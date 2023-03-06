TRENDING:

gymnastics-women-nc flag

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | March 6, 2023

Jade Carey becomes the 13th college gymnast to record the gym slam

Gymnastics midseason update with College Gym News' Emily Minehart

When Oregon State's Jade Carey stuck the landing after dazzling on her beam routine Saturday at Arizona State, she immediately joined her teammates to rejoice. She likely knew her performance would garner high scores from the judges. But how high? A perfect score on the beam remained elusive for Carey. Her nine career perfect 10s came on events other than beam.


But Saturday was different.

The judges scored Carey's beam a 10. That was the 10th perfect score of her career, and made her one of 13 women's gymnasts to complete a gym slam in their college careers. A gym slam is when a gymnast earns a perfect 10 on every event at least once during a career. Jade Carey joins Trinity Thomas as the only active gymnasts to have accomplished the feat.

Here is the list of 13 gymnasts to have recorded a gym slam in NC women's gymnastics.

gymnast school year
Jade Carey Oregon State 2023
Trinity Thomas Florida 2022
Kyla Ross UCLA 2019, 2019^
Alex McMurtry Florida 2018
Maggie Nichols Oklahoma 2017, 2018
Bridget Sloan Florida 2015
Courtney Kupets Georgia 2009
Kristen Maloney UCLA 2005
Ashley Kelly Arizona State 2004
Karin Lichey Georgia 1996
Heather Stepp Georgia 1993
Kristen Kenoyer Utah 1993
Missy Marlowe Utah 1992

^Kyla Ross earned her first and second gym slams in 2019

