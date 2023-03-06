Jade Carey becomes the 13th college gymnast to record the gym slam

When Oregon State's Jade Carey stuck the landing after dazzling on her beam routine Saturday at Arizona State, she immediately joined her teammates to rejoice. She likely knew her performance would garner high scores from the judges. But how high? A perfect score on the beam remained elusive for Carey. Her nine career perfect 10s came on events other than beam.
HER 👑#GoBeavs | @jadeacarey pic.twitter.com/H6A0cKPK6n— Oregon State Gymnastics (@BeaverGym) March 4, 2023
But Saturday was different.
The judges scored Carey's beam a 10. That was the 10th perfect score of her career, and made her one of 13 women's gymnasts to complete a gym slam in their college careers. A gym slam is when a gymnast earns a perfect 10 on every event at least once during a career. Jade Carey joins Trinity Thomas as the only active gymnasts to have accomplished the feat.
Here is the list of 13 gymnasts to have recorded a gym slam in NC women's gymnastics.
|gymnast
|school
|year
|Jade Carey
|Oregon State
|2023
|Trinity Thomas
|Florida
|2022
|Kyla Ross
|UCLA
|2019, 2019^
|Alex McMurtry
|Florida
|2018
|Maggie Nichols
|Oklahoma
|2017, 2018
|Bridget Sloan
|Florida
|2015
|Courtney Kupets
|Georgia
|2009
|Kristen Maloney
|UCLA
|2005
|Ashley Kelly
|Arizona State
|2004
|Karin Lichey
|Georgia
|1996
|Heather Stepp
|Georgia
|1993
|Kristen Kenoyer
|Utah
|1993
|Missy Marlowe
|Utah
|1992
^Kyla Ross earned her first and second gym slams in 2019