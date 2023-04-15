Career perfect 10 leaders in women's college gymnastics

Florida’s Trinity Thomas landed her 28th and final perfect 10 at the 2023 national championships. She scored the perfect score in her final vault of her college career. She moved into a tie for first place on the all-time list of gymnasts with the most perfect 10s in NCAA history.

Thomas is tied with Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher atop the list with 28 career perfect 10s, while Georgia’s Hope Spivey sits in third with 27.

Here's an updated list of the women's college gymnasts with the most career perfect 10s, taken from College Gym News, and each participating school’s archives.

List has been updated through April 15, 2023.

NC women's college gymnastics career perfect 10 leaders

Gymnast Perfect 10s school years Jenny Hansen 28 Kentucky 1993-96 Jamie Dantzscher 28 UCLA 2001-04 Trinity Thomas 28 Florida 2019-2023 Hope Spivey ^ 27 Georgia 1991-94 Maggie Nichols 22 Oklahoma 2017-20 Kyla Ross 22 UCLA 2017-20 Karin Lichey 21 Georgia 1996-99 Kim Arnold 21 Georgia 1994-97 Leah Brown 17 Georgia 1994-97 Beth Wymer 16 Michigan 1992-95 Jeanette Antolin 14 UCLA 2001-04 Theresa Kulikowski 14 Utah 1999-03 Sarah Cain 11 Michigan 1997-00 Kristen Kenoyer 11 Utah 1990-93 Ashley Miles 11 Alabama 2002-05 Katelyn Ohashi 11 UCLA 2016-19 Maile O'Keefe 11 Utah 2020-present Christine Peng Peng Lee 10 UCLA 2013-18 Jade Carey 10 Oregon State 2022-present Haleigh Bryant 10 LSU 2021-present

^ We heard from Mary Howard, the Senior Associate Athletics Director for University of Florida gymnastics, a few days after this story was first published. After her extensive research, she discovered that while the University of Georgia’s records have Spivey at 24 career perfect 10s, three additional 10s from national championships were not included in Spivey’s totals, bringing her to 27.