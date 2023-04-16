TRENDING:

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | April 16, 2023

The 13 gymnasts who have recorded a gym slam in women's gymnastics

Trinity Thomas ties all-time NCAA Perfect 10 record on final vault of her college career

During the 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championship, Florida's Trinity Thomas secured her fifth gym slam in her final meet as a Gator. College Gym News defines a gym slam as earning a perfect 10 on every event at least once during one’s career. 

After earning multiple perfect 10s on bars, beam and floor from 2019-2021, she needed a perfect 10 on vault to complete a gym slam. She notched three perfect scores on vault in 2022 and two in 2023 making her the all-time gym slams leader. 

In 2019, UCLA's Kyla Ross became the first gymnast in NCAA history to earn a perfect score on each event twice in one season.  Ross and Thomas join Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols (2) as the only gymnasts with multiple gym slams in their career.  

Earlier this season, Oregon State's Jade Carey became the 13th women's gymnast to complete a gym slam.

Here is the list of the gymnasts to have recorded a gym slam in NC women's gymnastics.

gymnast school year
Jade Carey Oregon State 2023
Trinity Thomas^^ Florida 2022, 2022, 2022, 2023, 2023
Kyla Ross^ UCLA 2019, 2019
Alex McMurtry Florida 2018
Maggie Nichols Oklahoma 2017, 2018
Bridget Sloan Florida 2015
Courtney Kupets Georgia 2009
Kristen Maloney UCLA 2005
Ashley Kelly Arizona State 2004
Karin Lichey Georgia 1996
Heather Stepp Georgia 1993
Kristen Kenoyer Utah 1993
Missy Marlowe Utah 1992

^Kyla Ross earned her first and second gym slams in 2019.
^^Trinity Thomas has a total of five gym slams. With multiple perfect 10s on bars, beam and floor, she needed a perfect 10 on vault to complete a gym slam. She notched three perfect scores on vault in 2022 and two in 2023.

Oklahoma wins the 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championship

The Oklahoma Sooners win the 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championship for the sixth time in program history.
2023 women’s gymnastics championships: Teams, schedule

Oklahoma wins the 2023 women's gymnastics national championship in Fort Worth, Texas. Here are the sites and dates of future NCAA women's gymnastics championships.
Career perfect 10 leaders in women's college gymnastics

Here is the list of women's college gymnasts with the most career perfect 10s in history, led by Trinity Thomas, Jenny Hansen, Jamie Dantzscher, and Hope Spivey.
