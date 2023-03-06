TRENDING:

gymnastics-women-nc flag

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | March 6, 2023

Cal's eMjae Frazier scores first perfect 10 on floor in program history

Gymnastics midseason update with College Gym News' Emily Minehart

Cal freshman eMjae Frazier became the first Golden Bear to notch a perfect 10 on floor in the program's history during  the Purple and Gold Classic on March 3 in Baton Rouge.

You can watch her routine below.

Frazier's first career perfect 10 also led Cal to a program record 49.700 on the exercise. Andi Li and Mya Lauzon each earned 9.950, and Gabby Perea and Maddie Williams notched 9.900. The Pac-12 team finished the meet in second place behind LSU with a score of 197.675, while besting No. 24 Washington and George Washington.

California is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation and is 11-2-2.

