2023 NC women’s gymnastics championships advancing teams and individual competitors announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced today the teams and individuals who have advanced to compete in the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships.



The championships, hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady, will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 13 to 15.



The women’s gymnastics championships consists of eight teams, as well as four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists who were not members of a qualifying team. The top two teams from each of the four regionals have advanced to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and the top finisher on each event from each regional have also advanced to the national championships.

The top two teams from the Denver and Pittsburgh regionals will compete in the first semifinal and the top two teams from the Los Angeles and Norman regionals will compete in the second semifinal.

Team and individual qualifiers for the 2023 women’s gymnastics championships are as follows:



Team Competition:

Team Regional Regional Final Score California Pittsburgh 198.075 Oklahoma Norman 198.050 Utah Los Angeles 198.050 UCLA Los Angeles 197.925 Denver Denver 197.875 Kentucky Norman 197.850 Florida Pittsburgh 197.800 LSU Denver 197.750

All-Around Individual Qualifiers:

Qualifiers SCHOOL Regional Regional Score Abby Heiskell Michigan Denver 39.675 Hannah Scharf Arizona State Pittsburgh 39.625 Payton Harris Ohio State Norman 39.600 Chloe Widner Stanford Los Angeles 39.550

Individual Event Qualifiers:

EVENT NAME SCHOOL Regional Regional Score Vault Courtney Blackson Boise State Los Angeles 10.000 Naomi Morrison Michigan Denver 9.950 Ava Piedrahita Penn State Pittsburgh 9.900 Lauren Williams Arkansas Norman 9.900 Bars Regional Regional Score Luisa Blanco Alabama Norman 9.975 Natalie Wojcik Michigan Denver 9.975 Emily Lopez Boise State Los Angeles 9.950 Cassidy Rushlow Penn State Pittsburgh 9.950 Beam Regional Regional Score Nora Flatley Arkansas Norman 9.950 Gabrielle Stephen Michigan State Pittsburgh 9.950 Alisa Sheremeta Missouri Los Angeles 9.950 Jade Carey Oregon State Denver 9.950 Floor Regional Regional Score Sierra Brooks Michigan Denver 10.000 Ohio State Elexis Edwards Norman 9.950 Derrian Gobourne Auburn Los Angeles 9.925 Delanie Harkness Michigan State Pittsburgh 9.925

Oklahoma will seek to defend its title after winning its fifth national championship in National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics in 2022. The Sooners edged out the Florida Gators by 0.113 to capture the win. Rounding out the top four finishers in 2022 were Auburn and Utah. Individual champions included Trinity Thomas (Florida) in the all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise; Jaedyn Rucker (Utah) on vault and Suni Lee (Auburn) on balance beam.



Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions Thursday, April 13, at 3 and 9 p.m. Eastern time. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship final competition Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Both semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ABC.

For more information and tickets to the women’s gymnastics championships, log on to https://www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics.