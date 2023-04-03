2023 NC women’s gymnastics championships advancing teams and individual competitors announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced today the teams and individuals who have advanced to compete in the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships.
The championships, hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady, will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 13 to 15.
The women’s gymnastics championships consists of eight teams, as well as four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists who were not members of a qualifying team. The top two teams from each of the four regionals have advanced to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and the top finisher on each event from each regional have also advanced to the national championships.
The top two teams from the Denver and Pittsburgh regionals will compete in the first semifinal and the top two teams from the Los Angeles and Norman regionals will compete in the second semifinal.
Team and individual qualifiers for the 2023 women’s gymnastics championships are as follows:
Team Competition:
|Team
|Regional
|Regional Final Score
|California
|Pittsburgh
|198.075
|Oklahoma
|Norman
|198.050
|Utah
|Los Angeles
|198.050
|UCLA
|Los Angeles
|197.925
|Denver
|Denver
|197.875
|Kentucky
|Norman
|197.850
|Florida
|Pittsburgh
|197.800
|LSU
|Denver
|197.750
All-Around Individual Qualifiers:
|Qualifiers
|SCHOOL
|Regional
|Regional Score
|Abby Heiskell
|Michigan
|Denver
|39.675
|Hannah Scharf
|Arizona State
|Pittsburgh
|39.625
|Payton Harris
|Ohio State
|Norman
|39.600
|Chloe Widner
|Stanford
|Los Angeles
|39.550
Individual Event Qualifiers:
|EVENT
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Regional
|Regional Score
|Vault
|Courtney Blackson
|Boise State
|Los Angeles
|10.000
|Naomi Morrison
|Michigan
|Denver
|9.950
|Ava Piedrahita
|Penn State
|Pittsburgh
|9.900
|Lauren Williams
|Arkansas
|Norman
|9.900
|Bars
|Regional
|Regional Score
|Luisa Blanco
|Alabama
|Norman
|9.975
|Natalie Wojcik
|Michigan
|Denver
|9.975
|Emily Lopez
|Boise State
|Los Angeles
|9.950
|Cassidy Rushlow
|Penn State
|Pittsburgh
|9.950
|Beam
|Regional
|Regional Score
|Nora Flatley
|Arkansas
|Norman
|9.950
|Gabrielle Stephen
|Michigan State
|Pittsburgh
|9.950
|Alisa Sheremeta
|Missouri
|Los Angeles
|9.950
|Jade Carey
|Oregon State
|Denver
|9.950
|Floor
|Regional
|Regional Score
|Sierra Brooks
|Michigan
|Denver
|10.000
|Ohio State
|Elexis Edwards
|Norman
|9.950
|Derrian Gobourne
|Auburn
|Los Angeles
|9.925
|Delanie Harkness
|Michigan State
|Pittsburgh
|9.925
Oklahoma will seek to defend its title after winning its fifth national championship in National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics in 2022. The Sooners edged out the Florida Gators by 0.113 to capture the win. Rounding out the top four finishers in 2022 were Auburn and Utah. Individual champions included Trinity Thomas (Florida) in the all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise; Jaedyn Rucker (Utah) on vault and Suni Lee (Auburn) on balance beam.
Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions Thursday, April 13, at 3 and 9 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship final competition Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Both semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ABC.
