Carey now has seven career perfect 10s and is poised to hit double digits this year with much of the season left to go.

