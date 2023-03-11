MARCH MADNESS 🏀:

BRACKET

See men's field of 68

Women's bracket

Make your men's Bracket Challenge Game picks 🏆

Make your women's BCG picks here 🔮

BRACKETS LOCK IN

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Create your bracket
Check your bracket
gymnastics-women-nc flag

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | March 11, 2023

LSU's Haleigh Bryant records THREE perfect 10s in one meet to make program history

Gymnastics midseason update with College Gym News' Emily Minehart

It was a career night on Friday for LSU's Haleigh Bryant as the Tigers met West Virginia to close out the regular season in Baton Rouge. After wowing judges with a stellar routine on bars to earn her first-ever perfect 10 on the event, Bryant's night was far from over as she would go on to record two more perfect scores in the meet on floor and vault.

You can watch each of her three flawless routines below.

The three 10s brought Bryant's career total to 10, lifting her to No. 1 on the list of the most perfect scores in LSU program history. Additionally, Bryant became just the 5th gymnast to record a trifecta of perfection in one meet, joining Karen Lichey, Kristen Kenoyer, Mohini Bhardwaj, and Jamie Dantzscher, and the first gymnast to accomplish the feat since 2002.

With the three scores, Bryant joins Florida's Trinity Thomas and Oregon State's Jade Carey as the only active gymnasts with 10 or more career perfect scores

How much an experienced lineup really helps in college gymnastics

College Gym News looks at the data and finds that an experienced lineup is not necessarily correlated with higher scores in recent college gymnastics results.
READ MORE

Women's gymnastics rankings: The top 6 teams and individuals for Week 9

Oklahoma stays at No. 1, while strong showings from Utah and Michigan shake up the top 3 in College Gym News' latest women's gymnastics rankings.
READ MORE

Michigan Surges on Floor to Take Down No. 1 Oklahoma on Senior Night

No. 2 Michigan women's gymnastics took down No. 1 Oklahoma, 198.025-197.925, on Monday night.
READ MORE