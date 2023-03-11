LSU's Haleigh Bryant records THREE perfect 10s in one meet to make program history

It was a career night on Friday for LSU's Haleigh Bryant as the Tigers met West Virginia to close out the regular season in Baton Rouge. After wowing judges with a stellar routine on bars to earn her first-ever perfect 10 on the event, Bryant's night was far from over as she would go on to record two more perfect scores in the meet on floor and vault.

You can watch each of her three flawless routines below.

The three 10s brought Bryant's career total to 10, lifting her to No. 1 on the list of the most perfect scores in LSU program history. Additionally, Bryant became just the 5th gymnast to record a trifecta of perfection in one meet, joining Karen Lichey, Kristen Kenoyer, Mohini Bhardwaj, and Jamie Dantzscher, and the first gymnast to accomplish the feat since 2002.

With the three scores, Bryant joins Florida's Trinity Thomas and Oregon State's Jade Carey as the only active gymnasts with 10 or more career perfect scores.