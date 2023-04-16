The 13 gymnasts who have recorded a gym slam in women's gymnastics

During the 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championship, Florida's Trinity Thomas secured her fifth gym slam in her final meet as a Gator. College Gym News defines a gym slam as earning a perfect 10 on every event at least once during one’s career.

After earning multiple perfect 10s on bars, beam and floor from 2019-2021, she needed a perfect 10 on vault to complete a gym slam. She notched three perfect scores on vault in 2022 and two in 2023 making her the all-time gym slams leader.

In 2019, UCLA's Kyla Ross became the first gymnast in NCAA history to earn a perfect score on each event twice in one season. Ross and Thomas join Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols (2) as the only gymnasts with multiple gym slams in their career.

Earlier this season, Oregon State's Jade Carey became the 13th women's gymnast to complete a gym slam.



Here is the list of the gymnasts to have recorded a gym slam in NC women's gymnastics.

gymnast school year Jade Carey Oregon State 2023 Trinity Thomas^^ Florida 2022, 2022, 2022, 2023, 2023 Kyla Ross^ UCLA 2019, 2019 Alex McMurtry Florida 2018 Maggie Nichols Oklahoma 2017, 2018 Bridget Sloan Florida 2015 Courtney Kupets Georgia 2009 Kristen Maloney UCLA 2005 Ashley Kelly Arizona State 2004 Karin Lichey Georgia 1996 Heather Stepp Georgia 1993 Kristen Kenoyer Utah 1993 Missy Marlowe Utah 1992

^Kyla Ross earned her first and second gym slams in 2019.

^^Trinity Thomas has a total of five gym slams. With multiple perfect 10s on bars, beam and floor, she needed a perfect 10 on vault to complete a gym slam. She notched three perfect scores on vault in 2022 and two in 2023.