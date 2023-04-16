The 13 gymnasts who have recorded a gym slam in women's gymnastics

During the 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championship, Florida's Trinity Thomas secured her fifth gym slam in her final meet as a Gator. College Gym News defines a gym slam as earning a perfect 10 on every event at least once during one’s career.
After earning multiple perfect 10s on bars, beam and floor from 2019-2021, she needed a perfect 10 on vault to complete a gym slam. She notched three perfect scores on vault in 2022 and two in 2023 making her the all-time gym slams leader.
In 2019, UCLA's Kyla Ross became the first gymnast in NCAA history to earn a perfect score on each event twice in one season. Ross and Thomas join Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols (2) as the only gymnasts with multiple gym slams in their career.
Earlier this season, Oregon State's Jade Carey became the 13th women's gymnast to complete a gym slam.
Here is the list of the gymnasts to have recorded a gym slam in NC women's gymnastics.
|gymnast
|school
|year
|Jade Carey
|Oregon State
|2023
|Trinity Thomas^^
|Florida
|2022, 2022, 2022, 2023, 2023
|Kyla Ross^
|UCLA
|2019, 2019
|Alex McMurtry
|Florida
|2018
|Maggie Nichols
|Oklahoma
|2017, 2018
|Bridget Sloan
|Florida
|2015
|Courtney Kupets
|Georgia
|2009
|Kristen Maloney
|UCLA
|2005
|Ashley Kelly
|Arizona State
|2004
|Karin Lichey
|Georgia
|1996
|Heather Stepp
|Georgia
|1993
|Kristen Kenoyer
|Utah
|1993
|Missy Marlowe
|Utah
|1992
^Kyla Ross earned her first and second gym slams in 2019.
^^Trinity Thomas has a total of five gym slams. With multiple perfect 10s on bars, beam and floor, she needed a perfect 10 on vault to complete a gym slam. She notched three perfect scores on vault in 2022 and two in 2023.