NORMAN, Okla. -- Third-ranked Oklahoma posted an inspired performance on senior night, digging deep for a 197.450-194.150 victory against Arizona State. The Sooners showed poise and strength under pressure to post their fourth-highest team score this season.

It was a night of shining performances for the Sooners, who received three scores of 9.975 or higher, including one perfect 10.0 from Haley Scaman on floor.

Scaman had a standout night, earning her second 10.0 on floor this season. She is the first Sooner to earn multiple 10.0s in the same season and joins Kiara Redmond as the only Oklahoma gymnast ever to earn multiple 10.0s in her career. No Sooner has ever earned multiple 10.0s on floor exercise before. She added a career-best 9.975 on bars that included a perfect 10.0 from one judge.

Senior Taylor Spears also had an outstanding evening in her final career home meet. She earned the event title on beam with a career-high-tying 9.975 and also tied her career-best on bars with a 9.95 to finish in second.

Maile'ana Kanewa rounded out OU's event titles on the evening, earning a season-high 9.9 on vault to tie for top honors. The award gave Kanewa her first title on any event this season.

No. 1 LSU 197.500, No. 25 NC State 195.525

BATON ROUGE -- Led by a balanced lineup throughout the meet, LSU raced past No. 25 NC State 197.500-195.525 in front of 5,622 fans in the annual “Pink Meet” Friday night in the Maravich Center.

The 197.500 marked the eighth consecutive meet in which LSU earned a 197 or higher, tying the school record for consecutive meets with a 197-plus total set during the 2004 season.

LSU (9-3) tallied a 49.500 on vault, 49.325 on bars, 49.325 on beam and 49.350 on floor to finish with a 197.500.

NC State (12-7) posted a 49.125 on vault, 48.800 on bars, 48.700 on beam and 48.900 on floor to score a 195.525.

Junior Rheagan Courville earned her sixth all-around title of the season with a 39.500, and she also tied for the vault title with a 9.925 and the bars title with a 9.90.

Junior Lloimincia Hall tied for the vault title with a season-high 9.925, and she captured the floor crown with a 9.95. It marked her fourth floor title of the year and the 21st of her career.

Senior Sarie Morrison tied for the bars title with a 9.90, her seventh straight meet in which she has won at least a share of the bars crown. She has eight bars titles this season and 28 in her career.

Junior Jessie Jordan, the nation’s No. 1 ranked beam performer, earned a career-high 9.975 on beam to win the title, and her score is the highest by an LSU gymnast in that event since Ashleigh Clare-Kearney recorded a 9.975 in the NCAA Regional in Baton Rouge on April 12, 2008.

No. 2 Florida 198.325, West Virginia 194.925

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida finished 2014 home action with the nation’s season-high for team and all-around totals in its win against West Virginia in front of Stephen C. O’Connell Center crowd of 4,240. Florida’s team total of 198.325 is the nation’s leader of 2014 and is the third-highest in school history. The Mountaineers turned in their season-high road total of 194.925.

On Senior Night, a pair of Gator seniors set their collegiate all-around best totals as they led a Florida sweep of the event. Alaina Johnson’s winning total of 39.825 is the nation’s 2014 leader and also sets Florida’s record. Fellow senior Mackenzie Caquatto also turned in a collegiate-best of 39.625 to take second overall.

The third floor exercise 10.0 for junior All-American Kytra Hunter ups her season-total of perfect marks to five – a school record. She has turned in a 10.0 in each of Florida’s five home meets – three on floor and twice on vault. She also took third in the all-around at 39.575.

Florida finishes home action with a 5-0 record and the three member senior class leaves the O’Connell Center with a 29-0 record in the arena over their careers.

No. 4 Alabama 198.250, No. 10 Stanford 196.230

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama had a night for the ages Friday in Coleman Coliseum, breaking its school record and posting the highest score in the nation this season to beat Stanford 198.250-196.300, in front of 11,138 fans in Coleman Coliseum.

The previous school mark of 198.075 was set in 1996 on the way to winning the NCAA Central Region Championship in Baton Rouge, La. The Crimson Tide's mark also bettered the Coleman Coliseum record of 196.025, also set in 1996 on the way to the Tide's third NCAA Championship.

Patterson's team started the meet with a scorching 49.625 on vault behind senior Diandra Milliner's perfect 10.0, the second of her career.

Junior Kaitlyn Clark got the Tide's vault rotation and meet started with a 9.925, tying her career-best score, while sophomore Lauren Beers added a 9.95, tying her career best as well. The Tide's vault total tied the fifth highest in school history.

Alabama finished the night with a huge 49.675 on the floor exercise, the second highest total in school history, led by six scores of 9.925 or better, including career-best 9.95s from Beers and freshman Amanda Jetter. Freshman Aja Sims and junior Lora Leigh Frost started the rotation with career-best 9.925s, which Jacob and Milliner matched with their routines.

For Frost, her second routine in the Tide's competitive lineup this season proved to be a breakthrough moment.

On the uneven bars Clark scored a career-best 9.95 to pace the Tide to a 49.525 team score, the seventh highest in school history. Jacob and Jetter added 9.925s while Sims posted a 9.875.

The Tide bounced back from a fall in the leadoff position on the balance beam, closing out with a season-best 49.425, led by another career-best 9.95 from Clark. Sims had a 9.9 on the balance beam while Jacob and freshman Katie Bailey both tallied 9.875s.

No. 7 Michigan 197.825, No. 6 Utah 197.350, No. 8 UCLA 197.475

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan roared to its second-highest score in program history (197.825) in a tri-meet win against No. 6 Utah (197.350) and No. 8 UCLA (197.475) on Senior Night on Friday inside Crisler Center.

A pair of sophomores won event crowns on Friday: Austin Sheppard on vault (9.975) and Briley Casanova on balance beam (9.950). Senior Joanna Sampson was second in the all-around (39.600).

The Wolverines got off to a great start on vault, scoring 49.475 as a squad, with all six gymnasts in the order scored at 9.825 or above. For the second week in a row, Sheppard came as close as you can get to a perfect 10, scoring 9.975 thanks to a stuck Yurchenko Full. Preceding her was Sampson, who performed the same vault, scoring 9.900 with huge distance off the table. Junior Sachi Sugiyama and fifth-year senior Natalie Beilstein each record 9.875s, as each gymnast nearly stuck their Yurchenko 1.5. The last counted score came from Reema Zakharia at 9.850 in the second spot.

The high-quality performances continued on uneven bars, as U-M scored 49.425 with four 9.875s and two 9.900s. Sugiyama got the rotation started with a beautiful routine that ended in the first 9.900. Freshman Nicole Artz and senior Shelby Gies followed with successive 9.875s. Sheppard shined in the fourth spot, sticking her double front dismount to score the second 9.900. Sampson and Beilstein closed the rotation with 9.875s. At the halfway point, all three teams were putting up big scores, but it was Michigan in front (98.900), ahead of both UCLA (98.675) and Utah (98.425).

Michigan encountered some adversity on balance beam after a fall in the first spot by Artz, but rallied to hit its remaining five routines for a season-best 49.275. Freshman Talia Chiarelli got the team back on track in the second spot with an aggressive routine, scoring 9.875, while Gies followed her with a beautiful 9.925 routine. Zakharia had to do some improvising in the fourth spot, repeating her flight series and taking a step on the landing to score 9.650. But Sampson responded with a 9.875 in the fifth spot before Casanova put an exclamation point on the rotation with a career-best 9.950. The standings were tight heading into the last rotation, but Michigan remained in first (148.175), followed by UCLA (148.150) and Utah (147.975).

But Michigan left no doubt who the winner on this night would be, scoring 49.650 on floor exercise to cap the meet, the highest score on that event in program history. Four gymnasts scored 9.925 or higher, including 9.950s from Beilstein, Artz and Sampson, and a 9.925 from Sugiyama in the lead-off spot, getting the rotation off on the right foot thanks to three hit tumbling passes. The fifth counted score was 9.875 from junior Brooke Parker.