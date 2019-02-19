4 college hockey games this weekend with major NCAA tournament impact

With just over a month to go before selections to the 2019 NCAA tournament, February and March has ushered in high-stakes hockey for many bubble teams. We're keeping up to date on the predicted tournament field with weekly bracketology, but this weekend's slate of games could shuffle the field.

Here are the Friday-Saturday games to watch this weekend with potentially big implications for the NCAA tournament field.

Notre Dame at Minnesota

Notre Dame: 16-11-3; 9-9-2

Minnesota: 13-14-4; 10-9-3

At 0.97 points per game, Bobby Nardella ranks 9️⃣th in the country and 2️⃣nd in @B1GHockey in PPG by a defenseman (30 GP, 7-22-29)



Hobey vote → https://t.co/hBXn49bu0X #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/qrALTQaMSI — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 20, 2019

Of the two Big Ten bubble teams, Notre Dame has bigger stakes on the line this weekend. Minnesota currently holds the comparison win against the Fighting Irish due to the Gophers sweeping Notre Dame in South Bend. The Fighting Irish can get it back - along with the possibility of being on the right side of the bubble - with a sweep of its own in Minneapolis. Friday’s game is on BTN while Fox Sports North broadcasts Saturday’s game.

Beanpot Repeat: Northeastern captures title

Northeastern at New Hampshire

Northeastern: 19-9-1; 11-7-1

New Hampshire: 11-10-8; 7-7-5

Starting with this weekend, the Huskies play New Hampshire three times in its last five regular season games. Needing to win at least three to feel safe heading into the Hockey East conference tournament, this is an opportunity for Northeastern to stay on the right path. Being swept by the Wildcats would likely drop Northeastern on the other side of the bubble. Friday’s game is on NESN+ while Saturday’s game is on NESN.

Bowling Green at Bemidji State

Bowling Green: 19-8-4; 14-7-3

Bemidji State: 15-12-5; 13-8-3

After last weekend’s win and tie, Bowling Green heads to Bemidji for a series where the Falcons — tied for second in the WCHA with Lake Superior State — could help itself with a sweep. The two teams split earlier in the season. You can check this game out online at Flohockey.tv.

Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota

Minnesota Duluth: 18-8-2; 11-6-1

North Dakota: 14-13-2; 8-9-1

Tony Hrkac set the #NCAAHockey single-season record for points scored with 116 – 46 🥅, 70 🍎 – in the 1987 @UNDmhockey season.#TBT pic.twitter.com/CCoH3U2ILN — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) February 21, 2019

As Denver showed last weekend, a win against a top-five team like UMD can go a long way. (Providence facing Massachusetts on Saturday also fits into this mold.) North Dakota is currently 21st, but remains in better shape than several of the teams around the Fighting Hawks. A sweep at home would push them right to the bubble with two weeks remaining in the NCHC regular season. Friday’s game is on CBS Sports Net.