Michigan surges on floor to take down No. 1 Oklahoma on senior night

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 2-ranked Michigan women's gymnastics team used the energy of the crowd inside Crisler Center in the final rotation of the day to surge past No. 1 Oklahoma, 198.025-197.925, Monday night (March 6).

Michigan (13-2) avenged a Week 1 loss against the Sooners (12-1) as it recorded its second 198+ of the season at Crisler Center and its 11th in program history. Michigan trailed Oklahoma through three rotations but used five scores of 9.925-or-higher on the floor to capture the win.

Senior Gabby Wilson put a period on the win in the final rotation of the evening as she scored a 9.975 on the floor to pace her to an all-around score of 39.800, which ties for fifth all-time in program history. Wilson also tied a career-best 9.975 on the beam as she took home three titles on the day. Graduate senior Natalie Wojcik shared the beam title with Wilson and Sierra Brooks earned the uneven bars title with a career-best 9.975.

Michigan was led by Wilson in the first rotation of the day as she scored a 9.900 and Naomi Morrison followed it up with a 9.875 as U-M posted a 49.335 and trailed Oklahoma (49.650) heading to uneven bars.

The Wolverines came to play on the uneven bars as Abby Heiskell and Wilson earned back-to-back career-tying 9.950s before Brooks won the title with a career-high 9.975. Wojcik closed out the rotation with a 9.900 and helped Michigan to a season-best 49.626. Michigan headed to the third rotation trailing the Sooners 99.050-98.850.

Michigan fed off the crowd as Carly Buaman led off the beam rotation with a 9.900 and Wilson matched a career-high 9.975 in the second spot. Wojcik closed out the rotation in her last beam routine at Crisler with a 9.975 as the Wolverines scored a 49.475 and had a running score of 148.325 with one rotation to go.

With the fans on their feet in Crisler, Nicoletta Koulos, Heiskell and Wojcik scored three straight 9.925s before Morrison bested the trio with a 9.950. Following a strong 9.900 from Brooks, which would be dropped, Wilson brought the crowd to their feet as she put together an electric 9.975 to capture the Michigan victory over the No. 1 Sooners.

Michigan will conclude the 2023 regular season Friday (March 10) as it travels to Georgia for a 6 p.m. meet on SEC+.