Cal's eMjae Frazier scores first perfect 10 on floor in program history

Cal freshman eMjae Frazier became the first Golden Bear to notch a perfect 10 on floor in the program's history during the Purple and Gold Classic on March 3 in Baton Rouge.
You can watch her routine below.
Last night…@EmjaeFrazier was perfect.#GoBears 🐻| #OneDayBetter pic.twitter.com/BVSxCEsdiI— Cal Women’s Gymnastics (@CalWGym) March 4, 2023
Frazier's first career perfect 10 also led Cal to a program record 49.700 on the exercise. Andi Li and Mya Lauzon each earned 9.950, and Gabby Perea and Maddie Williams notched 9.900. The Pac-12 team finished the meet in second place behind LSU with a score of 197.675, while besting No. 24 Washington and George Washington.
California is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation and is 11-2-2.