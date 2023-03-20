INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA.
The top 36 teams based on the national qualifying score were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.
The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on NQS and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual-qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition if their team does not advance from the first round.
In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the NQS, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken.
The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. The Los Angeles and Norman regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, March 29 to April 1. The Denver and Pittsburgh regionals will be conducted Thursday through Saturday, March 30 to April 2.
See the women's gymnastics bracket here.
Denver Regional (University of Denver, host)Teams
Arizona
*Denver
Georgia
LSU
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
North Carolina
Oregon State
All-Around Competitors
Deja Chambliss, George Washington
Julia Knower, North Carolina
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Malia Hargrove, Arizona
Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
Uneven Bars – Alysen Fears, Arizona
Uneven Bars – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
Uneven Bars – Alyssa Al-Ashari, Northern Illinois
Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois
Balance Beam – Jessica Castles, Arizona
Balance Beam – Malia Hargrove, Arizona
Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona
Balance Beam – Alyssa Al-Ashari, Northern Illinois
Floor Exercise – Malia Hargrove, Arizona
Floor Exercise – Kendall Whitman, George Washington
Floor Exercise – Maddie Diab, Iowa State
Floor Exercise – Emmalise Nock, Northern Illinois
Norman Regional (University of Oklahoma, host)
Teams
Alabama
Arkansas
Ball State
Illinois
Iowa
Kentucky
NC State
Ohio State
*Oklahoma
All-Around Competitors
Hannah Ruthberg, Ball State
Rachel Decavitch, Kent State
Emily Shepard, NC State
Hannah Joyner, Rutgers
Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State
Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State
Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State
Vault – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers
Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Grace Sumner, Ball State
Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Balance Beam – Robyn Kelley, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Stephanie Zannella, Rutgers
Floor Exercise – Megan Teter, Ball State
Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State
Floor Exercise – Karlie Franz, Kent State
Floor Exercise – Alyssa Guns, Kent State
Floor Exercise – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Los Angeles Regional (UCLA, host)
Teams
Auburn
Boise State
Brigham Young
Missouri
Southern Utah
Stanford
*UCLA
Utah
Washington
All-Around Competitors
Hannah Demers, Central Michigan
Syd Morris, Long Island University
Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State
Vault – Sydney Benson, Brigham Young
Vault – Kylie Eaquinto, Brigham Young
Vault – Jaudai Lopes, San Jose State
Uneven Bars – Courtney Blackson, Boise State
Uneven Bars – Emily Lopez, Boise State
Uneven Bars –Anyssa Alvarado, Brigham Young
Uneven Bars – Mara Titarsolej, Long Island University
Uneven Bars – Emma Milne, San Jose State
Balance Beam – Elease Rollins Brigham Young
Balance Beam – Ilka Juk, Long Island University
Balance Beam – Amber Koeth, Sacramento State
Balance Beam – Emma Milne – San Jose State
Floor Exercise – Courtney Blackson, Boise State
Floor Exercise – Taylor Pitchell, Central Michigan
Floor Exercise – Jada Mazury, San Jose State
Pittsburgh Regional (University of Pittsburgh, host)
Teams
Arizona State
California
Florida
Maryland
Michigan State
Penn State
Towson
West Virginia
Western Michigan
All-Around Competitors
Ava Piedrahita, Penn State
Maddie Johnston, Penn State
Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Katrina Mendez Abolnik, Bowling Green
Vault – Polina Belanovski, Towson
Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
Vault – Megan Ray, UC Davis
Uneven Bars – Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State
Uneven Bars – Natalia Pawlak, Pittsburgh
Uneven Bars – Isabella Minervini, Towson
Uneven Bars – Grace Vaillancourt, Towson
Uneven Bars – Brianna Brooks, Utah State
Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan
Balance Beam – Reyna Garvey, Pittsburgh
Balance Beam – Sofi Sullivan, Utah State
Floor Exercise – Brooke Donabedian, Temple
Floor Exercise – Renee Schugman, Temple
Floor Exercise – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
Floor Exercise – Megan Ray, UC Davis
* Denotes regional host
The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified.
The national championships will take place April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, go to ncaa.com/wgymnastics.
The complete 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available at ncaa.com.