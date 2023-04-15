Career perfect 10 leaders in women's college gymnastics

Florida’s Trinity Thomas landed her 28th and final perfect 10 at the 2023 national championships. She scored the perfect score in her final vault of her college career. She moved into a tie for first place on the all-time list of gymnasts with the most perfect 10s in NCAA history.
Thomas is tied with Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher atop the list with 28 career perfect 10s, while Georgia’s Hope Spivey sits in third with 27.
Here's an updated list of the women's college gymnasts with the most career perfect 10s, taken from College Gym News, and each participating school’s archives.
List has been updated through April 15, 2023.
NC women's college gymnastics career perfect 10 leaders
|Gymnast
|Perfect 10s
|school
|years
|Jenny Hansen
|28
|Kentucky
|1993-96
|Jamie Dantzscher
|28
|UCLA
|2001-04
|Trinity Thomas
|28
|Florida
|2019-2023
|Hope Spivey ^
|27
|Georgia
|1991-94
|Maggie Nichols
|22
|Oklahoma
|2017-20
|Kyla Ross
|22
|UCLA
|2017-20
|Karin Lichey
|21
|Georgia
|1996-99
|Kim Arnold
|21
|Georgia
|1994-97
|Leah Brown
|17
|Georgia
|1994-97
|Beth Wymer
|16
|Michigan
|1992-95
|Jeanette Antolin
|14
|UCLA
|2001-04
|Theresa Kulikowski
|14
|Utah
|1999-03
|Sarah Cain
|11
|Michigan
|1997-00
|Kristen Kenoyer
|11
|Utah
|1990-93
|Ashley Miles
|11
|Alabama
|2002-05
|Katelyn Ohashi
|11
|UCLA
|2016-19
|Maile O'Keefe
|11
|Utah
|2020-present
|Christine Peng Peng Lee
|10
|UCLA
|2013-18
|Jade Carey
|10
|Oregon State
|2022-present
|Haleigh Bryant
|10
|LSU
|2021-present
^ We heard from Mary Howard, the Senior Associate Athletics Director for University of Florida gymnastics, a few days after this story was first published. After her extensive research, she discovered that while the University of Georgia’s records have Spivey at 24 career perfect 10s, three additional 10s from national championships were not included in Spivey’s totals, bringing her to 27.