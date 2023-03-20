INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA.



The top 36 teams based on the national qualifying score were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.



The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on NQS and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual-qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition if their team does not advance from the first round.



In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the NQS, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken.



The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. The Los Angeles and Norman regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, March 29 to April 1. The Denver and Pittsburgh regionals will be conducted Thursday through Saturday, March 30 to April 2.

See the women's gymnastics bracket here.

Denver Regional (University of Denver, host)

Arizona

*Denver

Georgia

LSU

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

North Carolina

Oregon State

All-Around Competitors



Deja Chambliss, George Washington

Julia Knower, North Carolina

Individual Event Specialists



Vault – Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Uneven Bars – Alysen Fears, Arizona

Uneven Bars – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Uneven Bars – Alyssa Al-Ashari, Northern Illinois

Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois

Balance Beam – Jessica Castles, Arizona

Balance Beam – Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona

Balance Beam – Alyssa Al-Ashari, Northern Illinois

Floor Exercise – Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Floor Exercise – Kendall Whitman, George Washington

Floor Exercise – Maddie Diab, Iowa State

Floor Exercise – Emmalise Nock, Northern Illinois



Norman Regional (University of Oklahoma, host)

Teams



Alabama

Arkansas

Ball State

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

NC State

Ohio State

*Oklahoma

All-Around Competitors



Hannah Ruthberg, Ball State

Rachel Decavitch, Kent State

Emily Shepard, NC State

Hannah Joyner, Rutgers

Individual Event Specialists



Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State

Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State

Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State

Vault – Chloe Negrete, NC State

Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers

Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State

Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Grace Sumner, Ball State

Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Chloe Negrete, NC State

Balance Beam – Robyn Kelley, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Stephanie Zannella, Rutgers

Balance Beam – Chloe Negrete, North Carolina

Floor Exercise – Megan Teter, Ball State

Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State

Floor Exercise – Karlie Franz, Kent State

Floor Exercise – Alyssa Guns, Kent State

Floor Exercise – Chloe Negrete, NC State

Floor Excercise – Chloe Negrete, North Carolina



Los Angeles Regional (UCLA, host)

Teams



Auburn

Boise State

Brigham Young

Missouri

Southern Utah

Stanford

*UCLA

Utah

Washington

All-Around Competitors



Hannah Demers, Central Michigan

Syd Morris, Long Island University

Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State

Individual Event Specialists



Vault – Courtney Blackson, Boise State

Vault – Emily Lopez, Boise State

Vault – Sydney Benson, Brigham Young

Vault – Kylie Eaquinto, Brigham Young

Vault – Jaudai Lopes, San Jose State

Uneven Bars – Courtney Blackson, Boise State

Uneven Bars – Emily Lopez, Boise State

Uneven Bars –Anyssa Alvarado, Brigham Young

Uneven Bars – Mara Titarsolej, Long Island University

Uneven Bars – Emma Milne, San Jose State

Balance Beam – Elease Rollins Brigham Young

Balance Beam – Ilka Juk, Long Island University

Balance Beam – Amber Koeth, Sacramento State

Balance Beam – Emma Milne – San Jose State

Floor Exercise – Courtney Blackson, Boise State

Floor Exercise – Taylor Pitchell, Central Michigan

Floor Exercise – Jada Mazury, San Jose State



Pittsburgh Regional (University of Pittsburgh, host)

Teams



Arizona State

California

Florida

Maryland

Michigan State

Penn State

Towson

West Virginia

Western Michigan

All-Around Competitors



Ava Piedrahita, Penn State

Maddie Johnston, Penn State

Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh

Individual Event Specialists



Vault – Katrina Mendez Abolnik, Bowling Green

Vault – Polina Belanovski, Towson

Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis

Vault – Megan Ray, UC Davis

Uneven Bars – Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State

Uneven Bars – Natalia Pawlak, Pittsburgh

Uneven Bars – Isabella Minervini, Towson

Uneven Bars – Grace Vaillancourt, Towson

Uneven Bars – Brianna Brooks, Utah State

Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan

Balance Beam – Reyna Garvey, Pittsburgh

Balance Beam – Sofi Sullivan, Utah State

Floor Exercise – Brooke Donabedian, Temple

Floor Exercise – Renee Schugman, Temple

Floor Exercise – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis

Floor Exercise – Megan Ray, UC Davis

* Denotes regional host



The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified.

The national championships will take place April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, go to ncaa.com/wgymnastics.

The complete 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available at ncaa.com.