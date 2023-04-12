Contenders, dark horses for every event at the 2023 women's gymnastics championships

(Editor's note: The following article was first published on College Gym News.)
It’s finally time for the NCAA national championships once again. We know our eight teams, four all-arounders, and 16 individual event specialists. Today we’re tackling the individuals and looking at the most likely contenders for the all-around and event titles.
Four all-arounders and 16 individual event specialists qualified to compete in Fort Worth. They will be split into the two semifinal sessions, with national champions determined at night’s end.
For a more in-depth explanation of the postseason format, check out our NCAA postseason guide.
(Depending on your device, you might need to scroll/swipe to see the complete table. The scroll bar is at the bottom).
|Session One
|Vault
|Bars
|Beam
|Floor
|Rotation 1
|DENVER
Courtney Blackson (Boise)
|FLORIDA
Payton Harris (tOSU)
|LSU
Chloe Widner (Stan.)
|CALIFORNIA
Delanie Harkness (MSU)
|Rotation 2
|CALIFORNIA
Ava Piedrahita (PSU)
|DENVER
Emily Lopez (Boise)
|FLORIDA
Payton Harris (tOSU)
|LSU
Chloe Widner (Stan.)
|Rotation 3
|LSU
Chloe Widner (Stan.)
|CALIFORNIA
Cassidy Rushlow (PSU)
|DENVER
Alisa Sheremeta (Miz.)
|FLORIDA
Payton Harris (tOSU)
|Rotation 4
|FLORIDA
Payton Harris (tOSU)
|LSU
Chloe Widner (Stan.)
|CALIFORNIA
Gabrielle Stephen (MSU)
|DENVER
Elexis Edwards (tOSU)
|Session Two
|Vault
|Bars
|Beam
|Floor
|Rotation 1
|KENTUCKY
Naomi Morrison (UM)
|OKLAHOMA
Abby Heiskell (UM)
|UCLA
Hannah Scharf (ASU)
|UTAH
Derrian Gobourne (Aub.)
|Rotation 2
|UTAH
Lauren Williams (Ark.)
|KENTUCKY
Natalie Wojcik (UM)
|OKLAHOMA
Abby Heiskell (UM)
|UCLA
Hannah Scharf (ASU)
|Rotation 3
|UCLA
Hannah Scharf (ASU)
|UTAH
Luisa Blanco (UA)
|KENTUCKY
Jade Carey (OSU)
|OKLAHOMA
Abby Heiskell (UM)
|Rotation 4
|OKLAHOMA
Abby Heiskell (UM)
|UCLA
Hannah Scharf (ASU)
|UTAH
Norah Flatley (Ark.)
|KENTUCKY
Sierra Brooks (UM)
All-Around
|Rank
|Gymnast (School)
|NQS
|Average
|High Score
|1
|Jade Carey (OSU)*
|39.825
|39.765
|39.875
|2
|Jordan Chiles (UCLA)
|39.810
|39.668
|39.900
|3
|Trinity Thomas (UF)
|39.750
|39.734
|39.850
|4
|Haleigh Bryant (LSU)
|39.725
|39.669
|39.875
|5
|Jordan Bowers (OU)
|39.685
|39.575
|39.750
|6
|Selena Harris (UCLA)
|
39.680
|39.648
|39.750
|7
|Leanne Wong (UF)
|
39.675
|39.631
|39.825
|8
|Sierra Brooks (UM)*
|
39.665
|39.505
|39.725
|9
|Sunisa Lee (Aub.)*
|
39.655
|39.683
|39.825
|10
|Luisa Blanco (UA)*
|
39.640
|
39.422
|39.750
* Did not qualify to nationals in the all-around.
The Contenders
Perhaps the biggest shock from regionals was that No. 1 all-arounder Jade Carey did not qualify for nationals on all four out of the Denver regional. Michigan’s Abby Heiskell, the reigning back-to-back Big Ten all-around champion, bested her in the semifinals. Heiskell is a contender to end her five-year career atop the podium in Fort Worth. She’d have to top Jordan Chiles, who has been consistently excellent all year and has the highest score nationwide. Trinity Thomas injured her lower leg in the Pittsburgh regional and is day-to-day per Florida. If she competes all four, she is in the hunt. Haleigh Bryant has helped LSU keep climbing the rankings while dealing with injury after injury and is unequivocally in the mix at the top.
The Dark Horses
The Sooners’ star Jordan Bowers, whose improvement on beam this year launched her into the all-around conversation, could top the standings on her best day. Leanne Wong continues to put up big numbers and can challenge the top group, as does the only freshman in the country with two 10.000s, Gator Kayla DiCello. Aleah Finnegan also has some top numbers, despite one off day and one just OK day in Denver. Raena Worley is another name to watch after she led Kentucky both days in Norman. Freshman phenom Selena Harris rounds out this group after she tied her season high and notched her first perfect 10.000 at regionals, securing her spot among these strong names.
What If…
Denver’s all-arounders Lynnzee Brown and Jessica Hutchinson can’t be counted out after clutch performances at their home regional. California also brings some strong gymnasts in Andi Li, who is held back from the top names by vault, and freshman eMjae Frazier, who is brilliant at her best but needs to be more consistent. Individual competitors Payton Harris and Hannah Scharf are in the mix with this group, though it would take bad days from the top contenders for either to break through.
Vault
|Rank
|Gymnast (School)
|NQS
|Average
|High Score
|1
|Haleigh Bryant (LSU)
|
9.980
|9.950
|10.000
|2
|Jade Carey (OSU)*
|
9.960
|9.929
|10.000
|3
|Jordan Chiles (UCLA)
|
9.950
|9.902
|9.975
|4
|Katherine LeVasseur (OU)
|
9.945
|9.912
|10.000
|5
|Sierra Brooks (UM)*
|
9.940
|9.882
|10.000
|Jocelyn Moore (Miz.)*
|
9.940
|9.898
|10.000
|7
|Mya Lauzon (Cal.)
|
9.930
|9.877
|9.950
|8
|Gabby Wilson (UM)*
|
9.925
|9.873
|9.975
|Cassie Stevens (Aub.)*
|
9.925
|9.893
|9.975
|Danielle Sievers (OU)
|
9.925
|9.898
|9.950
*Did not qualify for nationals on vault.
The Contenders
Bryant is the easy favorite to walk away with the vault title. She has scored three 10.000s and three 9.975s this season. She garners a nearly-automatic perfect number from at least one judge when she sticks. Chiles, who doesn’t have a 10.000 yet this season, performs a massive Yurchenko double, and at its cleanest, it is also title-worthy. Sooner Katherine LeVasseur is also in the conversation: She also has three 10.000s on the year, including one at regionals. Utah’s Jayden Rucker also owns three perfect numbers; she has been a little less consistent than Bryant, Chiles, and LeVasseur, but lands in the top group after back-to-back perfect numbers in both regional sessions. Her teammate Olivia Trautman also has to be in the leading group: Her lowest score since she joined lineups in February is a 9.950.
The Dark Horses
This title feels wide open with so many of the nation’s top vaulters out of the field. Thomas is an excellent vaulter. If she is healthy and able to compete here, she’s in the mix. Heiskell can also be perfect on vault and can’t be counted out. Her Wolverine teammate Naomi Morrison is also capable of huge numbers and can challenge the best vaulters. Golden Bear Mya Lauzon lags behind this group in high score, but her consistently good numbers make her a threat. Harris’ perfect number at regionals lends her momentum on the event leading into nationals.
What If…
Finnegan has one perfect number on vault, though her other scores lag behind the top group. On her best day, she sneaks away with the title. Denver’s Rylie Mudnell was out at regionals, but if she competes, she can be a force here. Individual competitor Ava Piedrahita competes what can be a stunning Omeliancik and, on her best day, could be in the mix.
Bars
|Rank
|Gymnast (School)
|NQS
|Average
|High Score
|1
|Jordan Chiles (UCLA)
|
9.980
|9.968
|10.000
|2
|Trinity Thomas (UF)
|9.975
|9.957
|10.000
|3
|Leanne Wong (UF)
|9.970
|9.955
|10.000
|4
|Jade Carey (OSU)*
|9.965
|9.931
|10.000
|Sunisa Lee (Aub.)*
|9.965
|9.959
|10.000
|6
|Audrey Davis (OU)
|9.960
|9.935
|9.975
|Andi Li (Cal.)
|9.960
|
9.946
|9.975
|8
|Madelyn Williams (Cal.)
|
9.955
|9.925
|9.975
|Lali Dekanoidze (UNC)*
|
9.955
|9.925
|9.975
*Did not qualify to nationals on bars.
The Contenders
Certainly, Chiles is the favorite here, where she has nabbed two 10.000s and seven 9.975s. That’s nine routines with a perfect number from at least one judge for her difficult and flowing set. Writing a bars preview that doesn’t include Sunisa Lee seems shocking. Her absence opens up the field behind Chiles. Gator duo Wong and Thomas are excellent on bars and should put pressure on her. Given the apparent nature of her injury, this is the event where Thomas seems most likely to return.
The Dark Horses
Oklahoma’s Audrey Davis competes perhaps the best Jaeger in the country and is only held back by form on her dismount. At its cleanest, she is in the mix. California’s dynamic pair of Li and Madelyn Williams has several 9.975s between them and can challenge for the title. DiCello excels here with clean, patient work that can notch huge numbers. Natalie Wojcik and her massive Deltchev can’t be counted out of this conversation.
What If…
Cassidy Rushlow is consistently clean for Penn State and could shock the field on her best day, though it would likely take mistakes from the top contenders. Another individual competitor—Boise State’s Emily Lopez—has a chance to make a run at the title; she scored the Broncos’ first 10.000 on any event here.
Beam
|Rank
|Gymnast (School)
|NQS
|Average
|High Score
|1
|Maile O’Keefe (UU)
|9.980
|9.914
|10.000
|2
|Jade Carey (OSU)
|9.975
|9.948
|10.000
|3
|Luisa Blanco (UA)*
|9.970
|9.816
|10.000
|4
|Kara Eaker (UU)
|9.965
|9.947
|10.000
|5
|Ragan Smith (OU)
|9.960
|9.904
|10.000
|6
|Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
|9.955
|9.914
|10.000
|7
|Mya Lauzon (Cal.)
|
9.950
|9.913
|10.000
|Jordan Bowers (OU)
|9.950
|
9.919
|9.975
|9
|Mia Takekawa (UIUC)*
|9.945
|9.906
|9.975
|Trinity Thomas (UF)
|9.945
|9.917
|10.000
|Kayla DiCello (UF)
|9.945
|9.925
|9.975
|Helen Hu (Miz.)*
|9.945
|9.895
|9.975
|Isabella Magnelli (UK)
|9.945
|9.916
|9.975
|Selena Harris (UCLA)
|9.945
|9.918
|9.950
*Did not qualify to nationals on beam.
The Contenders
As the No. 1 ranked team on beam heading into nationals, Utah’s Maile O’Keefe and Kara Eaker have gone perfect five times this year and have only scored below 9.900 once, so the Red Rocks could easily be atop the podium with their beam sets. Jade Carey has cleaned up her beam technique throughout the season and can contend on the only event she qualified on.
The Dark Horses
Ragan Smith of Oklahoma won nationals for the Sooners last season on balance beam and has gone 10.000 three times this season, while Aleah Finnegan of LSU has found her consistency on beam this season. She came back strong after a miss at Round 2 of the Denver regional and hit at the regional final when the Tigers needed it the most.
What If…
Jordan Bowers added balance beam to her program this year and has only scored below a 9.900 three times all year. Her consistency and confidence have gotten the Sooners through some difficult beam sets this year, so if any of the top contenders have a miss, Bowers could sneak in and earn an individual national title.
Floor
|Rank
|Gymnast (School)
|NQS
|Average
|High Score
|1
|Jade Carey (OSU)*
|9.985
|9.965
|10.000
|2
|Trinity Thomas (UF)
|9.975
|9.967
|10.000
|3
|Mya Hooten (Min.)*
|9.970
|9.943
|10.000
|4
|Aleah Finnegan (LSU)
|9.965
|9.857
|10.000
|Jordan Chiles (UCLA)
|9.965
|9.952
|10.000
|6
|Haleigh Bryant (LSU)
|9.955
|9.915
|10.000
|Luisa Blanco (UA)*
|9.955
|9.925
|
9.975
|8
|Jordan Bowers (OU)
|9.950
|9.846
|10.000
|Faith Torrez (OU)
|9.950
|9.927
|9.950
|eMjae Frazier (Cal.)
|9.950
|9.927
|10.000
|Raena Worley (UK)
|9.950
|9.934
|
9.975
The Contenders
With Jade Carey out as a floor specialist, this should be Thomas’ title to lose. However, an injury at regionals means this floor competition could be wide open. Jordan Chiles has gone viral with her floor routine this year and earned a 10.000 at regionals, while Aleah Finnegan and Haleigh Bryant have been a much-needed 1-2 punch at the end of the Tigers floor lineup and could set each other up for a huge score.
The Dark Horses
Though her average is lower than the others at the top, Bowers has started to find her landings again after rearranging the order of her tumbling passes. Torrez, her teammate, has been consistent all season on floor and could sneak in as a contender with her difficulty.
What If…
Raena Worley has been on the hunt for a 10.000 throughout her career. With Kentucky qualifying for nationals as a team for only the second time in program history, the Wildcat senior will be looking for a storybook ending to her career and could find it if it’s the right day.