Codi Childs | NCAA.com | April 15, 2023

Oklahoma wins the 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championship

Oklahoma wins 2023 NCAA gymnastics championship | Highlights

Oklahoma has won its sixth national championship in nine years. The Sooners led after every rotation during the final despite strong efforts from Florida down the stretch. In their final rotation on floor, all six Oklahoma gymnasts posted a 9.9+ score, with Jordan Bowers and Danielle Sievers scoring a meet-high 9.95 each. 

The meet acted as Trinity Thomas' finale as a Gator. She tied the NCAA all-time perfect 10s record with her perfect vault routine. Thomas, Jamie Dantzscher and Jenny Hansen sit atop the leaderboard with 28 career perfect 10s. In her final collegiate event, Thomas scored a 9.9125 on bars.

Florida finished just .150 points behind the Sooners, while Utah took third at .450 back and LSU took fourth at .862 back. Haleigh Bryant recorded a near-perfect score of 9.9875 on vault in LSU's final event, while Thomas and Utah's Maile O'Keefe had Saturday's highest scores, perfect 10s, on beam and vault, respectively.

Here is a breakdown of the final scores from the championship: 

after fourth rotation

