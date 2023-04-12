Contenders, dark horses for every event at the 2023 women's gymnastics championships

(Editor's note: The following article was first published on College Gym News.)

It’s finally time for the NCAA national championships once again. We know our eight teams, four all-arounders, and 16 individual event specialists. Today we’re tackling the individuals and looking at the most likely contenders for the all-around and event titles.

Four all-arounders and 16 individual event specialists qualified to compete in Fort Worth. They will be split into the two semifinal sessions, with national champions determined at night’s end.

For a more in-depth explanation of the postseason format, check out our NCAA postseason guide.

Session One Vault Bars Beam Floor Rotation 1 DENVER Courtney Blackson (Boise) FLORIDA Payton Harris (tOSU) LSU Chloe Widner (Stan.) CALIFORNIA Delanie Harkness (MSU) Rotation 2 CALIFORNIA Ava Piedrahita (PSU) DENVER Emily Lopez (Boise) FLORIDA Payton Harris (tOSU) LSU Chloe Widner (Stan.) Rotation 3 LSU Chloe Widner (Stan.) CALIFORNIA Cassidy Rushlow (PSU) DENVER Alisa Sheremeta (Miz.) FLORIDA Payton Harris (tOSU) Rotation 4 FLORIDA Payton Harris (tOSU) LSU Chloe Widner (Stan.) CALIFORNIA Gabrielle Stephen (MSU) DENVER Elexis Edwards (tOSU) Session Two Vault Bars Beam Floor Rotation 1 KENTUCKY Naomi Morrison (UM) OKLAHOMA Abby Heiskell (UM) UCLA Hannah Scharf (ASU) UTAH Derrian Gobourne (Aub.) Rotation 2 UTAH Lauren Williams (Ark.) KENTUCKY Natalie Wojcik (UM) OKLAHOMA Abby Heiskell (UM) UCLA Hannah Scharf (ASU) Rotation 3 UCLA Hannah Scharf (ASU) UTAH Luisa Blanco (UA) KENTUCKY Jade Carey (OSU) OKLAHOMA Abby Heiskell (UM) Rotation 4 OKLAHOMA Abby Heiskell (UM) UCLA Hannah Scharf (ASU) UTAH Norah Flatley (Ark.) KENTUCKY Sierra Brooks (UM)

All-Around

Rank Gymnast (School) NQS Average High Score 1 Jade Carey (OSU)* 39.825 39.765 39.875 2 Jordan Chiles (UCLA) 39.810 39.668 39.900 3 Trinity Thomas (UF) 39.750 39.734 39.850 4 Haleigh Bryant (LSU) 39.725 39.669 39.875 5 Jordan Bowers (OU) 39.685 39.575 39.750 6 Selena Harris (UCLA) 39.680 39.648 39.750 7 Leanne Wong (UF) 39.675 39.631 39.825 8 Sierra Brooks (UM)* 39.665 39.505 39.725 9 Sunisa Lee (Aub.)* 39.655 39.683 39.825 10 Luisa Blanco (UA)* 39.640 39.422 39.750

* Did not qualify to nationals in the all-around.

The Contenders

Perhaps the biggest shock from regionals was that No. 1 all-arounder Jade Carey did not qualify for nationals on all four out of the Denver regional. Michigan’s Abby Heiskell, the reigning back-to-back Big Ten all-around champion, bested her in the semifinals. Heiskell is a contender to end her five-year career atop the podium in Fort Worth. She’d have to top Jordan Chiles, who has been consistently excellent all year and has the highest score nationwide. Trinity Thomas injured her lower leg in the Pittsburgh regional and is day-to-day per Florida. If she competes all four, she is in the hunt. Haleigh Bryant has helped LSU keep climbing the rankings while dealing with injury after injury and is unequivocally in the mix at the top.

The Dark Horses

The Sooners’ star Jordan Bowers, whose improvement on beam this year launched her into the all-around conversation, could top the standings on her best day. Leanne Wong continues to put up big numbers and can challenge the top group, as does the only freshman in the country with two 10.000s, Gator Kayla DiCello. Aleah Finnegan also has some top numbers, despite one off day and one just OK day in Denver. Raena Worley is another name to watch after she led Kentucky both days in Norman. Freshman phenom Selena Harris rounds out this group after she tied her season high and notched her first perfect 10.000 at regionals, securing her spot among these strong names.

What If…

Denver’s all-arounders Lynnzee Brown and Jessica Hutchinson can’t be counted out after clutch performances at their home regional. California also brings some strong gymnasts in Andi Li, who is held back from the top names by vault, and freshman eMjae Frazier, who is brilliant at her best but needs to be more consistent. Individual competitors Payton Harris and Hannah Scharf are in the mix with this group, though it would take bad days from the top contenders for either to break through.

Vault

Rank Gymnast (School) NQS Average High Score 1 Haleigh Bryant (LSU) 9.980 9.950 10.000 2 Jade Carey (OSU)* 9.960 9.929 10.000 3 Jordan Chiles (UCLA) 9.950 9.902 9.975 4 Katherine LeVasseur (OU) 9.945 9.912 10.000 5 Sierra Brooks (UM)* 9.940 9.882 10.000 Jocelyn Moore (Miz.)* 9.940 9.898 10.000 7 Mya Lauzon (Cal.) 9.930 9.877 9.950 8 Gabby Wilson (UM)* 9.925 9.873 9.975 Cassie Stevens (Aub.)* 9.925 9.893 9.975 Danielle Sievers (OU) 9.925 9.898 9.950

*Did not qualify for nationals on vault.

The Contenders

Bryant is the easy favorite to walk away with the vault title. She has scored three 10.000s and three 9.975s this season. She garners a nearly-automatic perfect number from at least one judge when she sticks. Chiles, who doesn’t have a 10.000 yet this season, performs a massive Yurchenko double, and at its cleanest, it is also title-worthy. Sooner Katherine LeVasseur is also in the conversation: She also has three 10.000s on the year, including one at regionals. Utah’s Jayden Rucker also owns three perfect numbers; she has been a little less consistent than Bryant, Chiles, and LeVasseur, but lands in the top group after back-to-back perfect numbers in both regional sessions. Her teammate Olivia Trautman also has to be in the leading group: Her lowest score since she joined lineups in February is a 9.950.

The Dark Horses

This title feels wide open with so many of the nation’s top vaulters out of the field. Thomas is an excellent vaulter. If she is healthy and able to compete here, she’s in the mix. Heiskell can also be perfect on vault and can’t be counted out. Her Wolverine teammate Naomi Morrison is also capable of huge numbers and can challenge the best vaulters. Golden Bear Mya Lauzon lags behind this group in high score, but her consistently good numbers make her a threat. Harris’ perfect number at regionals lends her momentum on the event leading into nationals.

What If…

Finnegan has one perfect number on vault, though her other scores lag behind the top group. On her best day, she sneaks away with the title. Denver’s Rylie Mudnell was out at regionals, but if she competes, she can be a force here. Individual competitor Ava Piedrahita competes what can be a stunning Omeliancik and, on her best day, could be in the mix.

Bars

Rank Gymnast (School) NQS Average High Score 1 Jordan Chiles (UCLA) 9.980 9.968 10.000 2 Trinity Thomas (UF) 9.975 9.957 10.000 3 Leanne Wong (UF) 9.970 9.955 10.000 4 Jade Carey (OSU)* 9.965 9.931 10.000 Sunisa Lee (Aub.)* 9.965 9.959 10.000 6 Audrey Davis (OU) 9.960 9.935 9.975 Andi Li (Cal.) 9.960 9.946 9.975 8 Madelyn Williams (Cal.) 9.955 9.925 9.975 Lali Dekanoidze (UNC)* 9.955 9.925 9.975

*Did not qualify to nationals on bars.

The Contenders

Certainly, Chiles is the favorite here, where she has nabbed two 10.000s and seven 9.975s. That’s nine routines with a perfect number from at least one judge for her difficult and flowing set. Writing a bars preview that doesn’t include Sunisa Lee seems shocking. Her absence opens up the field behind Chiles. Gator duo Wong and Thomas are excellent on bars and should put pressure on her. Given the apparent nature of her injury, this is the event where Thomas seems most likely to return.

The Dark Horses

Oklahoma’s Audrey Davis competes perhaps the best Jaeger in the country and is only held back by form on her dismount. At its cleanest, she is in the mix. California’s dynamic pair of Li and Madelyn Williams has several 9.975s between them and can challenge for the title. DiCello excels here with clean, patient work that can notch huge numbers. Natalie Wojcik and her massive Deltchev can’t be counted out of this conversation.

What If…

Cassidy Rushlow is consistently clean for Penn State and could shock the field on her best day, though it would likely take mistakes from the top contenders. Another individual competitor—Boise State’s Emily Lopez—has a chance to make a run at the title; she scored the Broncos’ first 10.000 on any event here.

Beam

Rank Gymnast (School) NQS Average High Score 1 Maile O’Keefe (UU) 9.980 9.914 10.000 2 Jade Carey (OSU) 9.975 9.948 10.000 3 Luisa Blanco (UA)* 9.970 9.816 10.000 4 Kara Eaker (UU) 9.965 9.947 10.000 5 Ragan Smith (OU) 9.960 9.904 10.000 6 Aleah Finnegan (LSU) 9.955 9.914 10.000 7 Mya Lauzon (Cal.) 9.950 9.913 10.000 Jordan Bowers (OU) 9.950 9.919 9.975 9 Mia Takekawa (UIUC)* 9.945 9.906 9.975 Trinity Thomas (UF) 9.945 9.917 10.000 Kayla DiCello (UF) 9.945 9.925 9.975 Helen Hu (Miz.)* 9.945 9.895 9.975 Isabella Magnelli (UK) 9.945 9.916 9.975 Selena Harris (UCLA) 9.945 9.918 9.950

*Did not qualify to nationals on beam.

The Contenders

As the No. 1 ranked team on beam heading into nationals, Utah’s Maile O’Keefe and Kara Eaker have gone perfect five times this year and have only scored below 9.900 once, so the Red Rocks could easily be atop the podium with their beam sets. Jade Carey has cleaned up her beam technique throughout the season and can contend on the only event she qualified on.

The Dark Horses

Ragan Smith of Oklahoma won nationals for the Sooners last season on balance beam and has gone 10.000 three times this season, while Aleah Finnegan of LSU has found her consistency on beam this season. She came back strong after a miss at Round 2 of the Denver regional and hit at the regional final when the Tigers needed it the most.

What If…

Jordan Bowers added balance beam to her program this year and has only scored below a 9.900 three times all year. Her consistency and confidence have gotten the Sooners through some difficult beam sets this year, so if any of the top contenders have a miss, Bowers could sneak in and earn an individual national title.

Floor

Rank Gymnast (School) NQS Average High Score 1 Jade Carey (OSU)* 9.985 9.965 10.000 2 Trinity Thomas (UF) 9.975 9.967 10.000 3 Mya Hooten (Min.)* 9.970 9.943 10.000 4 Aleah Finnegan (LSU) 9.965 9.857 10.000 Jordan Chiles (UCLA) 9.965 9.952 10.000 6 Haleigh Bryant (LSU) 9.955 9.915 10.000 Luisa Blanco (UA)* 9.955 9.925 9.975 8 Jordan Bowers (OU) 9.950 9.846 10.000 Faith Torrez (OU) 9.950 9.927 9.950 eMjae Frazier (Cal.) 9.950 9.927 10.000 Raena Worley (UK) 9.950 9.934 9.975

The Contenders

With Jade Carey out as a floor specialist, this should be Thomas’ title to lose. However, an injury at regionals means this floor competition could be wide open. Jordan Chiles has gone viral with her floor routine this year and earned a 10.000 at regionals, while Aleah Finnegan and Haleigh Bryant have been a much-needed 1-2 punch at the end of the Tigers floor lineup and could set each other up for a huge score.

The Dark Horses

Though her average is lower than the others at the top, Bowers has started to find her landings again after rearranging the order of her tumbling passes. Torrez, her teammate, has been consistent all season on floor and could sneak in as a contender with her difficulty.

What If…

Raena Worley has been on the hunt for a 10.000 throughout her career. With Kentucky qualifying for nationals as a team for only the second time in program history, the Wildcat senior will be looking for a storybook ending to her career and could find it if it’s the right day.